IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Michael Whiting and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- We look ahead to a much-anticipated Gather Round as the footy world descends on Adelaide
- Harris Andrews is back for the Lions, but Fish expects a youngster to get Nick Larkey
- All eyes on Gold Coast's midfield after being smashed by Melbourne last week
- Aaron Cadman's return for the Giants is "worth the price of admission"
- Mitch Georgiades v Cal Wilkie on Sunday night is a mouth-watering match-up
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