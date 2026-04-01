The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba

Collingwood captain Darcy Moore and Brisbane's Sam Marshall. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be undersized in defence for Thursday night's blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba, with young small forward Will Hayes brought in for just his third career game.

The Lions have recalled Darragh Joyce to replace the injured Darcy Gardiner in defence, but there is still no room for premiership wingman Sam Marshall, who has not made the squad of 26.

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The Pies needed to replace injured skipper Darcy Moore in defence, but have called on smalls Hayes and Lachie Sullivan, with Jeremy Howe, Billy Frampton and Brayden Maynard to lead the defensive line.

Scott Pendlebury is also out due to injury, while there is no room for either Ed Allan or Wil Parker.

Joyce will boost a Lions defensive group that is still without co-captain Harris Andrews due to suspension, while James Tunstill has also won a recall in place of Noah Answerth (concussion).

Co-captain Hugh McCluggage was ruled out earlier on Wednesday as he continues to battle a calf issue.

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THURSDAY, APRIL 2

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 6.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce, J.Tunstill

Out: D.Gardiner (shoulder), N.Answerth (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Sullivan, W.Hayes

Out: D.Moore (hamstring), S.Pendlebury (Achilles)