Essendon has taken Jaxon Artemis with the No.1 pick in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Jaxon Artemis celebrates while playing for Tasmania in the VFL. Picture: @officialtasmaniafc Instagram

ESSENDON has landed leading half-back prospect Jaxon Artemis with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with the club getting a much-needed injection of talent on the day it departed with its senior coach.

Artemis was expected to be taken by Richmond in the build-up to the mid-season draft, but the Bombers' loss to the Tigers last Friday night put them in a position to snare the talented Western Australian.

Artemis was overlooked by clubs in his 2024 draft year, despite winning WA's under-18s MVP, going on to play in a WAFL premiership with South Fremantle as a teenager in 2025 and reigniting his AFL chances this year in the VFL with the Tasmania Devils.

He shapes as an exciting rebounding defender for the Bombers, who have enjoyed the benefits of the mid-season draft through the addition of important midfielder Sam Durham in 2021.

With Durham (concussion) among 14 players ruled out for the Bombers' trip to Perth this week to take on West Coast, there is every chance Artemis will quickly work his way into selection discussions under caretaker coach Dean Solomon.

The 19-year-old has shown great resilience since being overlooked in his draft year, impressing at WAFL level but jumping at the chance to play with Tasmania when approached by recruiting manager Derek Hine.

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The young speedster gained confidence training and playing with former AFL players now on the Devils' list and emerged this season as a strong mid-season option for clubs given his running strength and damaging ball-use.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow half-back Tom McCarthy, who made the jump from the VFL to AFL with West Coast last year and has quickly established himself as a key player under Andrew McQualter.

Richmond slid to pick No.2 in the mid-season order after its win against Essendon and selected versatile defender Kye Annand to fill the hole left by injured defender Josh Gibcus.

West Coast looked to the midfield with its pick No.3, selecting inside midfielder Oliver Francou, who has been a strong ball-winner and clearance player with SANFL club North Adelaide. He is also the son of former Port Adelaide onballer Josh Francou.

Carlton looked to its own VFL program to add promising 206cm ruck Flynn Riley with pick No.4 before Port Adelaide added North Melbourne VFL midfielder and former Sandringham Dragons captain Xavier Bamert.

Flynn Riley in action during Carlton's VFL clash against Casey in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangaroos used pick No.6 to snare strong-marking Sandringham forward Oliver Griffin, with St Kilda using its first selection to add Southport small forward and former Gold Coast Academy player Campbell Lake.

Collingwood targeted experienced players with its selections, using pick No.8 to add ruckman Harrison Coe to cover the loss of Oscar Steene before opting for SANFL defender Liam Puncher (pick No.15) and 27-year-old Coburg goalkicker Mitch Podhajski (No.18).

Mitch Podhajski celebrates a goal during the VFL R6 match between Coburg and Brisbane at Barry Plant Park on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs also took the chance to boost their ruck stocks with 21-year-old SANFL big man Caleb May, with Adelaide quick to add former Sydney-listed player Hugo Hall-Kahan who was first selected as a mid-season prospect in 2022.

Melbourne and Hawthorn both looked to the SANFL to add Woodville-West Torrens pair Lukas Cooke and Max Beattie, respectively, with the Eagles losing three of their players on the night to AFL opportunities after Puncher joined the Magpies.

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West Coast used its second pick at No.13 to address its backline depth, with Geelong VFL captain Marcus Herbert heading west as a strong-bodied 23-year-old who could have an immediate impact.

Port Adelaide jumped aboard the ruck theme when adding North Adelaide big man Alex Van Wyk at No.14, with Melbourne opting for more midfield firepower with Williamstown VFL ball-winner Joel Fitzgerald (No.16) and ruck depth with Tasmania Devils big man Max Mapley (No.19).

More to come

Alex Van Wyk flies for a ball during the R7 match between North Adelaide and Norwood on May 23, 2026. Picture: David Mariuz, SANFL

2026 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

First round

1. Essendon - Jaxon Artemis (Tasmania, VFL)

2. Richmond - Kye Annand (Geelong, VFL)

3. West Coast - Oliver Francou (North Adelaide, SANFL)

4. Carlton - Flynn Riley (Carlton, VFL)

5. Port Adelaide - Xavier Bamert (North Melbourne, VFL)

6. North Melbourne - Oliver Griffin (Sandringham Dragons, Talent League)

7. St Kilda - Campbell Lake (Southport, VFL)

8. Collingwood - Harrison Coe (Frankston, VFL)

9. Western Bulldogs - Caleb May (West Adelaide, SANFL)

10. Adelaide - Hugo Hall-Kahan (Williamstown, VFL)

11. Melbourne - Lukas Cooke (Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL)

12. Hawthorn - Max Beattie (Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL)

Second round

13. West Coast - Marcus Herbert (Geelong, VFL)

14. Port Adelaide - Alex Van Wyk (North Adelaide, SANFL)

15. Collingwood - Liam Puncher (Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL)

16. Melbourne - Joel Fitzgerald (Williamstown, VFL)

Third round

17. Port Adelaide - Pass

18. Collingwood - Mitch Podhajski (Coburg, VFL)

19. Melbourne - Max Mapley (Tasmania, VFL)