IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Another expected result - and loss - for the no-surprises Crows
- Why Damo thinks Blake Hardwick is Sam Mitchell's favourite player
- Richmond's treating Dreamtime at the 'G like a final
- Bulldogs face a monster game on Sunday against the Demons
- The team previews all the round 11 games, including Scott Pendlebury's 433rd record-breaker
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