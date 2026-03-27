Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between the Magpies and Giants

Toby Greene competes with Josh Daicos during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood at Engie Stadium in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD and Greater Western Sydney will seek to prove their finals credentials when they clash in a huge Friday night meeting at Marvel Stadium.

The Magpies (1-1) turned to all their experience to overcome St Kilda in their season-opener but were then unable to keep pace with Adelaide in a classic encounter before taking a week off with a bye.

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They will be wary of the threat posed by the injury-hit Giants after losing their past two meetings away from home before hosting them at Docklands for the first-ever time.

GWS (1-2) has given up its fast start when it banked an Opening Round win over Hawthorn with back-to-back defeats to the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda. The latter loss will leave frustration lingering after giving the Saints too much of a headstart, but the Giants should put up more of a fight from the first ball-up against the Pies with critical players expected to return from an injury layoff.

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Collingwood has regained defensive lynchpins Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe for the match, dropping Jack Buller. Oscar Steene also comes into the Magpies' side for his debut, with Wil Parker and Ed Allan joining Buller as omissions.

While the Magpies are strengthened, the Giants are still missing some guns, with none of Toby Bedford, Aaron Cadman or Brent Daniels able to overcome injury to be named.

James Leake and Ollie Hannaford come in for the Giants, while Jack Buckley (concussion) and Harry Rowston (omitted) are out.