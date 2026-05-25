Essendon has sacked coach Brad Scott after one win in the club's past 24 games

Brad Scott during Essendon's loss to Richmond in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has lost patience with Brad Scott, sacking its senior coach after the club managed just one win in its first 11 games of the season.

Scott had one year remaining on his contract but had guided the Bombers to a single victory in the club's past 24 matches.

2000 premiership player and experienced assistant Dean Solomon is expected to be appointed as the interim coach, but the club is yet to confirm. Essendon president Andrew Welsh and CEO Tim Roberts will hold a media conference at 12.45pm today.

>> WATCH THE BOMBERS SPEAK FROM 12.45PM AEST ON AFL.com.au and the AFL LIVE APP

Dean Solomon during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Welsh thanked Scott for his efforts and praised his values and professionalism.

"Ultimately, whilst we know we are a young team, we are not comfortable with our current position which led us to meet as a board to assess and make a decision on the future of the senior coach position," Welsh said.

"When looking at the overall progress of our football team this season, it was agreed that we needed a fresh voice to take the club forward for the 2027 AFL season. Once that decision was made, it would have been unfair to have Brad continue as coach any longer and that is why we have brought this decision forward to today.

“While long-term decisions have been clear and provide great hope for our future, we still need to show progress week to week, and we haven't seen that this year. These are genuinely difficult decisions, and we do not take them lightly but the cumulative nature of our losses and the key performance indicators set by the Club at the start of the season are not trending in the right direction."

Andrew Welsh speaks at Essendon's president's function ahead of the Bombers' clash with Hawthorn in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott was appointed as Essendon coach at the end of the 2022 season, replacing Ben Rutten amid an overhaul of the club's football department under new president Dave Barham.

The club rose in Scott's first season with eight wins in its first 13 games but managed just three wins from the remaining 10 games to miss the finals.

It was the beginning of a pattern, with the Bombers winning eight of their first 11 games in 2024, only to slump after the halfway point and again fall short of September.

Brad Scott sacked as Essendon coach. More on @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) May 25, 2026

Scott signed a one-year contract extension in March 2025, extending his tenure until the end of 2027, but a similar formline played out in that season. Essendon reached a respectable 6-4 after 10 matches but failed to win another game for the year.

The poor results continued into 2026, with the club's only win in the past 12 months coming against Melbourne in Gather Round as the Bombers equalled their all-time record losing streak of 17 matches.

Scott, who had previously led North Melbourne for almost 10 seasons and took the Roos twice to preliminary finals, coached a total of 80 games at Essendon, with 29 wins, 50 losses and one draw.

Brad Scott fires up at quarter-time of Essendon's match against Walyalup in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott's departure continues the revolving door at the Bombers since Kevin Sheedy's departure in 2007, with only John Worsfold (107 games) in charge for more than 100 games since then.

Matthew Knights (67 games), James Hird (85 games across two stints), Rutten (44) and Scott (80) have held the role full-time in the past 20 seasons, while Mark Thompson was coach for a season in 2014.

The Bombers have famously not won a final since 2004, when Sheedy was still in the top job.

Scott's exit means there are three clubs on the hunt for a senior coach, with Tasmania searching for its inaugural coach and Carlton chasing a replacement for Michael Voss.

Essendon next plays West Coast away at Optus Stadium on Sunday.