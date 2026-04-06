The Bulldogs are set to be without two stars for their clash against the Hawks

Tim English is seen injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE UNDEFEATED Western Bulldogs have been dealt a big blow ahead of the Gather Round blockbuster against Hawthorn on Saturday night.

All-Australian pair Ed Richards and Tim English are both set to miss the clash against the Hawks at Adelaide Oval.

The pair underwent scans on Monday morning after the Easter Sunday night win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Richards was withdrawn 30 minutes before the first bounce due to knee soreness.

Scans have revealed an issue with the tendon behind his knee with further investigation required to determine his timeline.

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English is dealing with a medial collateral ligament injury and will be assessed in the next 48 hours. The ruckman is facing a stint on the sidelines.

Arty Jones was also in for a scan on Monday morning that revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

Jones kicked a career-high three goals before straining his hamstring and sitting out most of the second half.

Arthur Jones celebrates a goal during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Treloar was also withdrawn from the VFL earlier on Sunday after being picked to play for Footscray in the curtain-raiser at Marvel Stadium.

The 2024 All-Australian midfielder is dealing with general soreness and is expected to need more time to regain full fitness after an interrupted end to the pre-season with soft-tissue problems.

With English set to miss at least one game, the Dogs could hand draftee Louis Emmett a debut against the Hawks in South Australia.

The 2025 pick No.27 has impressed since arriving at the Whitten Oval in November and was included in the 26-man squad against the Bombers, before kicking 3.1 to go with 21 disposals, eight marks and seven hitouts in the VFL.

Louis Emmett kicks the ball during Footscray's VFL clash against Casey in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Smith is also hunting a debut and is another option on Saturday night after registering 21 hitouts against Nick Bryan at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs are the only undefeated side left in 2026 after Gold Coast was upset by Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday.

The Dogs have never finished top four under Luke Beveridge, but have started the season 4-0 for just the second time – they started 2021 6-0 and reached a Grand Final – ahead of tough games against Hawthorn, Geelong at GMHBA Stadium and Sydney and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium.