Luke Parker, Josh Rachele and Caleb Windsor. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data, adding a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) with the game's first triple-position player (TPP) revealed.

With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition: those with a single position allocation and dual-position from the starting positions. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.

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Western Bulldogs utility Oskar Baker is the first official triple-position player after having FWD status added to his existing DEF/MID. He may add some flexibility to deep draft squads, but with his 54 average, he may not necessarily be an option.

Midfielders adding DEF or FWD status are usually the winners for most Fantasy coaches.

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Sam Durham, Tom Powell, Touk Miller and Chad Warner have all shown the ability to score in the past and are now available to be selected in the forward line. Adding DEF include Oliver Florent, Xavier Lindsay and Luke Parker due to their role changes.

Plenty of popular Classic options have increased flexibility now with the ability to shuffle between positions such as Josh Rachele, Caleb Windsor, Tom Blamires, Jai Serong and Connor Budarick.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.

Add defender

Player

Club

Initial

New

Chayce Jones

Adelaide Crows

MID

DEF/MID

Ty Gallop

Brisbane Lions

FWD

DEF/FWD

Oliver Florent

Carlton

MID

DEF/MID

Zac Williams

Carlton

FWD

DEF/FWD

Harrison Petty

Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Koltyn Tholstrup

Melbourne

FWD

DEF/FWD

Xavier Lindsay

Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Luke Parker

North Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Tom Blamires

North Melbourne

MID

DEF/MID

Josh Lai

Port Adelaide

MID

DEF/MID

Todd Marshall

Port Adelaide

FWD

DEF/FWD

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Port Adelaide

FWD

DEF/FWD

Jack Carroll

St Kilda

MID

DEF/MID

Marcus Windhager

St Kilda

MID

DEF/MID

Connor Budarick

Western Bulldogs

FWD

DEF/FWD

Add midfielder

Player

Club

Initial

New

Josh Rachele

Adelaide Crows

FWD

MID/FWD

Elijah Hollands

Carlton

FWD

MID/FWD

Matthew Carroll

Carlton

DEF

DEF/MID

Kyle Langford

Essendon

FWD

MID/FWD

Archer Day-Wicks

Essendon

FWD

MID/FWD

Mark O'Connor

Geelong Cats

DEF

DEF/MID

Will Graham

Gold Coast SUNS

FWD

MID/FWD

Wil Powell

Gold Coast SUNS

DEF

DEF/MID

Toby Greene

GWS GIANTS

FWD

MID/FWD

Josh Weddle

Hawthorn

DEF

DEF/MID

Caleb Windsor

Melbourne

DEF

DEF/MID

Tom Sparrow

Melbourne

FWD

MID/FWD

Sam Banks

Richmond

DEF

DEF/MID

Sam Lalor

Richmond

FWD

MID/FWD

Sam Flanders

St Kilda

FWD

MID/FWD

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/MID

Mattaes Phillipou

St Kilda

FWD

MID/FWD

Matt Roberts

Sydney Swans

DEF

DEF/MID

Jai Serong

Sydney Swans

DEF

DEF/MID

Deven Robertson

West Coast Eagles

FWD

MID/FWD

Bo Allan

West Coast Eagles

DEF

DEF/MID

Add ruck

Player

Club

Initial

New

Hudson O'Keeffe

Carlton

FWD

RUCK/FWD

Peter Wright

Essendon

FWD

RUCK/FWD

Lachlan Blakiston

Essendon

DEF

DEF/RUCK

Campbell Gray

Richmond

DEF

DEF/RUCK

Add forward

Player

Club

Initial

New

Mitch McGovern

Carlton

DEF

DEF/FWD

Sam Durham

Essendon

MID

MID/FWD

Jhye Clark

Geelong Cats

MID

MID/FWD

Touk Miller

Gold Coast SUNS

MID

MID/FWD

Stephen Coniglio

GWS GIANTS

MID

MID/FWD

Xavier O'Halloran

GWS GIANTS

MID

MID/FWD

Harvey Thomas

GWS GIANTS

FWD

MID/FWD

Tom Powell

North Melbourne

MID

MID/FWD

Jack Watkins

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Jason Horne-Francis

Port Adelaide

MID

MID/FWD

Dion Prestia

Richmond

MID

MID/FWD

Rowan Marshall

St Kilda

RUCK

RUCK/FWD

Alix Tauru

St Kilda

DEF

DEF/FWD

Jake Lloyd

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Chad Warner

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

James Jordon

Sydney Swans

MID

MID/FWD

Harry Schoenberg

West Coast Eagles

MID

MID/FWD

Elliot Yeo

West Coast Eagles

MID

MID/FWD

Sam Davidson

Western Bulldogs

MID

MID/FWD

Lachlan Bramble

Western Bulldogs

DEF

DEF/FWD

Oskar Baker

Western Bulldogs

DEF/MID

DEF/MID/FWD

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