The teams are in for Thursday night's Gather Round opener between Adelaide and Carlton

Reilly O'Brien, George Hewett and Rory Laird. Picture: AFL Photos

BATTLING Carlton has made a selection statement by axing veteran midfielder George Hewett amongst three changes for its Gather Round clash against Adelaide, which has again left out ruck Reilly O'Brien for the game at Adelaide Oval.

Hewett led the Blues for disposals (22) in the loss to North Melbourne on Good Friday, but he's been omitted as the Blues look to shake up their midfield after a 1-3 start to the season.

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Hewett played every game last season and hasn't missed for the Blues since round 18, 2024.

Defender Nick Haynes is back for his first game for the season alongside Zac Williams and ruck Hudson O'Keeffe, but there is again no room for defender Adam Saad.

Defensive star Jacob Weitering (concussion) and recruit Will Hayward (suspension) are both out.

The Crows have regained important defensive pair Rory Laird and Mitch Hinge alongside Luke Nankervis, while Isaac Cumming also returns after he was a late withdrawal from last week's loss to Fremantle due to illness.

O'Brien was recalled for his first game of the season last week against the Dockers but has been left out again, while Hugh Bond and Chayce Jones have also been dropped and Luke Pedlar is out due to concussion.

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THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, I.Cumming, M.Hinge, L.Nankervis

Out: H.Bond (omitted), L.Pedlar (concussion), R.O'Brien (omitted), C.Jones (omitted)

CARLTON

In: N.Haynes, Z.Williams, H.O'Keeffe

Out: J.Weitering (concussion), G.Hewett (omitted), W.Hayward (suspension)