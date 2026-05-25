Welcome back to The 25, where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Josh Treacy during Fremantle's game against Essendon in R10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Wednesday, so have have been the biggest movers and shakers as we approach the halfway point of the season?

AFL.com.au has re-launched The 25 for 2026, a monthly ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Wednesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the latest edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes with the season well and truly under way.

The likes of Luke Jackson and Bailey Smith are set to rise again after strong starts to 2026, while Nick Watson and Josh Treacy could also be in for another big jump after their recent form.

See below for a reminder of The 25 from last month and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Wednesday when we will publish the latest edition.

1) Nick Daicos

2) Marcus Bontempelli

3) Isaac Heeney

4) Zak Butters

5) Kysaiah Pickett

6) Jeremy Cameron

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Max Gawn

9) Noah Anderson

10) Caleb Serong

11) Luke Jackson

12) Harris Andrews

13) Hugh McCluggage

14) Christian Petracca

15) Nick Watson

16) Sam Darcy

17) Josh Treacy

18) Bailey Smith

19) Matt Rowell

20) Max Holmes

21) Jordan Dawson

22) Riley Thilthorpe

23) Lachie Neale

24) Errol Gulden

25) Chad Warner