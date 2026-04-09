Noah Anderson (left) and Matt Rowell celebrate after Gold Coast's win over Fremantle in the elimination final at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, journalists Michael Whiting and Bharat Sundaresan join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- We look ahead to a much-anticipated Gather Round as the footy world descends on Adelaide

- Harris Andrews is back for the Lions, but Fish expects a youngster to get Nick Larkey

- All eyes on Gold Coast's midfield after being smashed by Melbourne last week

- Aaron Cadman's return for the Giants is "worth the price of admission"

- Mitch Georgiades v Cal Wilkie on Sunday night is a mouth-watering match-up

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