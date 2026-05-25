Jack Ross celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"CAPTAIN Jack" has a particularly Tigerish ring to it.

And Jack Ross earned the moniker – following in the footsteps of Jack Dyer – with a surprise two-game stint earlier this year, elevated to acting captain after injuries to Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto and Tom Lynch (one of the two matches).

The 25-year-old was only added to the leadership group this year, joining Jayden Short and Nathan Broad as the other members.

"It was really exciting, I never thought I'd be in that position. A little bit daunting at first, but I gave Tim a call – he wasn't playing that week – and asked what he did and how he goes about it, and he was awesome," Ross told AFL.com.au after Richmond's 18-point win over Essendon on Friday night.

"He just said to be myself and not put expectations on myself. It was so much fun. We got the win against West Coast, so I'm 1-1 as captain and hanging my hat on that. I'm 1-1 for the coin toss, too.

"I think it's happened quite naturally. I'm in my eighth season now, so I'm really comfortable with where I'm at, and who I am. Now I can try and teach [the younger players] the game and for them to learn. I want them to take my role eventually and fast-track their development. They're going to be in the next premiership team – hopefully I will be as well – but they've been great. I'm learning just as much from them as they are from me.

"It's like a kindergarten rather than a footy club. But it's awesome; win, lose or draw, we come in, and it's the same. If we had someone outside the club come in on a Monday, they wouldn't know if we'd won or lost. They drive that."

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Ross paid credit to the coaching chops of injured teammate Dion Prestia, who has chipped in at various points throughout the season.

"He's been doing a lot of centre bounce stuff, midfield meetings, he's looking to get into coaching post-footy and hopefully that isn't any time soon. He's been super.

"He sat on the bench for a few weeks there and he kept everyone calm, then when he's in the box and you get on the phone, he has solutions. He's up there with the best footy brain I've played with, and he's been an awesome mentor for all of us."

Dion Prestia in action during the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Ross' rise to acting captain was mirrored by a run of career-best form, having played a consistent inside midfield role for the full season.

He is the third-most consistent inside midfielder at Richmond this season behind Taranto and Jacob Hopper, and is averaging a career-high 23.5 disposals and 4.5 clearances, but the engine room is an evolving mix.

"It's a little bit easier to just focus on the one thing. I'm really enjoying it, 'Ooze' (Adem Yze) has been huge for me, he's given me so much confidence this year, I've played a lot more centre bounces and have rested forward, I'm really enjoying my time," he said.

"It's a different look for us, we've had a bit more youth and speed through there. Sam Cumming, Seth Campbell, Tim, 'Hop' (Jacob Hopper), Kane McAuliffe, Sammy Lalor when he's back – but it's good.

"The more guys we can get through there, we get a different look, a different dynamic, we can catch teams off guard with it and I think it's starting to gel now."