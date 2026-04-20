Check out your club's run of fixtures across the next five weeks

Tom Papley tackles Tom Stewart during Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN, Sydney and Geelong are set to face major tests over the next five weeks as the 2026 contenders get a chance to rise.

The Swans and Hawks have won five of their first six games of the season, while the Cats are 4-2, as they look set to feature at the pointy end in 2026.

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But the trio of contenders have three of the four toughest runs across the next five weeks, with North Melbourne (4-2) also set to be tested.

After having the easiest run of any club so far, the Roos' next five games are against Greater Western Sydney (14th), Geelong (sixth), Sydney (first), Adelaide (10th) and Gold Coast (fourth).

Alastair Clarkson's side has grown to begin the year, but just how much should become clearer over the next five weeks.

Only the Hawks have a run as tough during this period, with last year's preliminary finalists to come up against the Suns, Collingwood (11th), Fremantle (second), Melbourne (eighth) and the Crows.

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Meanwhile, Geelong's tough start to the season is set to continue, while the Swans are also set to face a few challenges.

After taking on Port Adelaide (12th), the Cats will meet North Melbourne (fifth), the Pies, Brisbane (ninth) and the Swans.

The Swans' run includes four matches against current top-10 sides in the Bulldogs (seventh), Demons, Roos and Cats, as well as a meeting with the Pies.

The Cats have had the third hardest run so far, behind only West Coast and Essendon.

Jake Kolodjashnij celebrates during the round six match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, April 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have played five of the current top six, while the Bombers have faced five of the top eight.

West Coast has the easiest run of five upcoming games, with struggling Richmond and reigning premier Brisbane not far behind.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

R7: v Brisbane, Gabba

R8: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R9: v Richmond, MCG

R10: v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R11: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.2 (eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8.3 (seventh hardest)

Jordan Dawson and Nick Murray compete for a mark against Mitch Georgiades during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Adelaide, Gabba

R8: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Carlton, Gabba

R10: v Geelong, Gabba

R11: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

Current ladder position: 9th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 7.5 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.6 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (equal third hardest)

Connor O'Sullivan is tackled by Logan Morris during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R8: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Brisbane, Gabba

R10: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 16th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)

Sam Walsh in action during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Essendon, MCG

R8: v Hawthorn, MCG

R9: v Geelong, MCG

R10: v Sydney, SCG

R11: v West Coast, MCG

Current ladder position: 11th (3-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.4 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11.3 (13th hardest)

Nick Daicos breaks away from Oisin Mullin during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Collingwood, MCG

R8: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R10: v Fremantle, MCG

R11: v Richmond, MCG

Current ladder position: 17th (1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.5 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10.8 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 11 (12th hardest)

Zach Merrett and Nick Daicos during Essendon's clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Carlton, Optus Stadium

R8: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

R10: v Essendon, MCG

R11: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 2nd (5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.3 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11.2 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6 (second hardest)

Caleb Serong runs with the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R8: v North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium

R9: v Collingwood, MCG

R10: v Brisbane, Gabba

R11: v Sydney, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 6th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 6.8 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.6 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 8 (sixth hardest)

Bailey Smith handballs during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R8: v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium

R9: v St Kilda, TIO Stadium

R10: v Port Adelaide, TIO Stadium

R11: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 4th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.8 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 9.4 (equal 10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 4

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 5 (hardest)

Noah Anderson handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v North Melbourne, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R8: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R9: v Essendon, Engie Stadium

R10: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R11: v Brisbane, Engie Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 10 (12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 10 (11th hardest)

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's match against West Coast in R17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

R7: v Gold Coast, UTAS Stadium

R8: v Collingwood, MCG

R9: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R10: v Melbourne, MCG

R11: v Adelaide, UTAS Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.5 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7 (equal hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.5 (10th hardest)

Jai Newcombe and Jordan Dawson during the semi-final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Richmond, MCG

R8: v Sydney, SCG

R9: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Hawthorn, MCG

R11: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 8th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.8 (ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)

Max Gawn marks the ball in front of Brodie Grundy during the round 11 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Sydney at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

R7: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R8: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R9: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R11: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 5th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 14.5 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7 (equal hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

R8: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R9: v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

R10: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium

R11: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 12th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 11.8 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 8.6 (equal seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (equal eighth hardest)

Zak Butters kicks the ball during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Melbourne, MCG

R8: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R9: v Adelaide, MCG

R10: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Essendon, MCG

Current ladder position: 18th (0-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 8.8 (equal fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.6 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.5 (fifth hardest)

Tim Taranto in action during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium

R10: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 13th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.7 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 11 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 6.3 (equal third hardest)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during the round three match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Melbourne, SCG

R9: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Collingwood, SCG

R11: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (5-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 10.2 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.4 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 13 (equal 15th hardest)

Sam Wicks is tackled by Matthew Kennedy during the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

R7: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Richmond, Optus Stadium

R9: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R10: v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium

R11: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 15th (2-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 5 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 12.8 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 12.5 (14th hardest)

Harley Reid in action during West Coast's clash against Melbourne in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R7: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R8: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

R9: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R10: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R11: v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 7th (4-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R6: 9.8 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R7-11: 7.8 (fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R12-16: 9.3 (equal eighth hardest)