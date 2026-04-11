The Lions are bracing to be without Dayne Zorko for "a bit of time"

Dayne Zorko is seen during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST as Brisbane regained two of its co-captains, the two-time premier is set to lose Dayne Zorko after the veteran sustained a calf injury in Saturday's win over North Melbourne.

Zorko hobbled from the field midway through the second quarter of the 26-point victory and did not return to Barossa Park.

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Speaking after the match, Lions coach Chris Fagan was resigned to losing Zorko for "a bit of time".

"I don't know how serious it is, I just know it's a calf (injury)," Fagan said.

"The doctors will obviously get a scan, and we'll get more details on that.

"Hopefully it's on the lesser side and he misses a week or two, but I think he'll miss a bit of time."

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Zorko was hobbled by injuries to his calf, Achilles tendon and plantar fascia throughout 2022 and 2023, but has managed to play the past 70 games.

The injury to the 37-year-old was the only sour note for a Brisbane team that regained Harris Andrews from suspension and Hugh McCluggage (calf) from injury for the first time in a month.

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Both men were instrumental in the victory that wasn't sewn up until three late goals put a space in the scores.

Fagan said he was proud of the way the Lions stuck at the contest after they trailed by 12 points at quarter-time in wet and windy conditions.

"That's the sort of game we might have lost last year," he said.

Roos coach Alastair Clarkson said he was disappointed in the result, but felt like his team was making progress after facing its first premiership contender of the season.

"When you're playing against the reigning premier … you've just got to capitalise on your chances," he said.

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"We must have left five goals in the bank.

"We won a lot of key stats, but the most significant stat Brisbane have won consistently for last five years is time in forward half.

"They had 58 inside 50s to our 44 … you're not going to beat Brisbane when those stats are coming at you. The dam wall is going to break at some stage."

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Clarkson said his team's fight was admirable, but unless the Kangaroos could get the "game on our terms" more regularly, the same results would ensue against top quality teams.

"We feel like we're making progress. We've come up against the reigning premier and just fallen a little bit short," he said.

"When the whips needed to get cracking, we just fell a little bit short."