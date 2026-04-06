Jack Steele has returned to his All-Australian form at Melbourne and the reasons are simple, he tells Riley Beveridge

Jack Steele ahead of Melbourne's clash with St Kilda in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Steele is showing the value of feeling appreciated.

Having spent the past five seasons as St Kilda's club captain, Steele was unceremoniously told to pack his bags – despite being contracted at the Saints for another two years – during last October's Trade Period.

But he's found a home, and a new lease on his football life, at Melbourne. With a simpler role, without the shackles of the captaincy burden, and feeling the love of his new mentors in Steven King and Max Gawn, the 30-year-old is back performing to the rugged standards of his 2020 and 2021 All-Australian years.

"My whole footy role has been just so refined with no real leadership duties, a fresh club, being appreciated by the head coach and everyone above him," Steele told AFL.com.au after starring in Sunday's win over Gold Coast.

"It's a mix of things. Obviously, playing under Max Gawn as a captain but also as a ruckman. My role is a lot simpler than what it had been in the past. I bring it back to that and the players around me, too.

"I just feel like, come game day, my role is a lot simpler. As it should be, as a midfielder. It's just win the ball or don't let them win it. I'm just trying to do my best and really represent this jersey the best I possibly can."

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As for how simple that midfield role is for Steele, his answer tells the story.

"Any time 'Kozzy' (Pickett) is in the vicinity and I hear him, just give it to him," Steele laughed.

The foundations for Sunday's stirring win over Gold Coast were laid by Melbourne's crew of remaining veterans, of which Steele is now firmly a part. It was the old heads – the likes of Gawn, Jake Melksham and Brody Mihocek – who gave the Dees' crop of exciting youngsters the freedom to shine.

Steele was the highest-rated player on the ground. Along with a game-high 26 disposals, he also finished with 18 contested possessions, 11 clearances, eight tackles, seven score involvements and went at 92 per cent efficiency.

Having been squeezed out of the midfield at St Kilda last season – and having been dropped to a substitute role late in the campaign – the veteran wasn't entirely confident he could reach such levels again.

"I wasn't too sure, to be honest," Steele said. "I needed to prove it to myself again and that was a challenge. But I also needed to prove it to 'Kingy', the club, my new teammates and also prove a few people wrong.

"But every athlete in the world has self-doubt. I wanted to prove it to myself that I could play at this level. I still feel like I can. Today definitely wasn't perfect, but if I can bring that most weeks then I'll be pretty happy."

Tom McDonald, Max Gawn and Jack Steele (right) celebrate Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

After finishing last season with a disappointing 7-16 record, before losing star pair Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver in the Trade Period, Melbourne's start to the year has taken many by surprise. Except those at the Demons.

A first-up win over St Kilda, followed by the dramatic comeback victory against Carlton, got the Demons faithful excited. But it was Sunday's victory over the previously undefeated Gold Coast that has now raised expectations for what can be achieved in King's first campaign in charge.

"It was pretty special," Steele said.

"We obviously came in as the underdogs, the Suns were going pretty well and they were obviously undefeated. But the brand of footy we're playing right now is so fun, it's so good to be part of. I imagine it's a good spectacle, too.

"We're 3-1, we haven't won the Grand Final and there's still plenty of work to do, but the best thing about 'Kingy' and the way his program runs is that we address the game pretty quickly early in the week and we move on."

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While many thought Melbourne might struggle this year given the departures of Petracca and Oliver and the arrival of younger, more inexperienced replacements, Steele was never sold that vision.

Instead, he was motivated by the prospect of keeping the Demons competitive while the club's younger prospects – it has drafted six elite talents with first-round picks in the last three years – were brought up to speed in their development.

"I never really thought, with the age demographic of the group, that it was going to be a full-blown list rebuild. There were still plenty of senior players here with a lot left to give," Steele said.

"I was well and truly excited, coming across and knowing that we weren't just going to be on the bottom of the ladder. I knew we were going to be contending, to what extent I wasn't sure, but I knew that we'd definitely surprise a few.

"Especially as training went on during pre-season, I saw some of the younger players that I probably haven't seen a lot of. It was their ability to run, use the footy and just play the game. It's all really exciting, but there's still plenty of footy left to be played.

"I don't want to get too excited, but we're in a really good spot."