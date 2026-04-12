A stack of players have added an extra position in Fantasy Classic and Draft

Luke Parker, Josh Rachele and Caleb Windsor. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data, adding a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) with the game's first triple-position player (TPP) revealed.

With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition: those with a single position allocation and dual-position from the starting positions. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.

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Western Bulldogs utility Oskar Baker is the first official triple-position player after having FWD status added to his existing DEF/MID. He may add some flexibility to deep draft squads, but with his 54 average, he may not necessarily be an option.

Midfielders adding DEF or FWD status are usually the winners for most Fantasy coaches.

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Sam Durham, Tom Powell, Touk Miller and Chad Warner have all shown the ability to score in the past and are now available to be selected in the forward line. Adding DEF include Oliver Florent, Xavier Lindsay and Luke Parker due to their role changes.

Plenty of popular Classic options have increased flexibility now with the ability to shuffle between positions such as Josh Rachele, Caleb Windsor, Tom Blamires, Jai Serong and Connor Budarick.

Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.

Add defender

Player Club Initial New Chayce Jones Adelaide Crows MID DEF/MID Ty Gallop Brisbane Lions FWD DEF/FWD Oliver Florent Carlton MID DEF/MID Zac Williams Carlton FWD DEF/FWD Harrison Petty Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Koltyn Tholstrup Melbourne FWD DEF/FWD Xavier Lindsay Melbourne MID DEF/MID Luke Parker North Melbourne MID DEF/MID Tom Blamires North Melbourne MID DEF/MID Josh Lai Port Adelaide MID DEF/MID Todd Marshall Port Adelaide FWD DEF/FWD Darcy Byrne-Jones Port Adelaide FWD DEF/FWD Jack Carroll St Kilda MID DEF/MID Marcus Windhager St Kilda MID DEF/MID Connor Budarick Western Bulldogs FWD DEF/FWD

Add midfielder

Player Club Initial New Josh Rachele Adelaide Crows FWD MID/FWD Elijah Hollands Carlton FWD MID/FWD Matthew Carroll Carlton DEF DEF/MID Kyle Langford Essendon FWD MID/FWD Archer Day-Wicks Essendon FWD MID/FWD Mark O'Connor Geelong Cats DEF DEF/MID Will Graham Gold Coast SUNS FWD MID/FWD Wil Powell Gold Coast SUNS DEF DEF/MID Toby Greene GWS GIANTS FWD MID/FWD Josh Weddle Hawthorn DEF DEF/MID Caleb Windsor Melbourne DEF DEF/MID Tom Sparrow Melbourne FWD MID/FWD Sam Banks Richmond DEF DEF/MID Sam Lalor Richmond FWD MID/FWD Sam Flanders St Kilda FWD MID/FWD Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda DEF DEF/MID Mattaes Phillipou St Kilda FWD MID/FWD Matt Roberts Sydney Swans DEF DEF/MID Jai Serong Sydney Swans DEF DEF/MID Deven Robertson West Coast Eagles FWD MID/FWD Bo Allan West Coast Eagles DEF DEF/MID

Add ruck

Player Club Initial New Hudson O'Keeffe Carlton FWD RUCK/FWD Peter Wright Essendon FWD RUCK/FWD Lachlan Blakiston Essendon DEF DEF/RUCK Campbell Gray Richmond DEF DEF/RUCK

Add forward

Player Club Initial New Mitch McGovern Carlton DEF DEF/FWD Sam Durham Essendon MID MID/FWD Jhye Clark Geelong Cats MID MID/FWD Touk Miller Gold Coast SUNS MID MID/FWD Stephen Coniglio GWS GIANTS MID MID/FWD Xavier O'Halloran GWS GIANTS MID MID/FWD Harvey Thomas GWS GIANTS FWD MID/FWD Tom Powell North Melbourne MID MID/FWD Jack Watkins Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Jason Horne-Francis Port Adelaide MID MID/FWD Dion Prestia Richmond MID MID/FWD Rowan Marshall St Kilda RUCK RUCK/FWD Alix Tauru St Kilda DEF DEF/FWD Jake Lloyd Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Chad Warner Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD James Jordon Sydney Swans MID MID/FWD Harry Schoenberg West Coast Eagles MID MID/FWD Elliot Yeo West Coast Eagles MID MID/FWD Sam Davidson Western Bulldogs MID MID/FWD Lachlan Bramble Western Bulldogs DEF DEF/FWD Oskar Baker Western Bulldogs DEF/MID DEF/MID/FWD

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