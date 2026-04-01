Our footy experts have made the call on round four

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FORMER Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is our only expert to pick Richmond against Port Adelaide as he chases Nathan Schmook at the top of the leaderboard.

You can throw a blanket over our leaders, with just two points separating our top 11 tipsters.

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The Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong is expected to go down to the wire, while the Carlton and North Melbourne match on Good Friday is evenly split.

Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 15 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 20

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 26 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 19

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 19

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 22 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 19

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - one point

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 4

Total: 18

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 10 points

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 18

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 10 points

Carlton

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 18

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 34 points

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Richmond

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 18

JOEL PETERSON

Brisbane - 21 points

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 18

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Last week: 6

Total: 18

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 16 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 18

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - four points

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Sydney

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Last week: 5

Total: 15

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood

North Melbourne 6-6 Carlton

Adelaide 7-5 Fremantle

Richmond 1-11 Port Adelaide

West Coast 0-12 Sydney

Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon

Hawthorn 7-5 Geelong

Byes: St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney