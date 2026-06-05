The match review findings from Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Geelong are in

Connor O’Sullivan is tackled by Taylor Walker during the Round 13 match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval on June 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker has been suspended for one week for pushing a Geelong opponent into a contest during Thursday night's one-point thriller, while star Cats defender Tom Stewart has not been cited for an incident with Callum Ah Chee.

Former Crows captain Walker shoved Connor O'Sullivan into the oncoming path of Jordan Dawson and Mark O'Connor as the pair were about to contest a mark.

Dawson and O'Connor fell to the ground, with the current Adelaide captain left clutching at his hip.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, drawing a one-game ban.

Walker will now miss the club's clash against the Western Bulldogs next Thursday night.

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"We had a brief look but we didn't go back and watch it. I'm hoping there wasn't much in it," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said after the match.

"I probably can't comment on it too much. I haven't had a good enough look."

Former AFL stars Nick Riewoldt and David King were among the commentators who felt Walker would be in trouble.

"It's an absolute no-no, pushing players," King said on Fox Footy.

"You're not allowed to push players into the traffic like that. He's in some bother.

"Not a lot in it but you don't have to do a lot in that instance."

Meanwhile, Stewart has escaped sanction for his bump on Ah Chee, with the MRO saying contact was made "predominantly to the body".

Geelong forward Jack Martin can accept a $2000 fine after being cited for rough conduct on Josh Worrell, while James Peatling can accept a $1875 fine for engaging in a wrestle with Bailey Smith.

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Incident explained:

The incident involving Geelong’s Tom Stewart and Adelaide’s Callum Ah Chee from the Second Quarter of Thursday night’s match was assessed by the Match Review Officer. Ah Chee leaps into the air and knocks the ball forward whilst Stewart is positioned in front of him. Stewart gets to a near stationary position and braces for contact as Ah Chee’s momentum makes contact inevitable. Contact is made predominantly to the body. It was the view of the MRO that Stewart’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.