The teams for Sunday's round 13 matches are in

L-R: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jacob Weitering, Callum Mills. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has swung the axe after his side's hammering from Hawthorn, dropping four players among six changes to face Sydney on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Swans have regained star power in the form of skipper Callum Mills and ruck Brodie Grundy as they add four players for the SCG clash.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

And Carlton vice-captain Jacob Weitering (calf) is out of his side's King's Birthday Eve game against Essendon.

Liam Henry and Jack Carroll head the list of omissions for the Saints, with ruck Isaac Keeler also dropped. Sam Flanders will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

There are strong replacements, though, with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Mitch Owens and Liam Ryan among the six players to come in, alongside debutant Campbell Lake who will play his first game less than two weeks after being picked in the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Draft.

Sydney is coming off a 114-point win over Richmond and has the luxury of adding its captain Mills and All-Australian contender Grundy, as well as goalsneak Malcolm Rosas jnr.

Learn More 24:47

Peter Ladhams, Tom Hanily and veteran Harry Cunningham have all been dropped.

Weitering's injury-enforced absence is the only change for Carlton, with Wade Derksen his replacement, while Essendon has made four changes. The Bombers have added key players Sam Durham and Mason Redman, while also recalling Harrison Jones for his first game of the year.

Experienced forward Jade Gresham and injured midfielder Darcy Parish are two of the four outs.

The teams for the King's Birthday clash on Monday between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG will be released at 5pm on Sunday.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, M.Roberts, M.Rosas, B.Grundy

Out: L.Melican (hamstring), T.Hanily (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted), H.Cunningham (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, M.Owens, N.Wanganeen-Milera, A.Hastie, L.Ryan, C.Lake

Out: S.Flanders (knee), I.Keeler (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), L.Henry (omitted), L.O'Connell (managed), C.Banfield (omitted)

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, S.Durham, H.Jones, H.El Achkar,

Out: D.Parish (knee soreness), A.May (shoulder), T.Edwards (omitted), J.Gresham (omitted)

CARLTON

In: W.Derksen

Out: J.Weitering (calf)