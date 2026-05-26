Catch the 2026 Mid-Season Rookie Draft LIVE only on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Riley Beveridge, Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TELSTRA AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back for another year and the only place to watch all the action is on the AFL's platforms: AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App and, for the first time, the AFL's official YouTube channel.

Watch every pick as it happens live from 6.30pm AEST on Tuesday, May 26 as clubs search the country to find the next diamond in the rough.

Our exclusive coverage will be led by Nat Edwards along with Gettable co-hosts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge, who will provide instant analysis and insights on the newest players at your club.

The likes of Marlion Pickett, Jai Newcombe, Sam Durham and John Noble all got their chance at AFL level through the mid-season draft and a host of untapped talents are waiting to get their opportunity in 2026.

Check out our Ultimate Guide for the full draft order, all the late mail and more and take a look at the full list of nominations here.