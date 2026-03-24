Callum Ah Chee comes off injured during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 6-8 weeks Dan Curtin Knee 6-8 weeks Sid Draper Ankle Test Mitch Hinge Back 1 week Mark Keane Leg 8-10 weeks Rory Laird Calf 1-2 weeks Toby Murray Back Test Josh Worrell Calf Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Crows have confirmed former North Melbourne forward Finnbar Maley will make his club debut on Thursday night, playing as a forward and back-up ruck, with the team needing to make at least two changes after injuries to Ah Chee and Laird. Lockdown defender Hugh Bond could come into considerations as an option to take on the Cats' dangerous small forwards, while half-back/midfielder Charlie Edwards is an option after impressing through the pre-season. Ruck/forward Toby Murray was set to hold his spot after making his debut in round one, but back soreness forced him out. On the long-term injury front, Curtin has started to integrate with the main training group and increase his running loads. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Suspension Round 5 Dan Annable Shoulder 10-plus weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Hugh McCluggage Calf Test Conor McKenna Hamstring 1 week Will McLachlan Concussion Test Ben Murphy Chest 3 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Lions have some big guns back for Saturday’s match against St Kilda with Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner returning from suspension and Logan Morris from injury. McCluggage is unlikely to make it back from his niggle, although the club will still give him every chance with main training on Thursday. Coach Chris Fagan has some other positions to ponder, like does he continue with Sam Draper and Darcy Fort as dual rucks, or rely on Ty Gallop in some back-up minutes? - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Francis Evans Knee Test Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are hopeful that Cerra will pass a fitness test on Thursday ahead of Sunday's clash against the Demons. However, coach Michael Voss will definitely get some relief across half-back with both Nic Newman (suspension) and Adam Saad (hamstring) set to be available at senior level. Matt Cottrell (knee) and Billy Wilson (foot) will also make their returns, but will do so through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Back TBC Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Jeremy Howe Calf Test Darcy Moore Calf Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Reef McInnes will play his first game in almost 12 months when he plays managed minutes in the VFL on Friday. DeMattia has been sidelined with a back stress reaction that will become clearer in a fortnight. Moore and Howe are both expected to be available for the first time in 2026, but the key defenders still need to be ticked off after training on Wednesday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Quad 3-4 weeks Nick Bryan Knee 1 week Angus Clarke Syndesmosis 2-3 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee 9-11 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Mason Redman Knee 6-8 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 2-3 weeks Dyson Sharp Ankle Test Vigo Visentini Hamstring 6-8 weeks Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Whether Brad Scott swings the axe at selection remains to be seen, but the Bombers will be forced into at least one change with Redman injured in the heavy loss to Port Adelaide. Sharp is a test after hurting his ankle. In good news, Jordan Ridley (calf) and Tom Edwards (knee) will make their returns via the VFL this week. Young ruck Visentini isn’t an option after he suffered a hamstring injury in the VFL. Draftee Jacob Farrow (31 disposals and a goal) pushed his case for a debut, while Archer Day-Wicks (19 and a goal) was also good. Elijah Tsatas (23 disposals and seven clearances) led the way in the middle in the VFL, while Sullivan Robey (14 and two) may need more time at the lower level after an interrupted pre-season. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brennan Cox Calf Test Michael Frederick Ankle 3-4 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring Test Sam Sturt Knee TBC Brandon Walker Quad Test Hayden Young Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Ruck recruit Mason Cox continued to put pressure on the Dockers' big men with an excellent pre-season performance with WAFL club Peel Thunder. Walker is pushing for a recall after he was withdrawn late against Melbourne with quad soreness. The Dockers hope to have Cox available after a calf injury that he suffered late in the pre-season, with the key defender completing a full session last Saturday with midfielder O'Meara and training fully on Tuesday. Bailey Banfield is an experienced and versatile option for the match committee to consider. On the injury front, Young is progressing well as the club collects more information on his hamstring issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf 1-2 weeks Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot TBC Jacob Molier Foot 4-6 weeks Jay Polkinghorne Foot Assess Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program James Worpel Finger Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield is the big out, having suffered his second calf issue in three weeks. The veteran pulled up sore from the round one win over Fremantle and scans revealed a low-grade injury. He’s expected to be considered for Easter Monday against Hawthorn in round four, but could wait until Gather Round against West Coast in round five. Worpel should be right to face the Crows on Thursday night, provided his infected finger has fully recovered. Conway hit a milestone during the week, having his first run outside as he recovers from foot and knee problems. Young forward Polkinghorne is facing a stint on the sidelines, though, after reporting signs of overloading in his foot following his four-goal effort in the VFL, where Jed Bews (34 disposals, 14 marks), Jake Kolodjashnij (16 disposals, 10 intercepts), Jack Bowes (26 disposals) and Ollie Henry (five goals) all shone in an 85-point win over Essendon. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Bailey Humphrey Suspension Round 6 Max Knobel Ankle 1-3 weeks Jai Murray Leg 6-plus weeks Christian Petracca Hamstring 4-6 weeks Matt Rowell Finger 1-3 weeks Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Despite starting the season 3-0, the Suns wouldn’t be complaining with a bye this weekend as a couple of stars nurse injuries. Rowell will be tested in the coming week to see if he’ll return in round four against Melbourne, while Petracca starts his road to recovery. Charlie Ballard made a successful return at AFL level at the weekend and now gets the week off to recover. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring Test Jack Buckley Concussion 1-2 weeks Aaron Cadman Pelvis Test Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Finn Davis Groin 1-2 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Logan Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 4-6 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful that relief is on the way ahead of Friday night's clash against the Pies. Bedford, Cadman and Daniels will all undergo fitness tests later this week and are a chance, while they won't be far away if they do miss. However, Buckley has entered concussion protocols and will be sidelined. Leek Aleer (25 disposals, five marks) will lead the race to replace him after a strong display at VFL level over the weekend. Ollie Hannaford (33 disposals, three goals) was an emergency last week and also ran riot at reserves level, while Conor Stone and James Leake were the other emergencies. Jack Ough (36 disposals, two goals) and Toby McMullin (23 disposals, one goal) were the others to impress in the VFL and will push for selection. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Groin TBC Will Day Shoulder 2 months Henry Hustwaite Ankle 1-2 weeks Matt LeRay Ankle Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Day has started some non-contact training with the main group in a step towards playing in the coming couple of months. Hawthorn has the bye this weekend and a stack of players at Box Hill waiting for a spot to open. Will McCabe slotted four goals in the VFL, while Jack Dalton was impressive with 27 touches and a goal. Finn Maginness and Harry Morrison put their hands up for a recall, but they might have to wait a bit longer to get back in. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 6-8 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Matt Jefferson Foot 2-4 weeks Aidan Johnson Knee 1-2 weeks Luker Kentfield Knee 2-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-4 weeks Daniel Turner Hand 2-3 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Kalani White Glandular fever 2-4 weeks Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Versatile defender Turner will miss at least two weeks after suffering a fractured hand against Fremantle. The injury opens the door for a recall for veteran Tom McDonald, who has been the side's emergency across the first two rounds, or the Demons could throw an early-season debut to first-round draft pick Xavier Taylor after he impressed with 16 disposals and eight marks at VFL level. Meanwhile, key forward Johnson is closing in on a return from his knee injury, with the club hopeful he could be available as early as next week, while father-son recruit White has returned to training following glandular fever and is eyeing off a return to footy in the next month. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Taylor Goad Ankle 2 weeks Josh Goater Quad Test Griffin Logue Hamstring 2-3 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be forced into at least one change for Saturday night's clash against the Bombers, with Logue to miss the next fortnight. But you get the sense there could be a lot more. George Wardlaw, Charlie Spargo, Riley Hardeman and Aidan Corr are all fit and would have benefited from an additional week's preparation. Meanwhile, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zac Banch and Robert Hansen jnr could also be called upon, having acted as the emergencies for last week's disappointing loss to the Eagles. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom Cochrane Hamstring 1 week Mani Liddy Groin TBC Jacob Moss Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 8-10 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 5-6 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder 5 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Port will be missing both captain Rozee and the influential Bergman for Sunday’s clash with West Coast at Adelaide Oval. Lachie Jones has overcome a hamstring injury and is a neat replacement for Bergman, while Christian Moraes, Will Brodie and Will Lorenz would all be in the mix to take Rozee’s place. Coach Josh Carr would be delighted with everyone, and everything, he saw in the weekend’s win over Essendon. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nathan Broad Calf 1 week Judson Clarke ACL TBC Sam Cumming Shoulder TBC Taj Hotton Hip TBC Rhyan Mansell Wrist 3-4 weeks Toby Nankervis Hamstring 6-8 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 5-8 weeks Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Not an ideal week on the injury front for Richmond. Jonty Faull is available after a one-match suspension, and could come in for Lynch, but the ruck problem in Nankervis' absence is significant. Options include possible debutant Ollie Hayes-Brown, an underdone Samson Ryan (coming off a foot injury), or a redeployment of a key forward or defender like Noah Balta or Ben Miller. Josh Gibcus and Campbell Gray are defensive options for Broad or a shifted Balta/Miller, while Liam Fawcett was damaging against Southport, kicking 2.4 from eight marks. Jasper Alger booted five and will press for a small forward role, after a quieter game from Steely Green. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Banfield Shoulder TBC Ryan Byrnes Foot 4-6 weeks Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 4-6 weeks Hunter Clark Adductor 1 week Paddy Dow Knee 2 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 2-3 weeks Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Knee 2 weeks Liam O'Connell Facial fractures Test Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Caminiti is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines with a moderate-grade hamstring strain out of the win over Greater Western Sydney. Banfield was closing in on a debut but will now spend a stint on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in the VFL. The West Australian is meeting with a surgeon to determine if a reconstruction is required. Dougal Howard will be considered to replace Caminiti after finishing with 22 touches and seven marks in the reserves. Lance Collard and Angus Hastie were also in the 26 last weekend. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riak Andrew Quad TBC Ned Bowman Hamstring 2-3 weeks Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Billy Cootee Hip Test Will Green Foot 3 months Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months Isaac Heeney Hamstring Test Max King Back 4-5 months Peter Ladhams Suspension Round 5 Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Swans have the bye this week, which means Heeney has an extra week to recover from his hamstring issue for the trip to Perth to face the Eagles in round five. The fresh absentees are rucks Ladhams (VFL ban) and Green, who bizarrely broke his toe while slipping down the stairs at the MCG and will miss three months. Gulden had a successful procedure last week and will be in a sling for a fortnight, while Andrew will also go under the knife for his troublesome quad issue. Harry Cunningham and Taylor Adams had plenty of the ball at VFL level last week and could be ready for senior footy again with another week of training under their belts. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 8 weeks Sandy Brock Ankle Test Tyler Brockman Knee 4-5 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Tom Gross Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jack Hutchinson Ankle 4 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Milan Murdock Hamstring TBC Fred Rodriguez Foot 5 weeks Brandon Starcevich Calf TBC Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

The Eagles need to replace key defender Edwards after a second concussion in three weeks, with the option to promote Reuben Ginbey to a primary key defensive role alongside Tylar Young or recall Brock if available after an ankle injury. Ginbey was outstanding on Nick Larkey after Edwards' injury and shapes as a strong option to play that role against Port Adelaide. Ryan Maric and Josh Lindsay are then options to replace Edwards in the 23. A hamstring injury to pre-season selection Murdock could open the door for small forward Malakai Champion, who booted three goals in a WAFL practice game. Elijah Hewett is also available for selection after a quad injury. SSP selections Harry Schoenberg and Finlay Macrae are midfield options if the club leans that way. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Tom Liberatore Hamstring 2-3 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Zac Walker Ankle 5-7 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: March 24, 2026

In the mix

Liberatore is set to miss a couple of games after straining his hamstring in last Friday night's win over Adelaide. The veteran played out the game, but scans on the weekend revealed a low-grade strain. Adam Treloar played restricted minutes in the VFL but put his hand up for a spot in Luke Beveridge's side after an interrupted pre-season. Will Lewis went back to Footscray after making his AFL debut and kicked 6.3 to keep his name in selection contention. - Josh Gabelich