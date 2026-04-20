HAWTHORN, Sydney and Geelong are set to face major tests over the next five weeks as the 2026 contenders get a chance to rise.
The Swans and Hawks have won five of their first six games of the season, while the Cats are 4-2, as they look set to feature at the pointy end in 2026.
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But the trio of contenders have three of the four toughest runs across the next five weeks, with North Melbourne (4-2) also set to be tested.
After having the easiest run of any club so far, the Roos' next five games are against Greater Western Sydney (14th), Geelong (sixth), Sydney (first), Adelaide (10th) and Gold Coast (fourth).
Alastair Clarkson's side has grown to begin the year, but just how much should become clearer over the next five weeks.
Only the Hawks have a run as tough during this period, with last year's preliminary finalists to come up against the Suns, Collingwood (11th), Fremantle (second), Melbourne (eighth) and the Crows.
Meanwhile, Geelong's tough start to the season is set to continue, while the Swans are also set to face a few challenges.
After taking on Port Adelaide (12th), the Cats will meet North Melbourne (fifth), the Pies, Brisbane (ninth) and the Swans.
The Swans' run includes four matches against current top-10 sides in the Bulldogs (seventh), Demons, Roos and Cats, as well as a meeting with the Pies.
The Cats have had the third hardest run so far, behind only West Coast and Essendon.
The Eagles have played five of the current top six, while the Bombers have faced five of the top eight.
West Coast has the easiest run of five upcoming games, with struggling Richmond and reigning premier Brisbane not far behind.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R7: v Brisbane, Gabba
R8: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R9: v Richmond, MCG
R10: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R11: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.3 (seventh hardest)
R7: v Adelaide, Gabba
R8: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Carlton, Gabba
R10: v Geelong, Gabba
R11: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.5 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.6 (16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (equal third hardest)
R7: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R8: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Brisbane, Gabba
R10: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 16th (1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)
R7: v Essendon, MCG
R8: v Hawthorn, MCG
R9: v Geelong, MCG
R10: v Sydney, SCG
R11: v West Coast, MCG
Current ladder position: 11th (3-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.3 (13th hardest)
R7: v Collingwood, MCG
R8: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R10: v Fremantle, MCG
R11: v Richmond, MCG
Current ladder position: 17th (1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.5 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.8 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11 (12th hardest)
R7: v Carlton, Optus Stadium
R8: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
R10: v Essendon, MCG
R11: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 2nd (5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.3 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6 (second hardest)
R7: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R8: v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium
R9: v Collingwood, MCG
R10: v Brisbane, Gabba
R11: v Sydney, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 6th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.8 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (sixth hardest)
R7: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R8: v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium
R9: v St Kilda, TIO Stadium
R10: v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium
R11: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 4th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.8 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 4
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 5 (hardest)
R7: v North Melbourne, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R8: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R9: v Essendon, Engie Stadium
R10: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R11: v Brisbane, Engie Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10 (12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10 (11th hardest)
R7: v Gold Coast, UTAS Stadium
R8: v Collingwood, MCG
R9: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R10: v Melbourne, MCG
R11: v Adelaide, UTAS Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.5 (ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7 (equal hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.5 (10th hardest)
R7: v Richmond, MCG
R8: v Sydney, SCG
R9: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Hawthorn, MCG
R11: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 8th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)
R7: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R8: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R9: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R11: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 5th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 14.5 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7 (equal hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)
R7: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval
R8: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R9: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
R10: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium
R11: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 12th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.8 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (equal eighth hardest)
R7: v Melbourne, MCG
R8: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R9: v Adelaide, MCG
R10: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Essendon, MCG
Current ladder position: 18th (0-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.6 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.5 (fifth hardest)
R7: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium
R10: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 13th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (equal third hardest)
R7: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Melbourne, SCG
R9: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Collingwood, SCG
R11: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (5-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.4 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)
R7: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Richmond, Optus Stadium
R9: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R10: v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium
R11: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 15th (2-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 5 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.8 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (14th hardest)
R7: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R8: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
R9: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R10: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R11: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 7th (4-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.8 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.8 (fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (equal eighth hardest)