Lions co-captain Harris Andrews has praised Ty Gallop after his move to defence

Ty Gallop in action during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TY GALLOP has emerged as an unlikely key defender for Brisbane, and co-captain Harris Andrews is all for it.

With Jack Payne (knee) in the midst of a long recovery, Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) also missing and Andrews sidelined for three games through suspension, coach Chris Fagan had to get creative.

So, despite being a premiership forward in just his sixth career game last year, Gallop was shuffled to the backline to cover the defensive gaps.

The Lions Academy graduate has now played four games there, the past two alongside Andrews, who says he's impressed with what he's seen.

"I'd love to have him down there (long term)," Andrews said on Tuesday morning.

"He's made of the right stuff, Ty. He's such a competitor.

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"It's been great in that bit of time away not playing, working with him to get him upskilled playing as a backman.

"I don't think there's any negatives in regards to him playing in the backline for his forward craft in the future.

"He's learning things on the fly now, seeing things from a different angle. I've really enjoyed playing with him

"To be alongside him is really invigorating for me. I love having him down there."

Ty Gallop takes a mark during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gallop's early career path is similar to that of Andrews, who was drafted by the Lions in 2014 after playing juniors as a forward.

Andrews made his debut for the Lions in the front half of the ground before quickly reverting to defence and going on to become one of the best in his position this century.

"He's certainly a lot broader and stronger than I was," Andrews joked.

"The thing I'm impressed by him, since he's arrived at the club, is he's an absolute sponge.

Ty Gallop in action during Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He does everything he can to learn. He's not afraid to ask questions. That curiosity will hold him in good stead.

"At the end of the day, he's a genuine competitor. Someone willing to do anything to win.

"It's really enjoyable having those guys around you, particularly in the backline when times can be testing."

Andrews said the two-point loss to Melbourne at the weekend had provided the 3-3 Lions with a couple of valuable lessons ahead of hosting Adelaide on Sunday.

"The weekend was a great wake-up call for us," he said.

Lachie Neale looks dejected after Brisbane's loss to Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"When you get on a little streak of winning and have three wins in a row, some of those things you really value as a team might start to slip.

"No one means to do it on purpose, but it's a great reminder of how hard this game is and you have to be on edge going into each week.

"It was disappointing we didn't come away with the points but it's another opportunity for us to learn.

"The season's a long one, so you've got to make the most of those learnings and I know the lads will be super excited for Sunday against Adelaide."