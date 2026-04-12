THE FIRST of three AFL Fantasy position updates have been confirmed by Champion Data, adding a large number of new dual-position players (DPP) with the game's first triple-position player (TPP) revealed.
With the addition of TPPs, all players qualify for a position addition: those with a single position allocation and dual-position from the starting positions. They will have played 35 per cent of time in their new position and have played three games to be eligible.
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Western Bulldogs utility Oskar Baker is the first official triple-position player after having FWD status added to his existing DEF/MID. He may add some flexibility to deep draft squads, but with his 54 average, he may not necessarily be an option.
Midfielders adding DEF or FWD status are usually the winners for most Fantasy coaches.
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Sam Durham, Tom Powell, Touk Miller and Chad Warner have all shown the ability to score in the past and are now available to be selected in the forward line. Adding DEF include Oliver Florent, Xavier Lindsay and Luke Parker due to their role changes.
Plenty of popular Classic options have increased flexibility now with the ability to shuffle between positions such as Josh Rachele, Caleb Windsor, Tom Blamires, Jai Serong and Connor Budarick.
Updates will be made to AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft shortly after lockout lifting.
Add defender
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Chayce Jones
|
Adelaide Crows
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Ty Gallop
|
Brisbane Lions
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Oliver Florent
|
Carlton
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Zac Williams
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Harrison Petty
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Koltyn Tholstrup
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Xavier Lindsay
|
Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Luke Parker
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom Blamires
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Josh Lai
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Todd Marshall
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Darcy Byrne-Jones
|
Port Adelaide
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jack Carroll
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Marcus Windhager
|
St Kilda
|
MID
|
DEF/MID
|
Connor Budarick
|
Western Bulldogs
|
FWD
|
DEF/FWD
Add midfielder
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Josh Rachele
|
Adelaide Crows
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Elijah Hollands
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Matthew Carroll
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Kyle Langford
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Archer Day-Wicks
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Mark O'Connor
|
Geelong Cats
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Will Graham
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Wil Powell
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Toby Greene
|
GWS GIANTS
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Josh Weddle
|
Hawthorn
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Caleb Windsor
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Melbourne
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Sam Banks
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Sam Lalor
|
Richmond
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Sam Flanders
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Mattaes Phillipou
|
St Kilda
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Matt Roberts
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Jai Serong
|
Sydney Swans
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
|
Deven Robertson
|
West Coast Eagles
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Bo Allan
|
West Coast Eagles
|
DEF
|
DEF/MID
Add ruck
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Hudson O'Keeffe
|
Carlton
|
FWD
|
RUCK/FWD
|
Peter Wright
|
Essendon
|
FWD
|
RUCK/FWD
|
Lachlan Blakiston
|
Essendon
|
DEF
|
DEF/RUCK
|
Campbell Gray
|
Richmond
|
DEF
|
DEF/RUCK
Add forward
|
Player
|
Club
|
Initial
|
New
|
Mitch McGovern
|
Carlton
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Sam Durham
|
Essendon
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jhye Clark
|
Geelong Cats
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Touk Miller
|
Gold Coast SUNS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS GIANTS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Xavier O'Halloran
|
GWS GIANTS
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Harvey Thomas
|
GWS GIANTS
|
FWD
|
MID/FWD
|
Tom Powell
|
North Melbourne
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jack Watkins
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
Port Adelaide
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Dion Prestia
|
Richmond
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Rowan Marshall
|
St Kilda
|
RUCK
|
RUCK/FWD
|
Alix Tauru
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Jake Lloyd
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Chad Warner
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
James Jordon
|
Sydney Swans
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
West Coast Eagles
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Elliot Yeo
|
West Coast Eagles
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Sam Davidson
|
Western Bulldogs
|
MID
|
MID/FWD
|
Lachlan Bramble
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
DEF/FWD
|
Oskar Baker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF/MID
|
DEF/MID/FWD
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