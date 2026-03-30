Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options for the last of the early byes

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIUM shuffles were the flavour of the week last round and the correct answers appeared to be the top-priced players in the game. Should we just pay up for the best Fantasy players?

Anyone who brought in Nick Daicos for his 140 would've been happy – or doubly impressed if he was captain. Same goes for Bailey Smith (154), Lachie Whitfield (129), Gryan Miers (123), Josh Daicos (120) and Max Holmes (111) who were among the most popular million-dollar options.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Is Marcus Bontempelli the play this week?

While value is the way to build your squad, a Rollin' 22 player will be a win for squads to get points on field.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider who the best options are with an eye on the fixture. Bontempelli has the Bombers on Sunday night and should reward those willing to pay up for him. Colby McKercher could be a cheap defender option while Josh Rachele and Dylan Moore might be difference-makers up forward.

The Traders answer your questions as we head into the final early bye where Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda will sit out round four.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:00 - The Traders' round three scores.

8:00 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

10:00 - News of the week

15:15 - Magoos news.

18:10 – Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda have the bye.

22:00 - Do you just pay up for premium options?

23:20 - Defender options.

29:00 - Midfield options.

33:25 - Forward options.

38:45 - Rookie options.

42:40 – Popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

45:10 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.