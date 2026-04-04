Follow all the action from the two games on Saturday in round four

Malcolm Rosas celebrates with fans after the opening round match between Sydney Swans and Carlton Blues at SCG, on March 05, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has been forced into a late, late change for Saturday night's clash with West Coast, losing forward Malcolm Rosas jnr to a calf complaint.

The former Gold Coast recruit left the warm-up just minutes before the start of the match.

He is replaced in the side by Harry Cunningham.

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West Coast (2-1) has shown that the future is bright as it has not only doubled its win tally from last season inside three rounds, but also claimed back-to-back victories for the first time since 2024.

The Eagles now look to have a nice balance between youthful exuberance and cool-headed experience, though they will want to tidy up their starts before a tougher test against the Swans.

Sydney (2-1) fell back to the pack with a loss to Hawthorn before a bye, but can be buoyed by returning to face a West Coast outfit that it has beaten in its past five meetings by an average 49 points, as well as in 17 of their past 20 matches going back to 2008.

West Coast v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 4.35pm AWST

West Coast: Nil

Sydney: Malcolm Rosas jnr (calf) replaced in selected side by Harry Cunningham

The Swans can also have few fears of the long trip to Perth after winning their past six matches at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles have been forced into three changes with Elliot Yeo and Jacob Newton injured and Deven Robertson out suspended, as Sandy Brock, Malakai Champion and Matt Owies come into their side.

Superstar Isaac Heeney is back in a huge boost for the Swans, replacing Caiden Cleary.

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Richmond v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 4.15pm AEDT

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