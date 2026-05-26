Check out the full list of players who have nominated for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Kye Annand during the match between Collingwood and Geelong on May 9th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A TOTAL of 429 players have nominated for Tuesday night's Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with up to 19 players set to be drafted.

Among the list of names is likely No.1 pick Jaxon Artemis from Tasmania, while Geelong VFL player Kye Annand and North Melbourne VFL midfielder Xavier Bamert have also attracted strong interest.

West Adelaide ruck Caleb May has also had strong interest from multiple clubs, as has Sandringham Dragons forward Oliver Griffin and and Nic Staropoli from the Calder Cannons.

There are several players with AFL experience on the list, including former Telstra AFL Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson, former Geelong ruck Nathan Kreuger and ex-Swan James Bell.

Artemis, Annand and Bamert are among the players who have nominated on an 18-month contract, meaning they would sign until the end of 2027 if they are drafted.

Essendon will take have the No.1 pick, while Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Melbourne can take up to three players each.

The only place to watch the 2026 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App, or on the AFL's official YouTube channel, from 6.30pm AEST on Tuesday night.

2026 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees

Tahj Abberley - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Noah Ah Chee - Eagles (SANFL)

Tairon Ah-Mu - Casey Demons (VFL)

Oskar Ainsworth - St Kilda (VFL)

Sam Ainsworth - Norwood (SANFL)

Emmanuel Ajang - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Christian Algeri - St Kilda (VFL)

Rod Ali - Mitcham (EFNL)

Timothy Alver - Glenelg (SANFL)

Kye Annand - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Jaxon Artemis - Tasmania (VFL)

Ned Atkinson - Adelaide Crows (SANFL)

Sam Azzi - Werribee (VFL)

Jordyn Baker - East Perth (WAFL)

Jack Baldwin - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Kaine Baldwin - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Isaac Baldwin - St Kilda (VFL)

Jamieson Ballantyne - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Xavier Bamert - North Melbourne (VFL)

Thomas Barnett - Coburg (VFL)

Max Beattie - Eagles (SANFL)

Zac Becker - Sturt (SANFL)

Matthew Becker - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Dominic Bedendo - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Jack Behnk - St Kilda (VFL)

Nelson Beikoff Smart - Tasmania (VFL)

James Bell - GWS Giants (VFL)

Tom Bell - Adelaide Crows (SANFL)

Miller Bergman - Casey Demons (VFL)

Kane Bevan - Western Australia (WAFL)

Jack Billings - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Jaxon Binns - Essendon (VFL)

Taj Bond - Redan Football Netball Club (BFL)

Ryan Borlace - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Chase Bourne - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Harrrison Bridge - Brisbane Lions Academy (Talent League)

Hugo Bromell - Coburg (VFL)

Remi Brown - Glenelg (SANFL)

Joshua Browne - Collingwood (VFL)

Macuali Buck - Western Jets (Talent League)

Rome Burgoyne - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Charlie Burke - Subiaco (WAFL)

Sinclair Burmeister - Aspley Hornets AFC

Floyd Burmeister - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Jordan Busuttil - Werribee (VFL)

Jack Bytel - Coburg (VFL)

Noah Cachard - Perth (WAFL)

Oscar Cail - Sandhurst Football Netball Club

Toby Callow - Norwood (SANFL)

Ry Cantwell - Richmond (VFL)

Lochlain Carpenter - Western Australia (WAFL)

Luke Carrello - East Fremantle (WAFL)

William Cassidy - East Perth (WAFL)

Blake Chambers - St Kilda (VFL)

Jesse Clark - Werribee (VFL)

Mingara Clark - Oakleigh Chargers (Talent League)

Seth Clark - Perth (WAFL)

Charlie Clarke - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Aaron Clarke - Perth (WAFL)

Cooper Clarke-Dehring - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Jack Cleaver - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Oscar Clifton - UNSW Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs

Ted Clohesy - Eagles (SANFL)

Shane Clough - Essendon (VFL)

Zane Cochrane - Coburg (VFL)

Preston Cockatoo-Collins - Southport (VFL)

Harrison Coe - Frankston (VFL)

Adrian Cole - Sandringham (VFL)

Cooper Collins - Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Talent League)

Hamish Collins - Collingwood (VFL)

Samuel Conforti - Sturt (SANFL)

Leo Connolly - Richmond (VFL)

Jack Cook - Eagles (SANFL)

Lukas Cooke - Eagles (SANFL)

Marlin Corbett - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jack Costello - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Mace Cousins - Werribee (VFL)

Cooper Craig-Peters - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Lachlan Cramp - Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Darcy Craven - East Perth (WAFL)

Billy Crofts - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Ingo Dammersmith - Coburg (VFL)

Alwyn Davey - Carlton (VFL)

Jayden Davey - St Kilda (VFL)

Oliver Davis - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Noah Daw - Norwood (SANFL)

Kallan Dawson - Williamstown (VFL)

Ben De Bolfo - Collingwood (VFL)

Kye Declase - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Jack Delean - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Charlie Dickeson - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Joshua D'Intinosante - Williamstown (VFL)

Kade Dittmar - Norwood (SANFL)

Hugh Dixon - Tasmania (VFL)

Archer Dollman - Oakleigh Chargers (Talent League)

Sam Donegan - Werribee (VFL)

Kieren Douglas - Subiaco (WAFL)

Thomson Dow - North Melbourne (VFL)

Boston Dowling - Essendon (VFL)

Patrick Dozzi - Frankston (VFL)

Aaron Drage - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Blake Drury - Adelaide Crows (SANFL)

Kyle Dunkley - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Jared Eckersley - Essendon (VFL)

Zac Eckersley - Essendon (VFL)

Cameron Edwards - East Coast Eagles

Joshua Edwards - Perth (WAFL)

Mutaz El Nour - Richmond (VFL)

Jett Elek - Geelong Falcons (Talent League)

William Elliott - Werribee (VFL)

Corey Ellison - Frankston (VFL)

Finn Emile-Brennan - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Caleb Ernst - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Connor Evans - Eaglehawk Football Club

Reeve Evans - St Kilda (VFL)

Tom Evans - Echuca Football Club

Ryan Eyers - Werribee (VFL)

Joshua Fahey - Central District (SANFL)

Tom Farrer - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Oskar Faulkhead - Collingwood (VFL)

Jack Ferraro - Sandringham (VFL)

Ashton Ferreira - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Kristian Ferronato - Essendon (VFL)

Joel Fitzgerald - Williamstown (VFL)

Matthew Foley - Coburg (VFL)

Zac Foot - Southport (VFL)

Eddie Ford - Collingwood (VFL)

Nicholas Francis - Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Oliver Francou - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Manguru Frederick - Sturt (SANFL)

Samuel Frost - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Rhys Galvin - Coburg (VFL)

Daniel Gauci - Norwood (SANFL)

Flynn Gentile - Coburg (VFL)

Kobe George - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Liam George - Richmond (VFL)

Roy George - Port Melbourne (VFL)

James Georgiou - Sandringham Dragons (Talent League)

Khy Gibbs - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Kobe Gibson - Glenelg (SANFL)

Maison Goodman - Coburg (VFL)

Ethan Grace - Eagles (SANFL)

Thomas Graham - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Harry Grant - Central District (SANFL)

Sam Grant - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Harrison Gray - Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Talent League)

Tyson Gresham - Carlton (VFL)

Oliver Griffin - Sandringham Dragons (Talent League)

Harry Grintell - Werribee (VFL)

Lachlan Grubb - GWS Giants (VFL)

Jhett Haeata - Sandringham (VFL)

Jed Hagan - Tasmania (VFL)

Luke Hallett - Perth (WAFL)

Hugo Hall-Kahan - Williamstown (VFL)

Archer Hanegraaf - Werribee (VFL)

Kaden Harbour - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Zac Harding - Perth (WAFL)

Phoenix Hargrave - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Matt Harms - Norwood (SANFL)

Jonah Harris - Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Talent League)

Basil Hart - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Dane Harvey - Carlton (VFL)

Finn Heard - Norwood (SANFL)

Harry Heathcote - Palm Beach Currumbin AFC

Kade Herbert - Eagles (SANFL)

Marcus Herbert - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves - Subiaco (WAFL)

Dyson Hilder - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Jay Hill - Claremont (WAFL)

Coby Hilton - South West Sydney Blues

Riley Hilton - Oakleigh Chargers (Talent League)

Joseph Hinder - Western Australia (WAFL)

Oscar Hine-Baston - Perth (WAFL)

Darby Hipwell - Frankston (VFL)

Ben Hobbs - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Louis Hodder - Casey Demons (VFL)

Darcy Hogg - Carlton (VFL)

Matthew Hollier - Williamstown (VFL)

Damon Hollow - Williamstown (VFL)

Alex Holt - Sturt (SANFL)

Harvey Hooper - GWS Giants (VFL)

Ben Hopkins - Sandringham (VFL)

Joseph Hopkyns - Claremont (WAFL)

Olli Hotton - Richmond (VFL)

Jim Houston - GWS Giants Academy (Talent League)

Liam Hude - Collingwood (VFL)

Lucas Impey - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Xavier Ivisic - Werribee (VFL)

Phoenix Janover - Sandringham (VFL)

Goy Jiath - Gippsland Power (Talent League)

Ethan Johnston - Broadbeach AFC

Brock Johnston-Smith - South Cairns Cutters

Rex Jones - Glenelg (SANFL)

Ethyn Kane - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Brody Kane - East Coast Eagles

Darcy Keenan - Western Australia (WAFL)

Blake Kelly - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Jim Kelly - Norwood (SANFL)

Luke Kelly - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Patrick Kelly - South Barwon

Ben Kennedy - Williamstown (VFL)

Cooper Keogh - Coburg (VFL)

Mitchell Kirkwood-Scott - Sandringham (VFL)

Marcus Krasnadamskis - Eastern Ranges (Talent League)

Nathan Kreuger - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Sebit Kuek - East Perth (WAFL)

Ajang Kuol - Werribee (VFL)

Ned La Motte - North Melbourne (VFL)

Sean Lai - Richmond (VFL)

Campbell Lake - Southport (VFL)

Josiah Landy - Collingwood (VFL)

Ryan Lane-Ellis - Central District (SANFL)

Xavier Laverty - Collingwood (VFL)

Charlie Lazzaro - Werribee (VFL)

Jai Leach - Oakleigh Chargers (Talent League)

Tyler Lindberg - East Perth (WAFL)

Dylan Linden - Dandenong Stingrays (Talent League)

Samuel Linder - North Melbourne (VFL)

Coen Livingstone - Western Australia (WAFL)

Mitchell Lloyd - Werribee (VFL)

Zaydyn Lockwood - Richmond (VFL)

Taj Logan - Carlton (VFL)

Daniel Lowther - Richmond (VFL)

Jordan Lukac - Eagles (SANFL)

Cooper MacDonald - Southport (VFL)

Darcy Macpherson - North Melbourne (VFL)

Jaiden Magor - Carlton (VFL)

Zavier Maher - Collingwood (VFL)

Harry Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Max Mahoney - Collingwood (VFL)

Zac Mainwaring - Claremont (WAFL)

Archi Manton - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Max Mapley - Tasmania (VFL)

Isaiah Markovsky - North Melbourne (VFL)

Jacob Marron - Western Jets (Talent League)

Jayden Matz - Central District (SANFL)

Caleb May - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Tadhg McCarthy - Collingwood (VFL)

Fergus McFadyen - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Billy McGee Galimberti - St Kilda (VFL)

Jaxon McGowan - Subiaco (WAFL)

Zac McGown - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Thomas McGuane - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Solomon McKay - Essendon (VFL)

Bailey McKenzie - St Kilda (VFL)

Charlie McKinnon - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Brodie McLaughlin - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Jez McLennan - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Oliver McManus - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Noah McMenamin - Western Jets (Talent League)

Tallis McMillan - GWS Giants Academy (Talent League)

Mitch Mellis - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Jye Menzie - Tasmania (VFL)

James Milner - Rowville Hawks Football Club (EFNL)

Xavier Milner - East Perth (WAFL)

Max Minear - Claremont (WAFL)

Alex Mirkov - Williamstown (VFL)

Caleb Mitchell - Tasmania (VFL)

Seamus Mitchell - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Mitchell Moate - Northern Knights (Talent League)

Diesel Moloney - Williamstown (VFL)

Lachlan Monteath - Essendon (VFL)

Harper Montgomery - Eagles (SANFL)

Louie Montgomery - GWS Giants (VFL)

Cooper Moore - Perth (WAFL)

Will Morahan - Sydney Swans Academy (Talent League)

Daniel Morrison - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Luca Muratore - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Cooper Murley - Norwood (SANFL)

Josh Murphy - Norwood (SANFL)

Sebastian Murphy - Coburg (VFL)

Taj Murray - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Caleb Nancarrow - Old Scotch

Olivier Northam - South Adelaide (SANFL)

Cameron Nyko - Essendon (VFL)

Roan O'Hehir - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Hewago Paul Oea - Southport (VFL)

Charlton Offermans - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Blake O'Leary - Frankston (VFL)

Blayne O'Loughlin - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Xavier O'Neill - Essendon (VFL)

Blake Oudshoorn-Bennier - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Lochlan Paton - Perth (WAFL)

William Patton - Glenelg (SANFL)

Jasper Peace - Claremont (WAFL)

Jye Peacock - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Flynn Penry - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Jovan Petric - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Nathan Philactides - Sandringham (VFL)

Baxter Philip - Perth (WAFL)

Ethan Phillips - St Kilda (VFL)

Thomas Phillips - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Louis Pinnuck - Werribee (VFL)

Daniel Pinter - Sandringham (VFL)

Damon Pitt - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Lincoln Pitt - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Mitch Podhajski - Coburg (VFL)

Harrison Podmore Taylor - Sydney University

Hayden Polley - Craigieburn (EDFL)

Dayne Posthuma - Central District (SANFL)

Braydon Preuss - Williamstown (VFL)

Zachary Provest - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Liam Puncher - Eagles (SANFL)

Luke Quaynor - Collingwood (VFL)

Heath Ramshaw - Coburg (VFL)

Lachlan Rankin - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Loch Rawlinson - Sturt (SANFL)

Ethan Regan - East Perth (WAFL)

Joshua Reichelt - Central District (SANFL)

William (Jiah) Reidy - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Ned Renfree - Richmond (VFL)

Billy Richardson - St Kilda (VFL)

Frazer Rickson - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jack Riding - Werribee (VFL)

Jayden Rigoll - Western Australia (WAFL)

Flynn Riley - Carlton (VFL)

Taj Robinson - Keilor (EDFL)

Tallan Rosenzweig - Central District (SANFL)

Fraser Rosman - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Charlie Rowe - Southport (VFL)

Jasper Russell - Casey Demons (VFL)

Archer Ryan - Morningside AFC

Mitch Ryan - Sandringham (VFL)

Bryce Sanders - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Kyelan Sanders - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Ged Saunders - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Jack Saunders - Central District (SANFL)

Galen Savigni - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jobe Scapin - Casey Demons (VFL)

Mitchell Schofield - East Perth (WAFL)

Taj Schofield - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jonti Schuback - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Elijah Scoble - Perth (WAFL)

Harry Scott - Richmond (VFL)

Noah Scott - Essendon (VFL)

Thomas Scully - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Sam Seccull - Old Melburnians

Tyler Sellers - Essendon (VFL)

Aaron Sharkie - Richmond (VFL)

Sonny Siano - Subiaco (WAFL)

Blake Simondson - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Toby Sinnema - Casey Demons (VFL)

Charlie Sizer - Williamstown (VFL)

Luca Slade - Sturt (SANFL)

Daniel Sladojevic - Eagles (SANFL)

Jack Slattery - Eagles (SANFL)

Oskar Smartt - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Callum Smith - Sandringham (VFL)

Joshua Smith - Central District (SANFL)

Connor Smith - South Croydon (EFNL)

Jake Smith - Werribee (VFL)

Lucas Snowball - Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Harshul Sodhi - Redland-Victoria Point Sharks FC

Jake Soutar - East Perth (WAFL)

Josh Sparkman - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Ethan Stanley - Casey Demons (VFL)

Nicholas Staropoli - Calder Cannons (Talent League)

Andreas Stefanakis - Sandringham (VFL)

Jaidyn Stephenson - Coburg (VFL)

Dakota Sterzl - Port Adelaide (SANFL)

Benjamin Stevens - St Bernards (VAFA)

Jacob Street-Glasson - Broadford Football Club

Gabriel Stumpf - Warrandyte

Dale Sutherland - Perth (WAFL)

Frank Szekely - North Adelaide (SANFL)

James Tarrant - North Melbourne (VFL)

Ethan Tasevski - North Sunshine

Tom Tasker - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Brynn Teakle - Collingwood (VFL)

Ricky Theodoropoulos - Sandringham Dragons (Talent League)

Beau Thomas - Central District (SANFL)

Nick Thompson - Collingwood (VFL)

William Tilbee - Perth (WAFL)

Sam Toner - Richmond (VFL)

Donovan Toohey - Coburg (VFL)

Josh Tovey - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Zane Trew - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Joel Trudgeon - Coburg (VFL)

Clay Tucker - South Belgrave (EFNL)

Scott Tuia - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Noah Tullio - Werribee (VFL)

Grady Turner - Gold Coast SUNS Academy (Talent League)

Ryan Valentine - Coburg (VFL)

Oscar Van Dam - North Melbourne (VFL)

James Van Es - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Samuel van Rooyen - Claremont (WAFL)

Alex van Wyk - North Adelaide (SANFL)

Jay-de Varlet - Richmond (VFL)

Anthony Volta - Norwood (EFNL)

Jackson Voss - Frankston (VFL)

Lachlan Voss - Sandringham (VFL)

Hudson Walker - Subiaco (WAFL)

Jonah Walker - Gippsland Power (Talent League)

Isaac Waller - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Wesley Walley - Subiaco (WAFL)

Samuel Waltham - Sturt (SANFL)

Oliver Warburton - Carlton (VFL)

Lane Ward - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Bailey Warfe - Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)

Robert Warrell - Perth (WAFL)

Blake Watson - Sandringham (VFL)

Bryce Watson - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Archie Watt - Western Australia (WAFL)

Kayne Watt - Sandringham Dragons (Talent League)

Corey Watts - East Perth (WAFL)

Patrick Weckert - Eagles (SANFL)

Tom Wheaton - Nhill & District Sporting Club

James White - Sturt (SANFL)

Malachi White - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Will White - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Cooper Whyte - Werribee (VFL)

Ethan Williams - Sandringham (VFL)

Kobe Williams - Western Jets (Talent League)

Mason Williams - Leopold

Nick Williams - Tasmania (VFL)

Oscar Willis - Claremont (WAFL)

Harrison Wilson - Carlton (VFL)

Oliver Wilson - St Kilda (VFL)

Isiah Winder - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Oliver Withers - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Taj Woewodin - Collingwood (VFL)

Jack Wooden - Western Australia (WAFL)

Cruz Woodley - Subiaco (WAFL)

Lucas Wootton - Tasmania (VFL)

Brady Wright - Werribee (VFL)

Hunter Wright - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Rory Wright - Tasmania (VFL)

Mohammed Yassine - Richmond (VFL)

Noah Yze - Sandringham (VFL)