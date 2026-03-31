IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- What would a mid-season trade period look like and could we see it in the near future?
- Which players would request a move if there was a mid-season trade period this year?
- Damo says Zach Merrett looks 'as disgruntled as ever' amid Essendon's woes
- Where is the Richmond rebuild at?
- Pies v Lions on Thursday night - which team has more at stake?
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