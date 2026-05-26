Xavier Bamert, Kye Annand and Flynn Riley. Pictures: AFL Photos

The 2026 Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 18 players find new homes on Tuesday night.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has taken a look at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.

Check out who your club picked below, noting Brisbane, Sydney, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle did not have a pick as they did not have a list spot available.

1. Essendon - Jaxon Artemis

182cm, 24/08/2006, Tasmania VFL

The speedy Artemis has taken his game to a new level with the Devils this year, where he's provided plenty of dash and drive from half-back and across a wing. His last performance, a 26-disposal and one-goal outing against Werribee, assured Artemis of his AFL future and has allowed him to sit out the last fortnight at VFL level. Missed his draft chance in 2024, despite testing well at the combine, but has applied himself impressively for East Perth in the WAFL before crossing to Tasmania ahead of 2026.

Jaxon Artemis celebrates a goal while playing for Tasmania in the VFL. Picture: @officialtasmaniafc Instagram

2. Richmond - Kye Annand

200cm, 14/10/2003, Geelong VFL

Annand can play across every line at 200cm, but has settled as a key defender at VFL level with Geelong. Set to turn 23 later this year, he's been given both lockdown and intercept roles with the Cats this season where his height and presence has been noticeable for talent scouts. Started the season with an impressive 18-disposal and nine-mark effort against Essendon, with his form in the backline and as a chop-out ruck enabling him to be managed across recent weeks.

Kye Annand handballs during Geelong's VFL clash against Collingwood in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

3. West Coast - Oliver Francou

184cm, 27/02/2006, North Adelaide SANFL

The son of former Port Adelaide player Josh, Francou endured an injury-plagued 2025 season but hasn't looked back since joining North Adelaide on the eve of the campaign. The 20-year-old has averaged 30.6 disposals, 8.2 tackles and 6.4 clearances per game as a tough, bullocking inside ball winner to make an immediate impression at SANFL level and looks capable of making the step up to senior football. Having initially attempted to follow in his father's footsteps through Port Adelaide's SANFL program, Francou now earns his AFL chance just a couple of years after missing at the draft.

Oliver Francou after signing with Port Adelaide's SANFL side in 2024. Port Adelaide FC

4. Carlton - Flynn Riley

206cm, 05/04/2004, Carlton VFL

It's been a strange season for Riley, who has been squeezed out of Carlton's VFL side due to senior-listed players Liam Reidy and Hudson O'Keeffe but has still emerged on rivals' radars. At 206cm, the 22-year-old is a high-leaping prospect but it's his follow-up work on ground level that is most impressive. That was demonstrated in a VFL clash against Tasmania earlier this year, where he enjoyed his best game with 23 disposals, 40 hitouts and eight marks. He's also capable of shifting forward.

Flynn Riley in action during Carlton's VFL clash against Casey in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Port Adelaide - Xavier Bamert

185cm, 29/01/2007, North Melbourne VFL

Bamert was arguably the unluckiest players to miss out on the draft last season, having impressed as Sandringham Dragons' captain. But he has put the disappointment behind him this year, staking his claim for a spot on a list through North Melbourne's VFL program. Capable of playing as both a powerful midfielder and as a half-forward option at 185cm, Bamert has kicked eight goals from four games for the Kangas while averaging 16 disposals per match. Looks ready for the step up to senior football.

Xavier Bamert in action during the Marsh AFL National Boys Academy's clash against North Melbourne VFL on April 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6. North Melbourne - Oliver Griffin

186cm, 04/06/2007, Sandringham Dragons

Griffin has been the Talent League's standout player as an over-ager to start the season, showcasing his improvement across four exciting performances with the Sandringham Dragons that have yielded eight goals and plenty of highlights. Set to turn 19 next month, the high-flying Griffin can jump and is just as capable on the lead. But it's the defensive side of his game that's improved significantly this season, putting him in the sights of recruiters as a longer-term prospect.

Oliver Griffin celebrates a goal during Sandringham's Talent League clash against Dandenong in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7. St Kilda - Campbell Lake

175cm, 11/08/2004, Southport VFL

Lake missed his chance with Gold Coast's Academy in his draft year, but went on to win a VFL premiership with the Suns before spending the last three seasons impressing as a lively small forward with Southport. He's kicked 12 goals from eight games this season, while spending more time higher up the field and pushing through the midfield as well. That's resulted in his ball-winning numbers improving, with Lake also averaging 16.9 disposals and 6.5 tackles per game. Looms as a pressure forward at the next level.

Campbell Lake kicks the ball during Southport's VFL clash against Coburg in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

8. Collingwood - Harrison Coe

204cm, 10/11/1999, Frankston VFL

Set to turn 27 later this year, Coe is the more experienced of the ruck options available in the mid-season pool. At 204cm, he's a good aerial threat but is surprisingly athletic and gets around the ground well for his size. That's evidenced by the fact he's averaging 16.2 disposals and 5.9 marks per game for Frankston in the VFL this year, to go with his average of 22.7 hitouts. He's someone who could play straightaway.

Harrison Coe handballs during Frankston's preliminary final against Southport on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Western Bulldogs - Caleb May

208cm, 13/05/2005, West Adelaide SANFL

After being overlooked by Sydney through its Academy program, the giant May headed to South Australia and has put together a nice CV with West Adelaide. A hulking figure at 208cm and over 100kg, May has improved his running ability this year and has averaged 12 disposals, 4.1 clearances and 36.3 hitouts across the first seven games of the season. Was the SANFL's standout choice to be the No.1 ruck for a recent state game against Western Australia.

Caleb May in action during the R5 match between West Adelaide and Sturt on May 3, 2026. Picture: Peter Argent, SANFL

10. Adelaide - Hugo Hall-Kahan

188cm, 22/09/2003, Williamstown VFL

You can put Hall-Kahan down as a two-time mid-season draftee, having previously been selected by Sydney midway through 2022. He didn't manage an AFL game across 18 months on the Swans' list, where he was used predominantly as a forward, but has now revitalised his career in a new role across half back for Williamstown in the VFL. Set to turn 23 later this year, Hall-Kahan provides an injection of speed and dash out of defence while he's racked up plenty of the footy at VFL level. He's been averaging 27.7 disposals and six marks per game for the Seagulls this year.

Hugo Hall-Kahan in action during Williamstown's VFL clash against Southport in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

11. Melbourne - Lukas Cooke

196cm, 26/09/2003, Woodville-West Torrens SANFL

A move from the forward line into the backline has paid dividends for Cooke, who has emerged as one of the most talented young key defenders in the SANFL this season. Set to turn 23 in September, Cooke has made the most of his chances since missing in his draft year and can play in a number of versatile defensive roles. At 196cm, Cooke is a nice size and can also win the footy going the other way. That's been evidenced by him averaging 18.3 disposals and 7.9 marks for Woodville-West Torrens so far this season.

Lukas Cooke of South Australia during the 2021 U19 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

12. Hawthorn - Max Beattie

174cm, 18/11/2003, Woodville-West Torrens SANFL

Beattie has versatility and plenty of ability. At 174cm, he's spent a lot of time at half back for Woodville-West Torrens but has shone mostly as a small forward. He started the SANFL season with a bang, kicking five goals from 30 disposals in a round one performance against South Adelaide, and hasn't looked back. Beattie has kicked 12 goals from seven games this year, but has spent more time in the midfield and has also averaged 22.9 disposals and 4.6 tackles to demonstrate his on-ball traits.

Max Beattie during the State game between the SANFL and the VFL at Stratarama Stadium on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

13. West Coast - Marcus Herbert

181cm, 13/08/2002, Geelong VFL

Herbert's frame, body of work and versatility has put him in the sights of AFL clubs for a number of years, having enjoyed a strong career at VFL level with Geelong. Set to turn 24 later this season, Herbert can intercept and start plays from half back or shift through the midfield to good effect. He can also find plenty of the footy, evidenced by him averaging 27.6 disposals and five marks per game so far this season. Could play straightaway at AFL level.

Marcus Herbert in action for Geelong during the VFL clash with Werribee at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

14. Port Adelaide - Alex van Wyk

203cm, 01/07/2004, North Adelaide SANFL

Van Wyk first emerged on recruiters' radars in his draft year, where he represented South Australia at the national championships, but he's since developed into a bullocking presence with North Adelaide in the SANFL. Standing at 203cm and over 100kg, he's a powerful force in the ruck and has also shown he's capable of moving forward at stages as well. Set to turn 22 later this year, Van Wyk has averaged 8.6 disposals and 23 hitouts per game so far this season.

Alex Van Wyk flies for a ball during the R7 match between North Adelaide and Norwood on May 23, 2026. Picture: David Mariuz, SANFL

15. Collingwood - Liam Puncher

195cm, 26/08/2003, Woodville-West Torrens SANFL

Puncher was overlooked by Sydney in his draft year, having been a member of the Swans' Academy, but now earns his opportunity on the eve of his 23rd birthday. With a nice frame at 195cm, Puncher has settled into a strong key defensive role with Woodville-West Torrens where he's been able to show his ability as both a lockdown option and through his aerial strength. He's averaged 11.7 disposals and six marks per game to start the SANFL season.

Liam Puncher during the Northern Academy Series in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

16. Melbourne - Joel Fitzgerald

188cm, 08/08/2003, Williamstown VFL

Fitzgerald has continued to dominate across half-back and pushing through the midfield across a number of years for Williamstown. His numbers through 2026 paint the picture of his consistency to find the footy since moving permanently into the midfield. He's averaging 33.7 disposals, 6.8 marks and 5.8 tackles per game, racking up 35 disposals or more in five of his first seven VFL matches of the season. Set to turn 23 later this year, Fitzgerald looms as a player who could impact straightaway at AFL level.

Joel Fitzgerald during the VFL R4 match between Williamstown and Southport at DSV Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

17. Collingwood - Mitch Podhajski

191cm, 04/01/1999, Coburg VFL

A move into the forward line has paid huge dividends for Podhajski, who is one of the most versatile goalkickers in this mid-season field. At 191cm, he can mark strongly but can also attack on ground level. That's helped him hit the scoreboard 26 times in seven games so far this season. He also kicked four for the VFL team in a recent state game against South Australia, where he looked Victoria's most likely option inside-50. At 26, Podhajski looms as a prospect who will target senior footy straightaway.

Mitch Podhajski celebrates a goal during the VFL R6 match between Coburg and Brisbane at Barry Plant Park on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

18. Melbourne - Max Mapley

199cm, 27/10/2005, Tasmania VFL

Mapley is a bit undersized as a ruck at 199cm, but makes up for it with his follow-up work and his competitiveness on ground level. He can also play forward and back and move around the ground with ease. Mapley will turn 21 later this year, meaning he's got plenty of scope for improvement as a big man. But what he's delivered at VFL level this year with Tasmania is still exciting. Mapley has averaged 11.7 disposals and 18.1 hitouts with the Devils so far this season.