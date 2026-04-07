Brodie Grundy celebrates a goal during the round four match between Sydney and West Coast at Optus Stadium, on April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BIG Pig Brodie Grundy (RUC, $999,000) reminded everyone what he's capable of, dominating West Coast with a monster 137, taking full advantage of the dream match-up. He filled the stat sheet with 28 disposals, four marks, five tackles and even snuck forward for a goal, putting himself back in the mix as an underpriced premium.

Archie Roberts (DEF, $868,000) bounced back in a big way after a quiet start to the year, pumping out 136 against the Western Bulldogs. The Bombers spent plenty of time defending, but that worked in his favour as they looked to get the ball in his hands whenever possible. He piled on 37 disposals and 12 marks in a high-possession role, leaving him with a very handy breakeven of 52.

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Popular trade-in and captain option Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,148M) delivered as expected in a soft match-up, doing most of the damage early before finishing on 130. It pushes his season average up to an elite 116.3.

Young gun Will Ashcroft (MID, $1,007M) is hitting form at the right time, backing up last week's 120 with a season-best 127. His 26 kicks highlighted his piggery, and with a friendly run ahead, he's looking seriously appealing given his BE of 75 heading into the North Melbourne clash. Rounding out the top scorers, Isaac Heeney (MID, $968,000) hit the scoreboard hard, kicking four goals on his way to 126.

The biggest news of the week, however, is the newest instalment of injured premiums with Nick Daicos (MID, $1,204M) a close watch after being a late withdrawal against Brisbane, while Tim English (RUC, $1,051M) and Ed Richards (MID, $1,036M) are set to miss multiple weeks and need to go.

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MOST TRADED IN

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000)

Max Gawn (RUC, $1,209M)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $999,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,202M)

Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $285,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tim English (RUC, $1,051M)

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $448,000)

Darcy Parish (MID, $720,000)

Ed Richards (MID, $1,036M)

Jack Carroll (MID, $479,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $593,000) +$110,000

Jai Serong (DEF, $499,000) +$80,000

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000) +$78,000

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $555,000) +$71,000

Jagga Smith (MID, $551,000) +$70,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Matt Rowell (MID, $979,000) -$83,000

Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $872,000) -$81,000

Tim English (RUC, $1,051M) -$78,000

Ollie Wines (MID, $863,000) - $75,000

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $928,000) -$74,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000) -22

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $593,000) -22

Jai Serong (DEF, $499,000) -10

Josh Lai (MID, $292,000) -5

Liam Fawcett (FWD, $254,000) -2

Jacob Farrow kicks the ball during the R3 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $992,000) 156

Tim English (RUC, $1,051M) 149

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $928M) 141

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $853,000) 140

Matt Rowell (MID, $979,000) 139

STOCKS UP

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $415,000): The cash generator of the round is the Bombers young gun. He took full advantage of the high-possession game style down back with 21 disposals and an impressive 12 marks. He has a BE of -22 and the Demons give up plenty to opposition defenders.

Max Gawn (RUC, $1,209,000): The 34-year-old might be top dollar but his numbers can't be ignored when shopping for a Tim English replacement. He is averaging 124.5 and has a great run of games ahead which include match-ups with the Bombers, Tigers and Eagles withing the next five weeks.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $999,000): It's hard to imagine any English owners looking at Max when the Ruck Pig is available for 200K less, making him the smart strategic pick. He is coming off a season-high 137 which leaves him with a BE of 91 leading into a match-up with the Suns.

Kysaiah Pickett (FWD, $949,000): The electric Melbourne midfielder was at it again on the weekend, attending bulk CBAs and racking up possessions at will. His forward status is super valuable considering the drop off in that line and he has a BE of 72 leading into an easy match-up with the Bombers meaning he won't be available under a mill for long.

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James Leake (DEF/FWD, $288,000): My pick of the cash cows is the talented Tasmanian. After forcing his way into the GWS side, he racked up 63 in his season debut from 16 disposals and six marks. It leaves him with a BE of 11 and the Giants like to play a bit of kick/mark possession footy behind the ball and the 20-year-old knows how to get his hands on it.

STOCKS DOWN

Tim English (RUC, $1,051M): The popular skipper went down on just 51 after only just ticking over the 50 per cent game threshold, adding insult to the injury. It has been diagnosed as an MCL which usually takes a number of weeks to heal, so he has to go.

Darcy Parish (MID, $720,000): Coaches are still offloading the former premium at a rapid rate, this time on the back of a season-low 56 which dropped his season average of 68. He has now dropped $39K on the season and has a BE of 82.

Lachy Blakiston (DEF, $448,000): Unfortunately, the No.1 ruck role hasn't equated to points, as we saw on the weekend when the 27-year-old managed a season-low 33. It takes his season average to just 48.5 and despite an achievable BE of 37, he can be moved on.

Zak Butters (MID, $1,038M): A number of coaches who have a luxury trade up their sleeve are using it to move on the 25-year-old after an underwhelming start to the year. He hasn't taken advantage of the easy run for midfielders, managing just one triple-figure score in four outings. He has a BE of 112 heading into a match-up with St Kilda where he will no doubt be a tag target.

Zak Butters during the R4 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Carroll (MID, $479,000): With some low BEs like that of Farrow, coaches are jumping ship from the likes of Carroll to generate some faster cash, along with chasing a higher ceiling. The 23-year-old has been more than serviceable, averaging 59.3 while increasing by $147K. Trading him isn't an urgent move, however, given he has a BE of 30.

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