Successive wins has Carlton feeling good about itself, while Yartapuulti heads to its bye in need of a break

Carlton players after the round 11 match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Carlton at Adelaide Oval, May 23, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"IT'S FUN, winning."

Carlton's caretaker coach Josh Fraser is clearly satisfied by the start to his time in the main seat, but moreso he's enjoying watching the effect match day success is having on his playing group.

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Saturday night's away win against Yartapuulti followed a strong first-up victory over the Western Bulldogs and is reward for things the Blues have been working on all year, but really working on over the past fortnight.

"I was really happy with tonight's performance, we were able to consolidate some things we were working on during the week, and it came to the forefront again last week," Fraser said post-match.

"Our contest method again was quite strong, I enjoyed the way we defended the ground."

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Asked what the turnaround in fortunes has done for the group, the coach concentrated on the bringing together of the players.

"I think it builds belief," Fraser said.

"Winning's important, it gives you affirmation of the work you're putting in, but for me I'm just so pleased at how connected the group are. They look connected, they look happy and I think we've been heading that way for a while, so it's pleasing to see them enjoy a win."

While Patrick Cripps again starred for his side, one of the biggest positives is the continuing development of Jagga Smith after missing his entire first season last year with a pre-season knee injury.

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Smith started this year in a half-back role but has moved into the midfield in recent weeks and is relishing the increased time around the ball and the responsibility that goes with it.

"He's exciting isn't he? He's incredibly driven to be a great player and he's in a hurry, which is exciting in itself," Fraser said.

"He’s assumed some leadership in effectively his first year of football."

A less exciting element of Saturday's game was the first-quarter knee injury sustained by Matt Carroll, and while Fraser says he is hopeful the damage is not too great, the club will need to wait for scan results before knowing the severity of the injury.

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On a positive note, Jacob Weitering is expected to return next week and Zac Williams is also a chance to face Geelong in what will be a tough challenge for Fraser to maintain his unbeaten record.

"It's a massive test, every week is," he admitted.

"I think it's exciting, another opportunity to play in front of a home crowd. It'll be a great occasion for us, a great opportunity, a chance to review the game, to prepare well and take on a team that in some ways has been a benchmark for a long time."

After a better-than-expected start to the season, Yartapuulti will head to its bye on the back of its worst loss since round one.

Coach Josh Carr was clearly disappointed by the result and is hoping the week off can give the Power a chance to return to the form that has provided three wins and another four games with losses under eight points.

"I'm not necessarily looking at the ladder, I'm just looking at the footy we play and tonight wasn't the footy that we like," he said after the game.

Asked what he wanted to see more of, Carr pointed to a well-defined style.

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"Get some predictability around the way that we play, starting with our ball movement. That helps also the way we defend and it's hurting us, and it hurt us tonight," he said.

"You get to go into the bye and reset and that’s what we'll do.

"We'll reset. We'll have a look at all of our game and keep working at it.

"There's some positives in and around the group, the young guys who have played in the first half of the year. It's important that they keep trying to get better."