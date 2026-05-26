Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Zach Merrett (MID, $1,042M) didn't just maintain his hot streak, he exploded against the Tigers with the top score of the round, pumping out a monster 148.

The snout was well and truly out as he feasted on the favourable matchup, collecting 36 disposals, 12 marks, five tackles and a goal. With a BE of 85 and a friendly run ahead, he looks set to keep the big scores rolling.

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,082M) is shaping as a prime post-bye target after another dominant display saw him post 131, lifting his three-game average to 123. He made it four tons from four games thanks to 28 disposals, five marks, nine tackles and a goal, reminding coaches exactly why he'll be one of the most sought after picks in round 13.

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Completely out of nowhere, and after a horror scoring run of 36, 44, 37 and 37, my man stranded on the bench Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $547,000) absolutely erupted against the Lions. He showcased his full arsenal in a tough matchup, piling on 29 disposals, 10 tackles, two marks and two goals for a massive 130.

After beginning the year in plenty of teams before being flicked following a slow start, Darcy Parish (MID, $868,000) kept his resurgence rolling with another huge outing. He found the footy 41 times to go with seven marks and four tackles for 129, giving him a three-game average of 107 and leaving plenty of coaches wishing they'd held firm.

Rounding out the top five was Tim Taranto (MID, $769,000), with the hard working Tiger grinding his way to an impressive 127.

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MOST TRADED IN

Charlie Banfield (FWD/MID, $310,000)

Jack Ison (MID, $325,000)

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $967,000)

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $816,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,042M)

MOST TRADED OUT

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $751,000)

Josh Rachele (FWD/MID, $720,000)

Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $686,000)

Leo Lombard (FWD, $513,000)

Dan Houston (DEF, $860,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Bailey Williams (RUC/FWD, $757,000) +$67,000

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $780,000) +$61,000

Jack Ison (MID, $325,000) +$61,000

Patrick Retschko (MID, $559,000) +$60,000

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $549,000) +$58,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Ollie Wines (MID, $747,000) -$67,000

Jye Caldwell (MID, $707,000) -$62,000

Mark Blicavs (MID/RUC, $604,000) -$58,000

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $901,000) - $55,000

Dan Houston (860,000) -$54,000

Ollie Wines in action during the match between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jack Ison (MID, $325,000) - 16

Charlie Banfield (MID/FWD, $310,000) - 10

Tom Anastasopoulos (FWD, $292,000) - 2

Wade Derksen (DEF, $304,000) 1

Bodie Ryan (DEF, $289,000) 6

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Will Ashcroft (MID, $931,000) 140

Luke Jackson (RUC, $1,054M) 137

Ollie Wines (MID, $747,000) 135

Callum Willkie (DEF, $901,000) 135

Dan Houston (DEF, $860,000) 135

Lachie Neale talks to Will Ashcroft during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,042M)

The Bombers star put on a show against the Tigers in what could be a preview of things to come given his favourable fixture, with upcoming games against the Eagles, Blues, Dees, Roos and Saints. His 148, which included 36 disposals and 12 marks, leaves him with a three game average of 118 and a BE of just 85. A new coach could bring change, but if anything, I think his CBA count will rise.

Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $967,000)

Fresh off the back of receiving defender status, the hard running Cat instantly comes into calculations as a trade target. He has been solid without being outstanding with a season average of 104 and is coming off 110 leading into a run of nice match ups against the Blues, Crows and Suns. He has a BE of 100 which shows he is fairly priced.

Darcy Cameron (RUC, $816,000)

With solo ruck duties returning, so did the points as the big fella had a field day against the Eagles, racking up his first triple figure score in four games after collecting 28 disposals, six marks and 27 hitouts for a score of 124. It leaves him with a BE of just 74 and he is a genuine bargain for a proven premium.

Darcy Cameron attempts to mark during the match between Collingwood and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at the MCG in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Banfield (FWD/MID, $310,000)

The 18 year old has looked right at home across his first two games and carried on the trend from his debut, contributing in multiple statistical columns. The young Saint went on to score 65 from 11 possessions, five marks and five tackles which gives him a nice BE of -10.

Jack Ison (MID, $325,000)

The young Blue brought the energy for the second week in a row and his score reflected it, producing 72 points. He racked up an impressive 17 disposals to go with four marks and a goal which leaves him with a BE of -16 with a nice run of games ahead which should ensure the cash generation remains strong.

STOCKS DOWN

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $751,000)

The big fella has been a huge success story, increasing by a whopping $465K since the start of the season. With the bye this week and a growing BE, it is the perfect time to move him on to a fallen premium such as Cameron.

Josh Rachele (FWD, $720,000)

The move out of the midfield hasn't worked well and it was a concern that an in game injury to Izak Rankine didn't open the door for him to get back in there. He hasn't had a triple figure return for six weeks and his BE has increased to 89 as a result. The bye provides the perfect excuse to move him on for those that have held.

Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $686,000)

The winger has enjoyed a breakout season and his forward status has been a huge bonus while averaging 71 for the season. He has increased an impressive $342K for the season and is a great price to use as part of an upgrade trade.

Leo Lombard (FWD, $513,000)

The 19 year old is coming off a nice run of form where he averaged 61 over his last five games which kick started his cash generation. He has increased a total of $283K and is in an interesting position because it's a nice week to move him on with a bye but he also has a BE of just 40.

Leo Lombard kicks whilst being tackled by Colby McKercher during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Houston (DEF, $860,000)

The rage trade of the week has been the Pies' attacking half back. While Josh Daicos was tagged, coaches were hopeful Hoston would make the most of the opportunities but instead he had a season low 43 from just 13 disposals. His third sub hundred score on the trot leaves him with a BE of 135 but he does have some soft match ups on the horizon.

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