Australia’s own global music icon Kylie Minogue will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Kylie Minogue will perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is thrilled to announce that Australia’s own global music icon Kylie Minogue will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2026 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine No 1 Australian albums. Her multiple awards include 18 ARIA Awards, four BRIT Awards, two MTV Awards and two Grammys.

Her performance will mark her first-ever Grand Final appearance and promises to deliver one of the biggest and most unforgettable pre-game shows in AFL history.

“The Toyota AFL Grand Final is the biggest event on the Australian sporting calendar - and this year, we welcome home an Australian icon.” AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

“Kylie has been on our wish list for a long time, and there is no better artist for headline the performance prior to our biggest game of the season.

“Our AFL team recently joined Kylie at the MCG for the Grand Final content shoot, and you could already feel the excitement for September building.”

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Kylie Minogue said: “The AFL Grand Final at Melbourne’s one and only, forever iconic MCG? Yes please! As a Melburnian, I’m so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar. I’ll not only be performing, but I’ll be one of 100,000 fans at the ‘G, watching the wonder that is footy.”

Telstra’s Executive, Brent Smart said: “We love delivering unforgettable fan experiences and can't wait to welcome our Queen of Pop to take the stage in her hometown. Kylie is a true Australian icon whose music has brought people together for decades, and we know she will deliver an incredible performance for fans around the country. This marks our sixth year of hosting the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, and Kylie will no doubt make this year one to remember

Once again producing the performance Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said: “Kylie is one of the most successful Australian artists of all time. She’s not just a global superstar, she’s an icon and an obvious choice to headline the 2026 Telstra Pre-game entertainment.

"We’ve tried for some time to make this a reality, and now is the right time! Mushroom is so excited to welcome Kylie home to perform at Australia’s biggest day in sport at the MCG. We’re working closely with Kylie’s team to create and produce what will be one of the most memorable Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment shows yet.”

Further entertainment announcements regarding Toyota AFL Grand Final Day will be made closer to the event.