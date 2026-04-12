The Cats have recorded a strong win over the Eagles

Tanner Bruhn and Bailey Smith celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S five-goal burst late in the first half has shaken off West Coast and set up its 46-point win in Gather Round on Sunday.

Reeling from a 128-point Sydney hammering last week, the Eagles bounced back but ultimately were no match for the Cats, who won 17.20 (122) to 11.10 (76) at Norwood Oval.

CATS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The crowd of 9434 is a record for Gather Round games at the inner-suburban Parade venue.

Mark O'Connor kicked three goals – the first multiple-goal game in his 151-game career, and the Irishman had the better of an entertaining duel with No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma.

Max Holmes had a polished game off half-back, racking up 34 disposals, while Tanner Bruhn and Tom Atkins were prolific in the midfield.

Bailey Smith amassed 16 inside 50s and had 34 disposals, with seven clearances and a goal.

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Young Eagles key forward Jobe Shanahan impressed again, kicking four goals, while Tom McCarthy had a team-high 28 disposals.

There were multiple lead changes in the first half as the Eagles had the first four scoring shots, but only managed one goal.

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While the Cats led by a goal at the first break, every time they looked like kicking clear the Eagles would respond.

Young gun Harley Reid was prominent in the midfield and West Coast still had a one-point lead midway through the second term.

Then Brad Close's soccered shot was ruled a goal on video review, which sparked the Cats' decisive surge.

O'Connor snapped a stunning goal from 45 metres out and kicked his third soon after as the Cats dominated stoppages.

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Deven Robertson, who returned to the Eagles' side from suspension, limped off in the last quarter with a knee injury.

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This was the first AFL game for Cats defender Jake Kolodjashnij since the 2024 preliminary final, and he had a solid duel with Eagles star Jake Waterman, who kicked 1.3.

Second-quarter burst sets up Cats

The Eagles were right in the contest until the Cats broke the game open late in the second quarter. With eight minutes to go, Geelong led by one point, but a run of five consecutive goals before half-time set up its win. A toe poke from Brad Close started the run and Mark O'Connor kicked two majors as the purple patch helped the Cats into a five-goal half-time lead.

Cat set to come under MRO scrutiny

Mark O'Connor played a key role in the Cats' win, but he is set to face Match Review scrutiny for a high bump on the Eagles' No.1 pick Willem Duursma. With Duursma looking to pick up a loose ball on the wing, O'Connor caught him in the head with his shoulder, giving away a free kick. Duursma played out the game and produced another promising performance.

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GEELONG 4.5 10.8 14.13 17.20 (122)

WEST COAST 3.4 5.8 9.8 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Geelong: O'Connor 3, Cameron 3, Neale 2, Henry 2, Close 2, Worpel, Wiltshire, Smith, De Koning, Bowes

West Coast: Shanahan 4, Waterman, Schoenberg, H.Reid, Owies, Graham, Duursma, Baker

BEST

Geelong: Smith, Bruhn, Holmes, O'Connor, Worpel, Atkins

West Coast: Duursma, Ginbey, Shanahan, Williams, Kelly

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

West Coast: Robertson (knee)

Crowd: 9434 at Norwood Oval