Tim Taranto (right) looks dejected after Richmond's loss to Gold Coast at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- What would a mid-season trade period look like and could we see it in the near future?

- Which players would request a move if there was a mid-season trade period this year?

- Damo says Zach Merrett looks 'as disgruntled as ever' amid Essendon's woes

- Where is the Richmond rebuild at?

- Pies v Lions on Thursday night - which team has more at stake?

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