THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so have have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the halfway point of the season?
AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes with the season well and truly under way.
The likes of Luke Jackson and Bailey Smith are set to rise again after strong starts to 2026, while Nick Watson and Josh Treacy could also be in for another big jump after their recent form.
See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.
The 25 - April 29
1) Nick Daicos
2) Marcus Bontempelli
3) Isaac Heeney
4) Zak Butters
5) Kysaiah Pickett
6) Jeremy Cameron
7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
8) Max Gawn
9) Noah Anderson
10) Caleb Serong
11) Luke Jackson
12) Harris Andrews
13) Hugh McCluggage
14) Christian Petracca
15) Nick Watson
16) Sam Darcy
17) Josh Treacy
18) Bailey Smith
19) Matt Rowell
20) Max Holmes
21) Jordan Dawson
22) Riley Thilthorpe
23) Lachie Neale
24) Errol Gulden
25) Chad Warner