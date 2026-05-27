The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium

Jack Gunston, Alix Tauru and Will Day. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN stars Will Day and Jack Gunston will return from injury against St Kilda on Thursday, while St Kilda has recalled youngster Alix Tauru for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Day has not played at AFL level since round 21 last year due to foot and shoulder injuries, but is back in the senior side after just one game at VFL level last week.

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Gunston also returns to boost the forward line having missed the past two games due to a foot issue.

Bodie Ryan and Finn Maginness have both been dropped by the Hawks.

The Saints have recalled Tauru alongside young tall Isaac Keeler, with Liam Stocker managed and Dougal Howard out with a calf injury.

The 7-1-3 Hawks got back on the winners list against Adelaide last week, while the 5-6 Saints pushed Fremantle all the way in Perth before going down by 30 points.

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THURSDAY, MAY 28

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: A.Tauru, I.Keeler

Out: L.Stocker (managed), D.Howard (calf)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston, W.Day

Out: B.Ryan (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted)