Jamie Elliott is seen injured during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Ah Chee Thumb TBC
Isaac Cumming Hamstring Test
Sid Draper Jaw TBC
Mark Keane Leg 1 week
Izak Rankine Calf TBC
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Scans cleared Ah Chee of a thumb fracture but he requires further assessment, while Rankine sustained a moderate calf strain' which would typically need some time beyond this weekend's bye to heal. Taylor Walker is ready for a round 13 recall if required, kicking five goals in the SANFL on the weekend. Billy Dowling also impressed with 29 disposals and eight clearances, while Chayce Jones had 21 touches and 10 tackles. – Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Foot 7-9 weeks
Dan Annable Shoulder 8-10 weeks
Noah Answerth Concussion Test
Jarrod Berry Calf Test
Eric Hipwood Knee 2-3 weeks
Ryan Lester Calf 3-4 weeks
Lincoln McCarthy Hamstring 2 weeks
Jack Payne Knee TBC
Henry Smith Foot 4-5 weeks
Reece Torrent Ankle 5-7 weeks
Dayne Zorko Soreness 2 weeks
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Lions could do with some experience back and are expected to get it this week with Berry taking part in Tuesday's light session, although Zorko is still sore and likely to miss another two matches. Berry will need to get through Thursday's main session to put his hand up for selection to face League leaders Fremantle on Saturday. Answerth is also available, but Chris Fagan and his coaching committee must decide whether to manage his minutes via the VFL or throw him straight back into senior level after playing just one game in eight weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lucas Camporeale Kidney TBC
Matt Carroll Knee Season
Ollie Hollands Ankle 1-3 weeks
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC
Jacob Weitering Calf Test
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Coming off back-to-back wins, the Blues could regain star defender Weitering for Friday night's clash against Geelong, but have been dealt a cruel blow with Carroll to miss the rest of the season. In further good news for Carlton, Cooper Lord (concussion), Adam Saad (hamstring) and Zac Williams (managed) are all available. Ben Camporeale pushed his case for a debut with 31 disposals, seven clearances and a goal in the VFL, while Lewis Young (24 disposals and 15 marks) found plenty of the ball. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Cochran AC joint 1-3 weeks
Jamie Elliott Knee Season
Will Hayes Shoulder 5-6 weeks
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Darcy Moore Hamstring TBC
Harry Perryman Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least three changes after Scott Pendlebury broke the games record on Saturday. Elliott will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL against West Coast. Moore is facing at least a month on the sidelines with a moderate-grade hamstring strain. Hayes has avoided surgery for now, with the small forward to focus on strengthening shoulder after the dislocation in round 11. Jack Buller and Tim Membrey are two key forward options that will be considered. Angus Anderson was the carryover emergency. Harvey Harrison is in the hunt for his first AFL game since the knee reconstruction after kicking two goals and collecting 25 touches against Werribee. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jye Caldwell Ankle Test
Angus Clarke Foot 2 weeks
Sam Durham Concussion 1 week
Brayden Fiorini Back Season
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Zak Johnson Foot 7-8 weeks
Isaac Kako Back 3-4 weeks
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Abdominal Test
Andrew McGrath Jaw TBC
Liam McMahon Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jordan Ridley Calf 1 week
Dyson Sharp Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Rhys Unwin Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Vigo Visentini Hamstring 4 weeks
Peter Wright Knee 6-7 weeks
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers' injury list is again out of control with McGrath, Durham, May, Caldwell and Guelfi all hurt in the loss to Richmond. May and Caldwell could be available for the trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday. Elijah Tsatas and Will Setterfield were held out of the VFL, making them potential inclusions to take on the Eagles. Nik Cox (21 disposals and two goals) was excellent in the VFL, while Hussien El Achkar (12 and three) continued his goalkicking ways and Jayden Nguyen booted two majors from 14 touches. Draftee Max Kondogiannis built into the game and had 21 disposals. In some good news, Lewis Hayes is in line to return from his ACL injury, while Saad El-Hawli is back after his broken collarbone. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sean Darcy Calf Test
Alex Pearce Knee Test
Caleb Serong Calf 1 week
Sam Sturt Knee/quad 4-5 weeks
Brandon Walker Concussion TBC
Hayden Young Concussion Test
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Captain Pearce has been cleared to return from a knee injury against the back-to-back premiers after training strongly on Tuesday. He could be joined by star midfielder Young if the left-footer clears the final hurdles after missing two matches with concussion after a training incident. Darcy has not played since round five and may need to return initially through the WAFL. There is serious depth at Fremantle and half-back Cooper Simpson, midfielder Jeremy Sharp, and experienced pair Jaeger O'Meara and Bailey Banfield loom as strong options for the match committee to consider whenever openings present. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee Indefinite
Jhye Clark Concussion TBC
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Nick Driscoll Concussion TBC
Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 2 weeks
Jesse Mellor Ankle Test
Jay Polkinghorne Foot 1-2 weeks
Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Tanner Bruhn is set to return after being rested against the Swans, while Mellor faces a fitness test ahead of Friday night's clash with Carlton at the MCG. Driscoll joins Clark in the concussion protocols, sidelining both players. Midfielders James Worpel and Jack Bowes both made strong cases for a senior recall with dominant VFL performances; Worpel racked up 38 disposals and 11 clearances, while Bowes had 39 touches, seven clearances, and a goal. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Davies Foot 4-6 weeks
Jy Farrar Ankle 6+ weeks
Will Graham Concussion TBC
Ethan Read Knee 4-6 weeks
Jake Rogers Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Ankle 1-3 weeks
Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Gold Coast has the bye this weekend, and 14 days to think about a QClash with Brisbane on June 6 following the horror loss to Norh Melbourne. The cavalry should be on the way back to face the Lions though, with Graham, Ugle-Hagan, Weller and Rogers all likely to be available following the break. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Ankle Test
Cody Angove Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ryan Angwin Hand 1-2 weeks
Jack Buckley Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Tom Green Knee Season
Jesse Hogan Hip 1-2 weeks
Darcy Jones Knee 4-5 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip TBC
Nick Madden Knee 5-7 weeks
Xavier O'Halloran Ankle 5-7 weeks
Jake Riccardi Ankle TBC
Logan Smith Knee TBC
Sam Taylor Hamstring Test
Nathan Wardius Knee TBC
Lachie Whitfield Hamstring Test
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Taylor could return for his first game of the season this Sunday when GWS takes on Melbourne in Alice Springs, provided he navigates Friday's main training session. Whitfield and Aleer are both listed as tests for round 12. Whitfield was a late withdrawal against Brisbane with hamstring tendinopathy. Meanwhile, Buckley is set to miss four to six weeks after suffering a moderate hamstring strain in the first quarter of the win over the Lions, while Riccardi will undergo scans Tuesday evening to determine the severity of an ankle injury suffered in the final minute of the match. In the VFL, Joey Delana booted four goals to spearhead a 30-point win over Brisbane. Delana, who was the travelling emergency for the senior side against West Coast, was dominant in attack, finishing with 21 disposals and four tackles, while Riley Hamilton chipped in with two goals from 11 touches. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Hamstring 1-2 weeks
James Blanck Hamstring 2 weeks
Jack Gunston Foot Test
Jack Scrimshaw Knee Test
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Gunston has missed the past two games with a mid-foot sprain but has cranked up his running since Hawthorn played in Tasmania and is pushing to return against St Kilda. Hawthorn trains under lights on Tuesday night, where a decision will be made on the veteran and Will Day, who made a successful return from a shoulder reconstruction in the VFL last weekend. The South Australian played 50% game time for Box Hill and is likely to return against the Saints. Scrimshaw is also facing a fitness test after being sidelined for a fortnight with a knee injury. Flynn Perez starred in the VFL against Williamstown, while Harry Morrison, Sam Butler and Henry Hustwaite were all busy. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Knee 5-7 weeks
Jai Culley Knee Season
Aidan Johnson Hip/groin 1-2 weeks
Jake Lever Concussion 1-2 weeks
Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 4-6 weeks
Brody Mihocek Hamstring Test
Christian Salem Foot 4-6 weeks
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Melbourne will face an in-form Greater Western Sydney without key defender Lever after he was concussed in the dying stages of the Bulldogs clash. Tom McDonald is every chance to be recalled for his first senior game since round five following an impressive run at Casey that included Sunday's 29-disposal, 10-mark, eight-intercept outing. First-year defender Xavier Taylor is also in the mix for another opportunity, while swingman Harry Petty, who has spent the last two games in the forward line, could be shifted back into defence in Lever's absence. In that case, Jake Melksham returned from a long layoff with an ankle concern and kicked four goals in the VFL on the weekend and could take Petty's spot in attack, while Mihocek faces a fitness test after a hamstring injury and could also return to face the Giants. Injury-plagued Demon Shane McAdam announced his retirement on Monday. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Zac Banch Hamstring 1 week
Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC
Tom Powell Groin 2-3 weeks
River Stevens Knee 1-2 weeks
Blake Thredgold Foot Season
Luke Urquhart Knee TBC
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

The Roos have the bye this week, which means Coleman-Jones might not miss any games, providing he clears concussion protocols after suffering a head knock in the win over Gold Coast. Banch and Stevens are both close to returning, as is Powell, although Urquhart has had a setback after his return to play two weeks ago, with his loads to be managed again. Robert Hansen jnr (32 disposals) and Zac Fisher (22) both impressed on their return from injury in the VFL last week, as did Tom Blamires (29 touches) as they push for an AFL return against Fremantle in round 13. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miles Bergman Toe 6-8 weeks
Lachie Jones Concussion Protocols
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Groin Test
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 2-4 weeks
Connor Rozee Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Josh Sinn Shoulder Season
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Not much news for Port as they enter the bye, although a couple of experienced players should be available for round 13 against West Coast. Lukosius will be a test, while Jones should be back baring any mishaps between now and then. Sinn was put on the long-term injury list earlier in the week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Armstrong Foot 3-6 weeks
Sam Banks Collarbone Test
Tom Brown Arm 2-3 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL 3-6 weeks
Jonty Faull Concussion TBC
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring TBC
Taj Hotton Hip 2-4 weeks
Sam Lalor Achilles 4-6 weeks
Tom Lynch Larynx TBC
Rhyan Mansell Foot 4-6 weeks
Kane McAuliffe Achilles TBC
Toby Nankervis Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Zane Peucker Ankle 2-3 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf Test
Hugo Ralphsmith MCL Test
Maurice Rioli Hamstring 2 weeks
Tom Sims MCL TBC
Josh Smillie Quad TBC
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Just as soon as the injury list looks like shortening, it jumps back out again. Liam Fawcett will come back into the team in the absence of Lynch (confirmed larynx fracture) and Faull. Samson Ryan is another tall option, with the potential of Noah Balta to play in the ruck. Banks, Ralphsmith and Prestia are all chances of returning this side of the bye, while the pace of Armstrong's loading has been changed . - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Butler Hamstring Test
Hunter Clark Knee TBC
Kye Fincher Foot 3-4 weeks
Jack Higgins Knee 3-4 weeks
Dougal Howard Calf TBC
Max King Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Mitch Owens Calf 1 week
Liam Ryan Calf 1 week
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera Calf 1 week
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Ross Lyon will be without Howard until after the Saints' bye in round 16 after he strained his calf against Fremantle. Higgins will miss at least another three games after surgery on his knee last week. Rowan Marshall has been cleared to face Hawthorn on Thursday night. Tobie Travaglia, Angus Hastie and Hugh Boxshall were all part of the travelling party last weekend to Perth but didn't play with the VFL bye. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Riak Andrew Quad 8 weeks
Ned Bowman Calf Test
Braeden Campbell Leg 7-8 weeks
Will Green Foot 4-5 weeks
Errol Gulden Shoulder 4-5 weeks
Liam Hetherton Back 5 months
Max King Back 8 weeks
Tom Papley Calf 6 weeks
Dane Rampe Calf 4-5 weeks
Matt Roberts Groin 1 week
Malcolm Rosas Ankle 1-2 weeks
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Rosas is sidelined for one to two weeks after rolling his ankle against Geelong, while Papley faces a six-week stint on the sidelines because of a minor calf injury sustained in the same match. Meanwhile, Bowman is closing in on a return; he resumed full team training last week, underwent match simulation on the weekend, and will face a fitness test after completing full training this week. Rampe is working through a structured strengthening program with plans to return to running at the end of this week. His return to play is expected in four to five weeks once he resumes full training. In the VFL, tall forward Hayden McLean kicked three goals from 10 disposals, while Joel Hamling impressed with 25 disposals, 17 marks, and a goal. Draftee Jevan Phillipou also hit the scoreboard with two goals from 14 disposals, and Billy Cootee contributed 21 disposals and a goal. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 10-12 weeks
Tyler Brockman Knee Test
Jamie Cripps Knee TBC
Harry Edwards Concussion TBC
Jack Graham Shoulder 2-3 weeks
Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Archer Reid Knee Test
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

Cooper Duff-Tytler couldn't break back into the AFL team after being given a rest for the win against GWS, but he impressed in the WAFL with two goals to push his case this week. Gun backline recruit Brandon Starcevich was on managed minutes in his return from a calf injury and would shape as a massive inclusion at AFL level if given the green light this week. Young midfielder Tom Gross was strong again and is putting together an extended run of form at WAFL level, finishing with 20 disposals and two goals. Finlay Macrae is also performing at the lower level, while Elijah Hewett made an impact in bursts against East Fremantle. Tall forward Archer Reid is expected to return from a knee injury this week after a strong week of conditioning, while draftee Sam Allen has started his rehabilitation following a hamstring injury, with a timeline now set for his recovery.  – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jedd Busslinger Shoulder Test
Luke Cleary Concussion Protocols
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Tim English Concussion Protocols
Riley Garcia Knee 6-8 weeks
Luke Kennedy Concussion Protocols
Tom Liberatore Concussion/knee Protocols
James O'Donnell Hamstring Test
Laith Vandermeer Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Zac Walker Concussion Protocols
Cody Weightman Knee Test
Bailey Williams Hamstring 7-8 weeks
Updated: May 26, 2026

In the mix

English is yet to clear protocols and will need to tick off a main session before being available to return after missing the past fortnight due to concussion. Weightman is almost ready to return from more than 20 months on the sidelines, but is expected to need one more week of full training. Oskar Baker starred in the VFL with 28 touches, while Harvey Gallagher and Lachie Smith were both busy. - Josh Gabelich