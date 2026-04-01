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FORMER Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is our only expert to pick Richmond against Port Adelaide as he chases Nathan Schmook at the top of the leaderboard.

You can throw a blanket over our leaders, with just two points separating our top 11 tipsters.

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The Easter Monday clash between Hawthorn and Geelong is expected to go down to the wire, while the Carlton and North Melbourne match on Good Friday is evenly split.

Check out the R4 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Brisbane - 15 points
Carlton 
Fremantle 
Port Adelaide
Sydney 
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 
Geelong  

Last week: 4
Total: 20

GEMMA BASTIANI

Brisbane - 26 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 19

SARAH BLACK

Brisbane - 14 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 19

CHAD WINGARD

Brisbane - 22 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 19

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - one point
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong

Last week: 4
Total: 18

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 10 points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 18

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 10 points
Carlton
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 18

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 34 points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Richmond
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 18

JOEL PETERSON

Brisbane - 21 points
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 6
Total: 18

CALLUM TWOMEY

Brisbane - 12 points
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong

Last week: 6
Total: 18

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 16 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 18

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - four points
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Sydney
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn

Last week: 5
Total: 15

TOTALS

Brisbane 12-0 Collingwood
North Melbourne 6-6 Carlton
Adelaide 7-5 Fremantle
Richmond 1-11 Port Adelaide
West Coast 0-12 Sydney
Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 12-0 Essendon
Hawthorn 7-5 Geelong

Byes: St Kilda, Greater Western Sydney