Neale Daniher is seen during the clash between Melbourne and Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL has confirmed all clubs competing across the seven matches of round 12 this weekend will pay tribute to Neale Daniher and his extraordinary contribution to Australian Football and the broader community.

Across all seven matches, players from all 14 clubs will wear black armbands, while a moment of silence will be observed prior to each match to honour Neale's life, legacy and service.

Neale's contribution to football spanned playing, coaching and administration, while his tireless advocacy and fundraising through FightMND and the Big Freeze helped raise awareness and critical funds in the fight against motor neurone disease.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said the game would come together this weekend to honour one of football's most significant and admired figures.

"As a game, we felt it was important that we come together this weekend to recognise and celebrate Neale's extraordinary contribution to football and to the wider Australian community," Mr Dillon said.

"Neale gave so much to our game as a player, coach and administrator, but his impact extended far beyond football.

"Through his courage, humour, humility and relentless advocacy in the fight against MND, he inspired millions of Australians and gave hope to so many families.

"This weekend is an opportunity for the football community to pause, reflect and honour a remarkable person whose legacy will continue to live across our game and across the country.

"On behalf of the AFL, our clubs, players, coaches, staff, members and supporters, we again extend our deepest condolences to Jan, Bec, Ben, Lauren, Luke and the entire Daniher family."