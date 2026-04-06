Follow all the action from the round four clash between the Hawks and the Cats

TWO of the modern game's greatest rivals go head-to-head in a blockbuster meeting at the MCG on Easter Monday.

Hawthorn (2-1) claimed its first big scalp of the season as it gradually wore down Sydney for an impressive victory before taking the weekend off with a bye.

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The Hawks return to face their old foes on a big stage with an opportunity to show how they have improved against the side that knocked them out of last year’s finals and has also beaten them in their past five meetings.

Geelong (2-1) has recovered from a lacklustre start to the season and loss to Gold Coast to claim a pair of narrow victories over finals contenders Fremantle and Adelaide.

Perhaps the scariest thing for the opposition is that the Cats have banked those wins while still being well short of their best, though they can be trusted to lift against their arch-rivals.

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Hawthorn will be without important defender Karl Amon, who has been on light duties at training this week due to a knee issue. Youngster Cam Mackenzie will also miss due to a knee concern.

Jack Dalton, pick No.34 in last year's draft, will debut for the Hawks while former North Melbourne defender Flynn Perez will play his first game for his new club.

Geelong has rested Irishman Mark O'Connor, while youngster Jhye Clark has been omitted and former Hawk James Worpel has again been overlooked.

The Cats have regained premiership forward Brad Close as well as midfielder Jack Bowes.

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

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