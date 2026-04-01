IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- What's the significance of the Good Friday clash between Carlton and North Melbourne for the loser?
- The Kangaroo who has 'gone under the radar'
- The team discuss AFL.com.au's April edition of The 25
- Bailey Smith receives a financial boost to his contract
- How injuries from AAMI AFL Origin are still having a ripple effect across the competition
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