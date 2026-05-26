Jamie Elliott is seen injured during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Thumb TBC Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test Sid Draper Jaw TBC Mark Keane Leg 1 week Izak Rankine Calf TBC Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Scans cleared Ah Chee of a thumb fracture but he requires further assessment, while Rankine sustained a moderate calf strain' which would typically need some time beyond this weekend's bye to heal. Taylor Walker is ready for a round 13 recall if required, kicking five goals in the SANFL on the weekend. Billy Dowling also impressed with 29 disposals and eight clearances, while Chayce Jones had 21 touches and 10 tackles. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot 7-9 weeks Dan Annable Shoulder 8-10 weeks Noah Answerth Concussion Test Jarrod Berry Calf Test Eric Hipwood Knee 2-3 weeks Ryan Lester Calf 3-4 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 2 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot 4-5 weeks Reece Torrent Ankle 5-7 weeks Dayne Zorko Soreness 2 weeks Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Lions could do with some experience back and are expected to get it this week with Berry taking part in Tuesday's light session, although Zorko is still sore and likely to miss another two matches. Berry will need to get through Thursday's main session to put his hand up for selection to face League leaders Fremantle on Saturday. Answerth is also available, but Chris Fagan and his coaching committee must decide whether to manage his minutes via the VFL or throw him straight back into senior level after playing just one game in eight weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC Matt Carroll Knee Season Ollie Hollands Ankle 1-3 weeks Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Jacob Weitering Calf Test Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Coming off back-to-back wins, the Blues could regain star defender Weitering for Friday night's clash against Geelong, but have been dealt a cruel blow with Carroll to miss the rest of the season. In further good news for Carlton, Cooper Lord (concussion), Adam Saad (hamstring) and Zac Williams (managed) are all available. Ben Camporeale pushed his case for a debut with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in the VFL, while Lewis Young (24 disposals and 15 marks) found plenty of the ball. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran AC joint 1-3 weeks Jamie Elliott Knee Season Will Hayes Shoulder 5-6 weeks Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC Harry Perryman Hamstring 1-2 weeks Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least three changes after Scott Pendlebury broke the games record on Saturday. Elliott will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL against West Coast. Moore is facing at least a month on the sidelines with a moderate-grade hamstring strain. Hayes has avoided surgery for now, with the small forward to focus on strengthening shoulder after the dislocation in round 11. Jack Buller and Tim Membrey are two key forward options that will be considered. Angus Anderson was the carryover emergency. Harvey Harrison is in the hunt for his first AFL game since the knee reconstruction after kicking two goals and collecting 25 touches against Werribee. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Ankle Test Angus Clarke Foot 2 weeks Sam Durham Concussion 1 week Brayden Fiorini Back Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zak Johnson Foot 7-8 weeks Isaac Kako Back 3-4 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Abdominal Test Andrew McGrath Jaw TBC Liam McMahon Ankle 3-4 weeks Jordan Ridley Calf 1 week Dyson Sharp Shoulder 2-3 weeks Rhys Unwin Hamstring 3-4 weeks Vigo Visentini Hamstring 4 weeks Peter Wright Knee 6-7 weeks Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers' injury list is again out of control with McGrath, Durham, May, Caldwell and Guelfi all hurt in the loss to Richmond. May and Caldwell could be available for the trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday. Elijah Tsatas and Will Setterfield were held out of the VFL, making them potential inclusions to take on the Eagles. Nik Cox (21 disposals and two goals) was excellent in the VFL, while Hussien El Achkar (12 and three) continued his goalkicking ways and Jayden Nguyen booted two majors from 14 touches. Draftee Max Kondogiannis built into the game and had 21 disposals. In some good news, Lewis Hayes is in line to return from his ACL injury, while Saad El-Hawli is back after his broken collarbone. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Calf Test Alex Pearce Knee Test Caleb Serong Calf 1 week Sam Sturt Knee/quad 4-5 weeks Brandon Walker Concussion TBC Hayden Young Concussion Test Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Captain Pearce has been cleared to return from a knee injury against the back-to-back premiers after training strongly on Tuesday. He could be joined by star midfielder Young if the left-footer clears the final hurdles after missing two matches with concussion after a training incident. Darcy has not played since round five and may need to return initially through the WAFL. There is serious depth at Fremantle and half-back Cooper Simpson, midfielder Jeremy Sharp, and experienced pair Jaeger O'Meara and Bailey Banfield loom as strong options for the match committee to consider whenever openings present. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Jhye Clark Concussion TBC Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 2 weeks Jesse Mellor Ankle Test Jay Polkinghorne Foot 1-2 weeks Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Tanner Bruhn is set to return after being rested against the Swans, while Mellor faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night's clash with Carlton at the MCG. Driscoll joins Clark in the concussion protocols, sidelining both players. Midfielders James Worpel and Jack Bowes both made strong cases for a senior recall with dominant VFL performances; Worpel racked up 38 disposals and 11 clearances, while Bowes had 39 touches, seven clearances, and a goal. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks Will Graham Concussion TBC Ethan Read Knee 4-6 weeks Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Ankle 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Gold Coast has the bye this weekend, and 14 days to think about a QClash with Brisbane on June 6 following the horror loss to Norh Melbourne. The cavalry should be on the way back to face the Lions though, with Graham, Ugle-Hagan, Weller and Rogers all likely to be available following the break. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle Test Cody Angove Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ryan Angwin Hand 1-2 weeks Jack Buckley Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tom Green Knee Season Jesse Hogan Hip 1-2 weeks Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks Josh Kelly Hip TBC Nick Madden Knee 5-7 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 5-7 weeks Jake Riccardi Ankle TBC Logan Smith Knee TBC Sam Taylor Hamstring Test Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Lachie Whitfield Hamstring Test Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Taylor could return for his first game of the season this Sunday when GWS takes on Melbourne in Alice Springs, provided he navigates Friday's main training session. Whitfield and Aleer are both listed as tests for round 12. Whitfield was a late withdrawal against Brisbane with hamstring tendinopathy. Meanwhile, Buckley is set to miss four to six weeks after suffering a moderate hamstring strain in the first quarter of the win over the Lions, while Riccardi will undergo scans Tuesday evening to determine the severity of an ankle injury suffered in the final minute of the match. In the VFL, Joey Delana booted four goals to spearhead a 30-point win over Brisbane. Delana, who was the travelling emergency for the senior side against West Coast, was dominant in attack, finishing with 21 disposals and four tackles, while Riley Hamilton chipped in with two goals from 11 touches. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Hamstring 1-2 weeks James Blanck Hamstring 2 weeks Jack Gunston Foot Test Jack Scrimshaw Knee Test Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Gunston has missed the past two games with a mid-foot sprain but has cranked up his running since Hawthorn played in Tasmania and is pushing to return against St Kilda. Hawthorn trains under lights on Tuesday night, where a decision will be made on the veteran and Will Day, who made a successful return from a shoulder reconstruction in the VFL last weekend. The South Australian played 50% game time for Box Hill and is likely to return against the Saints. Scrimshaw is also facing a fitness test after being sidelined for a fortnight with a knee injury. Flynn Perez starred in the VFL against Williamstown, while Harry Morrison, Sam Butler and Henry Hustwaite were all busy. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Knee 5-7 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1-2 weeks Jake Lever Concussion 1-2 weeks Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks Brody Mihocek Hamstring Test Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Melbourne will face an in-form Greater Western Sydney without key defender Lever after he was concussed in the dying stages of the Bulldogs clash. Tom McDonald is every chance to be recalled for his first senior game since round five following an impressive run at Casey that included Sunday's 29-disposal, 10-mark, eight-intercept outing. First-year defender Xavier Taylor is also in the mix for another opportunity, while swingman Harry Petty, who has spent the last two games in the forward line, could be shifted back into defence in Lever's absence. In that case, Jake Melksham returned from a long layoff with an ankle concern and kicked four goals in the VFL on the weekend and could take Petty's spot in attack, while Mihocek faces a fitness test after a hamstring injury and could also return to face the Giants. Injury-plagued Demon Shane McAdam announced his retirement on Monday. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Zac Banch Hamstring 1 week Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC Tom Powell Groin 2-3 weeks River Stevens Knee 1-2 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot Season Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Roos have the bye this week, which means Coleman-Jones might not miss any games, providing he clears concussion protocols after suffering a head knock in the win over Gold Coast. Banch and Stevens are both close to returning, as is Powell, although Urquhart has had a setback after his return to play two weeks ago, with his loads to be managed again. Robert Hansen jnr (32 disposals) and Zac Fisher (22) both impressed on their return from injury in the VFL last week, as did Tom Blamires (29 touches) as they push for an AFL return against Fremantle in round 13. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Toe 6-8 weeks Lachie Jones Concussion Protocols Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Groin Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-4 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring 6-8 weeks Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Not much news for Port as they enter the bye, although a couple of experienced players should be available for round 13 against West Coast. Lukosius will be a test, while Jones should be back baring any mishaps between now and then. Sinn was put on the long-term injury list earlier in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Foot 3-6 weeks Sam Banks Collarbone Test Tom Brown Arm 2-3 weeks Judson Clarke ACL 3-6 weeks Jonty Faull Concussion TBC Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring TBC Taj Hotton Hip 2-4 weeks Sam Lalor Achilles 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Larynx TBC Rhyan Mansell Foot 4-6 weeks Kane McAuliffe Achilles TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 2-3 weeks Zane Peucker Ankle 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf Test Hugo Ralphsmith MCL Test Maurice Rioli Hamstring 2 weeks Tom Sims MCL TBC Josh Smillie Quad TBC Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Just as soon as the injury list looks like shortening, it jumps back out again. Liam Fawcett will come back into the team in the absence of Lynch (confirmed larynx fracture) and Faull. Samson Ryan is another tall option, with the potential of Noah Balta to play in the ruck. Banks, Ralphsmith and Prestia are all chances of returning this side of the bye, while the pace of Armstrong's loading has been changed . - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Hamstring Test Hunter Clark Knee TBC Kye Fincher Foot 3-4 weeks Jack Higgins Knee 3-4 weeks Dougal Howard Calf TBC Max King Hamstring 3-4 weeks Mitch Owens Calf 1 week Liam Ryan Calf 1 week Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf 1 week Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Ross Lyon will be without Howard until after the Saints' bye in round 16 after he strained his calf against Fremantle. Higgins will miss at least another three games after surgery on his knee last week. Rowan Marshall has been cleared to face Hawthorn on Thursday night. Tobie Travaglia, Angus Hastie and Hugh Boxshall were all part of the travelling party last weekend to Perth but didn't play with the VFL bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-5 weeks Riak Andrew Quad 8 weeks Ned Bowman Calf Test Braeden Campbell Leg 7-8 weeks Will Green Foot 4-5 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 4-5 weeks Liam Hetherton Back 5 months Max King Back 8 weeks Tom Papley Calf 6 weeks Dane Rampe Calf 4-5 weeks Matt Roberts Groin 1 week Malcolm Rosas Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Rosas is sidelined for one to two weeks after rolling his ankle against Geelong, while Papley faces a six-week stint on the sidelines because of a minor calf injury sustained in the same match. Meanwhile, Bowman is closing in on a return; he resumed full team training last week, underwent match simulation on the weekend, and will face a fitness test after completing full training this week. Rampe is working through a structured strengthening program with plans to return to running at the end of this week. His return to play is expected in four to five weeks once he resumes full training. In the VFL, tall forward Hayden McLean kicked three goals from 10 disposals, while Joel Hamling impressed with 25 disposals, 17 marks, and a goal. Draftee Jevan Phillipou also hit the scoreboard with two goals from 14 disposals, and Billy Cootee contributed 21 disposals and a goal. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 10-12 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee Test Jamie Cripps Knee TBC Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Jack Graham Shoulder 2-3 weeks Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 3-5 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Test Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Cooper Duff-Tytler couldn't break back into the AFL team after being given a rest for the win against GWS, but he impressed in the WAFL with two goals to push his case this week. Gun backline recruit Brandon Starcevich was on managed minutes in his return from a calf injury and would shape as a massive inclusion at AFL level if given the green light this week. Young midfielder Tom Gross was strong again and is putting together an extended run of form at WAFL level, finishing with 20 disposals and two goals. Finlay Macrae is also performing at the lower level, while Elijah Hewett made an impact in bursts against East Fremantle. Tall forward Archer Reid is expected to return from a knee injury this week after a strong week of conditioning, while draftee Sam Allen has started his rehabilitation following a hamstring injury, with a timeline now set for his recovery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jedd Busslinger Shoulder Test Luke Cleary Concussion Protocols Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Concussion Protocols Riley Garcia Knee 6-8 weeks Luke Kennedy Concussion Protocols Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee Protocols James O'Donnell Hamstring Test Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 3-5 weeks Zac Walker Concussion Protocols Cody Weightman Knee Test Bailey Williams Hamstring 7-8 weeks Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

English is yet to clear protocols and will need to tick off a main session before being available to return after missing the past fortnight due to concussion. Weightman is almost ready to return from more than 20 months on the sidelines, but is expected to need one more week of full training. Oskar Baker starred in the VFL with 28 touches, while Harvey Gallagher and Lachie Smith were both busy. - Josh Gabelich