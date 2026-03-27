The teams are in for Sunday's round three matches

Ollie Wines, Trent Rivers, Talor Byrne. Pictures: AFL Photos

OLLIE Wines will have to wait another week to play his first game for the season after he failed to make Port Adelaide's final 23, while Melbourne's Trent Rivers will miss his first game in three and a half years after being dropped.

Carlton youngster Talor Byrne will make his debut, as will Power winger Josh Lai, while Will Brodie will play his first senior match in 1063 days after Josh Carr picked him for his first game in Port colours.

Wines was available for selection after completing his suspension for a bump on Carlton's Cooper Lord in round 24 last year, but he was named as an emergency for Port's clash with West Coast.

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Inside midfielder Brodie was traded to Port Adelaide for pick No.103 at the end of 2025 after spending his last two years on Fremantle's list without playing a senior game.

The Power has also recalled defender Lachie Jones, while Lai will play his first AFL game after rising from suburban Cheltenham in Melbourne's south-east via the supplemental selection period at the start of 2025.

The Eagles have recalled first-year defender Josh Lindsay and handed former Adelaide midfielder Harry Schoenberg his club debut.

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Meanwhile, Rivers will miss his first game since round 17, 2022 after he paid the price for Melbourne's poor showing against Fremantle last weekend. His axing ends a streak of 81 consecutive games, ranked 19th among active streaks among current AFL players.

The Demons' pre-season rookie signing, Paddy Cross, will make his AFL debut less than a month after being elevated from the Casey Demons' VFL list, while Tom McDonald will play his milestone 250th game with long-time teammate and captain Max Gawn.

Byrne joins Francis Evans in a Carlton side that has loaded up on forward pressure, with Cooper Lord (illness) and Lachie Fogarty (omitted) going out.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Jones, W.Brodie, J.Lai

Out: T.Marshall (ankle), M.Bergman (ankle/heel), C.Rozee (hamstring)

WEST COAST

In: J.Lindsay, H.Schoenberg

Out: H.Edwards (concussion), M.Murdock (hamstring)

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.15pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: T.Byrne, F.Evans

Out: C.Lord (illness), L.Fogarty (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, P.Cross

Out: D.Turner (hand), T.Rivers (omitted)