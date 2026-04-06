Calvin, Roy and Warnie consider the trade options after a big weekend of footy

Tim English watches from the bench during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PLENTY of drama faced AFL Fantasy coaches throughout the Easter weekend.

It all started before the first ball-up on Thursday as Nick Daicos was a late out after failing a fitness test on a corked calf. All eyes will be on the premium midfielder for the Pies’ Gather Round game on Friday against Fremantle.

Sunday evening saw coaches on the edge of their seats, sweating on the fitness of Tim English. He went off with a knee injury and returned in the third quarter only to be mothballed for the rest of the match.

The club has confirmed he has a MCL injury and will miss Gather Round.

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Injuries have been a regular issue for Fantasy coaches so far this year with forced trades almost every round.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the Easter weekend and look ahead to round five trades as they gear up for a return to nine games of football and regular Fantasy programming.

ATTENTION ADELAIDE: Catch The Traders at the Maccas Footy Festival from 5:45pm ACST as our resident Fantasy experts present their Thursday teams show from Elder Park.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round four scores.

8:10 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

10:20 - News of the week.

18:15 - Tag watch.

20:45 - Possible position additions.

27:00 - What to do with Tim English.

38:30 - Other players to target for round five.

50:15 - The Traders' early trades.

51:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.