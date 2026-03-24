Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Dan Curtin
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Sid Draper
|Ankle
|Test
|Mitch Hinge
|Back
|1 week
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|8-10 weeks
|Rory Laird
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Murray
|Back
|Test
|Josh Worrell
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Crows have confirmed former North Melbourne forward Finnbar Maley will make his club debut on Thursday night, playing as a forward and back-up ruck, with the team needing to make at least two changes after injuries to Ah Chee and Laird. Lockdown defender Hugh Bond could come into considerations as an option to take on the Cats' dangerous small forwards, while half-back/midfielder Charlie Edwards is an option after impressing through the pre-season. Ruck/forward Toby Murray was set to hold his spot after making his debut in round one, but back soreness forced him out. On the long-term injury front, Curtin has started to integrate with the main training group and increase his running loads. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|10-plus weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Mid-season
|Hugh McCluggage
|Calf
|Test
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will McLachlan
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben Murphy
|Chest
|3 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Lions have some big guns back for Saturday’s match against St Kilda with Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner returning from suspension and Logan Morris from injury. McCluggage is unlikely to make it back from his niggle, although the club will still give him every chance with main training on Thursday. Coach Chris Fagan has some other positions to ponder, like does he continue with Sam Draper and Darcy Fort as dual rucks, or rely on Ty Gallop in some back-up minutes? - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Knee
|Test
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Blues are hopeful that Cerra will pass a fitness test on Thursday ahead of Sunday's clash against the Demons. However, coach Michael Voss will definitely get some relief across half-back with both Nic Newman (suspension) and Adam Saad (hamstring) set to be available at senior level. Matt Cottrell (knee) and Billy Wilson (foot) will also make their returns, but will do so through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Back
|TBC
|Bobby Hill
|Personal reasons
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Reef McInnes will play his first game in almost 12 months when he plays managed minutes in the VFL on Friday. DeMattia has been sidelined with a back stress reaction that will become clearer in a fortnight. Moore and Howe are both expected to be available for the first time in 2026, but the key defenders still need to be ticked off after training on Wednesday. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cillian Bourke
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|1 week
|Angus Clarke
|Syndesmosis
|2-3 weeks
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|9-11 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Mason Redman
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Dyson Sharp
|Ankle
|Test
|Vigo Visentini
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Whether Brad Scott swings the axe at selection remains to be seen, but the Bombers will be forced into at least one change with Redman injured in the heavy loss to Port Adelaide. Sharp is a test after hurting his ankle. In good news, Jordan Ridley (calf) and Tom Edwards (knee) will make their returns via the VFL this week. Young ruck Visentini isn’t an option after he suffered a hamstring injury in the VFL. Draftee Jacob Farrow (31 disposals and a goal) pushed his case for a debut, while Archer Day-Wicks (19 and a goal) was also good. Elijah Tsatas (23 disposals and seven clearances) led the way in the middle in the VFL, while Sullivan Robey (14 and two) may need more time at the lower level after an interrupted pre-season. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brennan Cox
|Calf
|Test
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Walker
|Quad
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Ruck recruit Mason Cox continued to put pressure on the Dockers' big men with an excellent pre-season performance with WAFL club Peel Thunder. Walker is pushing for a recall after he was withdrawn late against Melbourne with quad soreness. The Dockers hope to have Cox available after a calf injury that he suffered late in the pre-season, with the key defender completing a full session last Saturday with midfielder O'Meara and training fully on Tuesday. Bailey Banfield is an experienced and versatile option for the match committee to consider. On the injury front, Young is progressing well as the club collects more information on his hamstring issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|TBC
|Jacob Molier
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Jay Polkinghorne
|Foot
|Assess
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|James Worpel
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Dangerfield is the big out, having suffered his second calf issue in three weeks. The veteran pulled up sore from the round one win over Fremantle and scans revealed a low-grade injury. He’s expected to be considered for Easter Monday against Hawthorn in round four, but could wait until Gather Round against West Coast in round five. Worpel should be right to face the Crows on Thursday night, provided his infected finger has fully recovered. Conway hit a milestone during the week, having his first run outside as he recovers from foot and knee problems. Young forward Polkinghorne is facing a stint on the sidelines, though, after reporting signs of overloading in his foot following his four-goal effort in the VFL, where Jed Bews (34 disposals, 14 marks), Jake Kolodjashnij (16 disposals, 10 intercepts), Jack Bowes (26 disposals) and Ollie Henry (five goals) all shone in an 85-point win over Essendon. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Beau Addinsall
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|6-plus weeks
|Bailey Humphrey
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Max Knobel
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Jai Murray
|Leg
|6-plus weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Finger
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Despite starting the season 3-0, the Suns wouldn’t be complaining with a bye this weekend as a couple of stars nurse injuries. Rowell will be tested in the coming week to see if he’ll return in round four against Melbourne, while Petracca starts his road to recovery. Charlie Ballard made a successful return at AFL level at the weekend and now gets the week off to recover. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Aaron Cadman
|Pelvis
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Finn Davis
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Giants are hopeful that relief is on the way ahead of Friday night's clash against the Pies. Bedford, Cadman and Daniels will all undergo fitness tests later this week and are a chance, while they won't be far away if they do miss. However, Buckley has entered concussion protocols and will be sidelined. Leek Aleer (25 disposals, five marks) will lead the race to replace him after a strong display at VFL level over the weekend. Ollie Hannaford (33 disposals, three goals) was an emergency last week and also ran riot at reserves level, while Conor Stone and James Leake were the other emergencies. Jack Ough (36 disposals, two goals) and Toby McMullin (23 disposals, one goal) were the others to impress in the VFL and will push for selection. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Groin
|TBC
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|2 months
|Henry Hustwaite
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Matt LeRay
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Day has started some non-contact training with the main group in a step towards playing in the coming couple of months. Hawthorn has the bye this weekend and a stack of players at Box Hill waiting for a spot to open. Will McCabe slotted four goals in the VFL, while Jack Dalton was impressive with 27 touches and a goal. Finn Maginness and Harry Morrison put their hands up for a recall, but they might have to wait a bit longer to get back in. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Matt Jefferson
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Aidan Johnson
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Luker Kentfield
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Hand
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Kalani White
|Glandular fever
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Versatile defender Turner will miss at least two weeks after suffering a fractured hand against Fremantle. The injury opens the door for a recall for veteran Tom McDonald, who has been the side's emergency across the first two rounds, or the Demons could throw an early-season debut to first-round draft pick Xavier Taylor after he impressed with 16 disposals and eight marks at VFL level. Meanwhile, key forward Johnson is closing in on a return from his knee injury, with the club hopeful he could be available as early as next week, while father-son recruit White has returned to training following glandular fever and is eyeing off a return to footy in the next month. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Taylor Goad
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas will be forced into at least one change for Saturday night's clash against the Bombers, with Logue to miss the next fortnight. But you get the sense there could be a lot more. George Wardlaw, Charlie Spargo, Riley Hardeman and Aidan Corr are all fit and would have benefited from an additional week's preparation. Meanwhile, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zac Banch and Robert Hansen jnr could also be called upon, having acted as the emergencies for last week's disappointing loss to the Eagles. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cochrane
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|TBC
|Jacob Moss
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Harrison Ramm
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|5 months
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Port will be missing both captain Rozee and the influential Bergman for Sunday’s clash with West Coast at Adelaide Oval. Lachie Jones has overcome a hamstring injury and is a neat replacement for Bergman, while Christian Moraes, Will Brodie and Will Lorenz would all be in the mix to take Rozee’s place. Coach Josh Carr would be delighted with everyone, and everything, he saw in the weekend’s win over Essendon. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nathan Broad
|Calf
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Sam Cumming
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|TBC
|Rhyan Mansell
|Wrist
|3-4 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Elbow/Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|5-8 weeks
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Not an ideal week on the injury front for Richmond. Jonty Faull is available after a one-match suspension, and could come in for Lynch, but the ruck problem in Nankervis' absence is significant. Options include possible debutant Ollie Hayes-Brown, an underdone Samson Ryan (coming off a foot injury), or a redeployment of a key forward or defender like Noah Balta or Ben Miller. Josh Gibcus and Campbell Gray are defensive options for Broad or a shifted Balta/Miller, while Liam Fawcett was damaging against Southport, kicking 2.4 from eight marks. Jasper Alger booted five and will press for a small forward role, after a quieter game from Steely Green. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Banfield
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Anthony Caminiti
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Adductor
|1 week
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Macrae
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Liam O'Connell
|Facial fractures
|Test
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Caminiti is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines with a moderate-grade hamstring strain out of the win over Greater Western Sydney. Banfield was closing in on a debut but will now spend a stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL. The West Australian is meeting with a surgeon to determine if a reconstruction is required. Dougal Howard will be considered to replace Caminiti after finishing with 22 touches and seven marks in the reserves. Lance Collard and Angus Hastie were also in the 26 last weekend. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Ned Bowman
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|TBC
|Billy Cootee
|Hip
|Test
|Will Green
|Foot
|3 months
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|3-4 months
|Isaac Heeney
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Back
|4-5 months
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Swans have the bye this week, which means Heeney has an extra week to recover from his hamstring issue for the trip to Perth to face the Eagles in round five. The fresh absentees are rucks Ladhams (VFL ban) and Green, who bizarrely broke his toe while slipping down the stairs at the MCG and will miss three months. Gulden had a successful procedure last week and will be in a sling for a fortnight, while Andrew will also go under the knife for his troublesome quad issue. Harry Cunningham and Taylor Adams had plenty of the ball at VFL level last week and could be ready for senior footy again with another week of training under their belts. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Sandy Brock
|Ankle
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Gross
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Hutchinson
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Milan Murdock
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Fred Rodriguez
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|TBC
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
The Eagles need to replace key defender Edwards after a second concussion in three weeks, with the option to promote Reuben Ginbey to a primary key defensive role alongside Tylar Young or recall Brock if available after an ankle injury. Ginbey was outstanding on Nick Larkey after Edwards' injury and shapes as a strong option to play that role against Port Adelaide. Ryan Maric and Josh Lindsay are then options to replace Edwards in the 23. A hamstring injury to pre-season selection Murdock could open the door for small forward Malakai Champion, who booted three goals in a WAFL practice game. Elijah Hewett is also available for selection after a quad injury. SSP selections Harry Schoenberg and Finlay Macrae are midfield options if the club leans that way. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tom Liberatore
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Zac Walker
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 24, 2026
In the mix
Liberatore is set to miss a couple of games after straining his hamstring in last Friday night's win over Adelaide. The veteran played out the game, but scans on the weekend revealed a low-grade strain. Adam Treloar played restricted minutes in the VFL but put his hand up for a spot in Luke Beveridge's side after an interrupted pre-season. Will Lewis went back to Footscray after making his AFL debut and kicked 6.3 to keep his name in selection contention. - Josh Gabelich