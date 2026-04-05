Jai Serong during Sydney's match against Hawthorn in R2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Swans have picked up the bargain recruit of the year, a new Crow continues to impress plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round four of the 2026 season.

*This article will be updated after the Hawthorn v Geelong game on Monday

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1) If there's no Nick, there's (almost) no Collingwood

Having Nick Daicos (calf) withdraw less than 20 minutes before Thursday night's game against Brisbane was always going to impact Collingwood's performance, but the extent to which the Magpies were outplayed by the two-time premier was jarring. Without one of the game's best midfielders, the Magpies engine room looked bereft of spark and competitiveness in the 54-point defeat. Perhaps it was a flat performance that all teams have once or twice a season? Or perhaps they were lacking direction without Darcy Moore and Scott Pendlebury? Whatever the case, it was apparent that Daicos has more influence over his team than any other player in the competition. And the Magpies have to figure out a way to close that gap. – Michael Whiting

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2) Sydney has snagged the bargain recruit of the year

Jai Serong's decision to choose Sydney at the end of last season in a trade that only cost the Swans a late future pick slide could prove vital in his new team's premiership push in 2026. Serong has hardly put a foot wrong since joining the Swans, but he reached a new level against West Coast on Saturday night in a damaging performance on the wing, finishing with a career-high 27 disposals and 10 marks. Serong, who was a defender with Hawthorn and won back-to-back VFL best and fairests, stood out with his ability to work hard defensively and intercept and then get involved repeatedly in scoring chains with his excellent kicking and game-high 20 uncontested possessions. At 193cm, he is a difficult match-up on the wing and provides defensive insurance for the Swans if they need it. The Swans paid up big for Charlie Curnow, but their bargain recruit has been the star so far. – Nathan Schmook

Jai Serong celebrates Sydney's win over West Coast in R4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3) The Suns need an answer to their Jed Walter question

Christian Petracca's injury and Bailey Humphrey's suspension gave Gold Coast the opportunity to finally unleash Jed Walter against Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. But, while Ben King and Ethan Read combined for six goals in the three-tall forward line, Walter played a frustrating bit-part role. He finished with only 56 percent time on ground, and spent the majority of those short bursts giving Jarrod Witts relief in the ruck. When the club's Academy graduate did go forward, his impact was telling – most notably at stages in the second half, when he kicked two goals and threatened to influence the contest while stationed deep in attack – but such moments were fleeting. With both Petracca and Humphrey to return soon, and with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan still waiting in the wings after his arrival over the summer, the future of Walter – who, like free agent King, is out of contract at season's end – remains one of the season's most intriguing watches. - Riley Beveridge

Jed Walter kicks a goal during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) Vossy's new-look Blues are running out of time

Carlton's second-half fadeouts continue to be a worrying trend and the new-look Blues are running out of time to change their fortunes. Carlton of 2026 is a vastly different side on paper, with 10 players who didn't kick a ball last year playing so far this season, after three of their most important pillars - Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni - departed in the off-season. But having won just 14 of their past 36 games, patience amongst the Blues faithful is already wearing thin. Jagga Smith looks set to be a star, while the likes of Will Hayward, Ben Ainsworth and Ollie Florent should all make an impact once they get settled into a new system. The problem for Michael Voss, with a 1-3 start adding to the frustrations of a vocal supporter base, is whether he will be given enough time for his new players to find their feet. - Phoebe McWilliams

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5) This Power veteran is still hard to beat

In a fairly ordinary game of football on Saturday, Aliir Aliir's intercept marking was a rare highlight. While the youth and inexperience of his direct opponent Jonty Faull should be noted, Aliir's aerial prowess helped kick-start Port Adelaide's run of scores in the first half at a time when Richmond was winning the clearance count. The Tigers only ever made inroads when Aliir was neutralised through smarter ball movement, via lower, grubbier or sharp angles that avoided him. But Port forced Richmond to kick it to a contest often enough to help secure victory, with their veteran finishing the day with eight intercept marks and 23 disposals. An All-Australian in 2021, Aliir remains a crucial part of a Power side in transition. - Sarah Black

Aliir Aliir kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

6) No job is too big for this new Crow

The Crows have uncovered a genuine gem in ruck Lachlan McAndrew. Coming up against arguably the most formidable ruck duo in the comp in Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy on Friday night, McAndrew showed no sign of being overawed in just his sixth AFL game. The 25-year-old 210cm giant finished with a remarkable 13 tackles, 31 hit-outs and two contested marks in an emphatic display. The rugby union convert managed just two games in four seasons at Sydney after being picked up in the mid-season rookie draft, and didn't play a game in his first season at West Lakes last year. But McAndrew has exploded onto the scene in 2026 and ranks third in the league for total hit-outs (136), second for hit-outs to advantage (40) and has attended more ruck contests than anyone in the league (294). McAndrew isn't just holding his own, he's quickly becoming one of the competition's most influential big men and a cornerstone for Adelaide's future. - Alison O'Connor

Lachlan McAndrew and Luke Jackson battle in the ruck during Adelaide's game against Fremantle in R4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7) There's some fight in Essendon, but where has it been?

Essendon's start to the season has been marred not only by big losses, but clear gaps in defensive transition compared to its opposition each week. One quarter in on Sunday evening and it seemed that it was simply going to be a rinse and repeat performance from the Bombers, but slowly a sense of fight emerged. Once that endeavour and defensive pressure – the small things – started to return to their game, they were able to challenge the best side in the league and actually win the remaining three quarters. But it begs the question: why is this work rate and willingness to move defensively something that can be switched off so easily? It will be the question the club aims to answer throughout the remainder of the season, and will ultimately be the key to it going from easybeat to challenger. - Gemma Bastiani