Nathan Schmook looks at the pool of potential senior coaches that Essendon could consider in its search

Ken Hinkley, James Kelly and James Hird. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON president Andrew Welsh has left all options on the table as the Bombers prepare to launch their search for sacked coach Brad Scott's permanent replacement, with experienced contenders, rising assistants and a favourite son all looming as options.

The Bombers will enter the market at a time when Carlton and Tasmania are also on the hunt for senior coaches, adding an unexpected sense of urgency given we have not yet hit the halfway point of the season.

The club has spent the post-Kevin Sheedy era moving between first-time coaches and experienced coaches, while also executing a succession plan from John Worsfold to Ben Rutten.

James Hird was one of those first-time coaches and already looms large over the coming process given he had significant support to return in the role in late 2022 after coaching the club for 85 games between 2011-15 and though the supplements scandal.

"We're not ruling anyone in or anyone out of this," Welsh said on Tuesday when asked about Hird.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of people interested in this role, and when we set the criteria for our next senior coach, for what we believe is going to be the right characteristics, we will then move on from there to look at who that senior coach is.

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"We'll clarify that and then provide that out when we do start the process in the coming weeks."

Caretaker Dean Solomon was a pointy end contender for the job won by Scott in 2022, while Western Bulldogs assistant Brendon Lade was also one of the final four coaches considered at that time.

As well as Hird, there is a rich field of coaches with senior experience, including Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson, John Longmire, Ken Hinkley and Simon Goodwin.

There is every chance a surprise contender will emerge if the Bombers cast the net wide, but the leading options have been established through recent coaching appointments at Melbourne, West Coast and Richmond.

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The past 15 premierships have been won by coaches who were in their first senior jobs, with Melbourne's first-time senior coach Steven King making a compelling case this season for clubs to opt for new blood.

AFL.com.au has identified 13 leading options for the Bombers to consider, as well as a field of other contenders.

Hayden Skipworth

Missed the West Coast job narrowly to Andrew McQualter and was a leading contender for last year's Melbourne vacancy before pulling out of the race. Highly regarded for his tactical nous, the 43-year-old has completed a long and diverse apprenticeship designed specifically to prepare him for senior coaching. Has taken charge of AFL programs at both Essendon and Collingwood for pre-season periods, run academy programs, and been an assistant on every line. Development has included leadership courses at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and development opportunities with NBA and English Premier League clubs.

Hayden Skipworth during a Collingwood captain's run at Olympic Park Oval on August 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Dean Solomon

Handed the reins as interim coach, Solomon has served as a caretaker previously after coaching Gold Coast for three games in 2017 after the departure of Rodney Eade. A long-time assistant with the Suns, he met with Fremantle regarding the vacancy won by Justin Longmuir at the end of 2019 and spent time as a part-time assistant with GWS. Returned to hands-on coaching with the Bombers this year as defensive coach and was a contender for the top job won by Scott in 2022. Solomon is yet to declare his intentions regarding the full-time role after taking charge for his first training session on Tuesday.

Dean Solomon during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jaymie Graham

Long regarded as a senior coach of the future, Graham narrowly missed the Collingwood vacancy won by Craig McRae but chose not to pursue the West Coast vacancy so he could continue to develop with Fremantle. In charge of the Dockers' powerful forward line, Graham has proven his credentials through a long apprenticeship that started in 2012 and included stints with St Kilda and West Coast, while also coaching his own team at WAFL level. Complemented his coaching with an education degree and is a major reason behind the development of the Dockers' young tall forwards.

Jaymie Graham during Fremantle's clash with West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Giansiracusa

A gun assistant coach whose strengths are well known to Essendon. Made the move from the Bombers to Hawthorn ahead of this season to lead the Hawks' development program in a switch that has enhanced his senior coaching prospects. A leading contender for several jobs, he chose not to pursue the West Coast vacancy, was among the five coaches who went through the Melbourne process, and was considered by the Blues back in 2021. Has built a strong coaching foundation by leading his own team at VFL level, taking charge of all lines as an assistant with the Western Bulldogs and then Bombers, and travelling to develop as a coach. Was the AFL Coaches Association assistant coach of the year in 2020.

Daniel Giansiracusa speaks to Sam Butler at Hawthorn's training session in November, 2025. Picture: Hawthorn FC

James Kelly

A highly impressive assistant with playing and assistant coaching history at Essendon, Kelly went close to landing the Melbourne vacancy last season but has continued to develop this year under Chris Scott. In his fifth season at GMHBA Stadium, Kelly had a stellar playing career with the Cats and won three premierships before finishing his career with the Bombers and moving into coaching. Was part of the Cats' 2022 premiership as a coach and brings significant experience and IP from an incredibly successful program.

James Kelly speaks to his players during Geelong's clash with Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brendon Lade

Among the five coaches considered by Melbourne at the pointy end of its search last year, Lade is now with the Western Bulldogs as a senior assistant and overseeing the midfield group. Started his coaching career with Richmond in 2010 and has stints with Port Adelaide and St Kilda. Was also interviewed by Essendon in 2022 and has long been seen as a future senior coach. A former Port Adelaide best and fairest and two-time All Australian, Lade has also focused on stoppages and opposition strategy, and other key coaching program responsibilities.

Brendon Lade during the round 12 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, May 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Hird

The AFL world will wait to hear Hird's intentions as the club he coached for 85 games looks for its fourth permanent coach since his departure in 2015. A favourite son and one of the club's greatest players, Hird's first stint as a senior coach was marred by his role in the club's supplements scandal. He supported Mark McVeigh as an assistant with GWS in 2022 and has a role with VFL club Port Melbourne, with his footy IQ clearly evident in media roles. Had clear support to take on the role in 2022 but missed out to Scott.

James Hird is seen during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ken Hinkley

The Bombers worked hard to land Hinkley in a senior football role following his exit from Port Adelaide, so there is a clear admiration already from the Essendon side. His passion for coaching remains strong and has clear to hear through his media commentary this season. If the environment at Tullamarine is a concern and the Dons needs a strong leader who has picked a club up off the canvas before, Hinkley is well qualified. Tasmania also looms as an interested party.

Ken Hinkley looks on during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mark McVeigh

McVeigh played 232 games for the Bombers before his retirement in 2012, and turned to coaching following a stint in the media. He was head coach of the Giants' Academy before becoming an assistant for the AFL side from 2015, and was at the helm for 13 games at the end of 2022 following the sacking of Leon Cameron. McVeigh missed out on the permanent senior job to Adam Kingsley and joined cross-town rival Sydney, where he has been an assistant since the 2023 season, working under both John Longmire and Dean Cox. His playing career at the Bombers and work in a successful program at Sydney could place him among the contenders.

Mark McVeigh and Nick Malceski are seen during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Montgomery

Among the games most experienced assistants, Montgomery was among the leading contenders for the West Coast vacancy after enhancing his credentials as the GWS backline coach. Highly valued by the Giants, he has coached at Carlton, the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide, building strong relationships with his players and an accountable edge to his coaching. Brings experience of successfully rebuilding a club from the bottom up and has been strongly endorsed by Adam Kinghsley as a potential senior coach, leading the GWS backline, team defence, and the club's leadership program, which is designed to foster team connection, culture, and personal growth.

Brett Montgomery ahead of GWS' clash with North Melbourne in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Shaun Grigg

The Richmond 2017 premiership player has chosen his path wisely in coaching, learning under Chris Scott for four seasons and leading the midfield in the 2022 premiership before shifting north in late 2023 to continue his development under Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast. Was chosen as an assistant to Scott with Victoria's State of Origin team in another nod to his credentials, impressing insiders with his strategic nous and ability to communicate with players. Played 214 games with Carlton and Richmond and got everything out of himself.

Shaun Grigg speaks to his players during Gold Coast's clash with Fremantle in the 2025 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron Bruce

As Chis Fagan's senior assistant and midfield coach at Brisbane through back-to-back premierships and three straight Grand Finals, the 46-year-old has been an important part of the Lions' success. He was also a development coach and assistant through Hawthorn's three-peat under Alastair Clarkson and had a stint with the Blues. Viewed internally as a future senior coach, he was the AFL Coaches Association assistant of the year in 2025.

Cameron Bruce speaks with Carlton players during the Blues' clash with Gold Coast in round 13, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Corey Enright

Viewed by many as the likely successor to Ross Lyon at St Kilda, Enright could suddenly find himself with two more suitors. As the Saints head of strategy and game plan, Enright was linked with the Melbourne vacancy but pulled out of the race to continue with the Saints, where he has also spent time as backline coach. Also spent five years as an assistant with Geelong before joining the Saints in 2021, developing under Chris Scott. Another who brings significant experience in successful programs based on his triple-premiership career over 332 games with Geelong.

Corey Enright looks on during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park on June 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Other experienced options

Adam Simpson is a premiership coach who has appeared fresh after time out of the game. He ruled himself out of the Carlton race after holding a mentoring role with Michael Voss. John Longmire would bring premiership credentials, with decorated former Collingwood player and coach Nathan Buckley back in the game with Geelong as an assistant. Simon Goodwin is making a big impact with Sydney and could also be approached. Two of the Bombers' past three coaches in Scott and John Worsfold have held prior senior experience.

Nathan Buckley, Adam Simpson and John Longmire. Pictures: AFL Photos

Other contenders

Brisbane head of football Danny Daly has a coaching background and is incredibly highly regarded in the industry, with the potential he could follow Chris Fagan's path. Scott Burns is among the game's most experienced assistants and is a tactical coach who also builds strong relationships, helping Adelaide to the minor premiership last year and boasting experience with West Coast, Collingwood and Hawthorn. Troy Chaplin was interim coach at Melbourne and chose not to pursue the vacancy last year. He is viewed as a coach of the future. Murray Davis shifted to Adelaide as coaching director last season after making a big impact with Brisbane. Ash Hansen is an assistant on the rise, while Hawthorn's Adrian Hickmott and David Hale, Collingwood's Matthew Boyd, and the Bulldogs' Daniel Pratt could emerge as contenders.