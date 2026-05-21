Adelaide players leave the field after their loss to Hawthorn in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joel Peterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Another expected result - and loss - for the no-surprises Crows

- Why Damo thinks Blake Hardwick is Sam Mitchell's favourite player

- Richmond's treating Dreamtime at the 'G like a final

- Bulldogs face a monster game on Sunday against the Demons

- The team previews all the round 11 games, including Scott Pendlebury's 433rd record-breaker

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