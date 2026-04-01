FORMER Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is our only expert to pick Richmond against Port Adelaide as he chases Nathan Schmook at the top of the leaderboard.
You can throw a blanket over our leaders, with just two points separating our top 11 tipsters.
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The Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong is expected to go down to the wire, while the Carlton and North Melbourne match on Good Friday is evenly split.
Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 20
GEMMA BASTIANI
Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 19
SARAH BLACK
Brisbane - 14 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 19
CHAD WINGARD
Brisbane - 22 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 19
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - one point
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 4
Total: 18
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 10 points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 18
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 10 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 18
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 34 points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 18
JOEL PETERSON
Brisbane - 21 points
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 18
CALLUM TWOMEY
Brisbane - 12 points
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Last week: 6
Total: 18
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 16 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 18
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - four points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Last week: 5
Total: 15
TOTALS
Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 6-6 Carlton
Adelaide 7-5 Fremantle
Richmond 1-11 Port Adelaide
West Coast 0-12 Sydney
Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon
Hawthorn 7-5 Geelong
Byes: St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney