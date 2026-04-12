Ross Lyon says Max King could return in round seven

Max King celebrates during the round eight match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA spearhead Max King is closing in on a return following a lengthy layoff with a knee issue.

The key forward is tracking towards a potential comeback in round seven when the Saints meet West Coast.

St Kilda got its season back on track on Sunday night with a win over Port Adelaide to close out Gather Round, moving it to 2-3 after a shaky start to its campaign.

Speaking post-match, coach Ross Lyon said reinforcements could be on the way sooner than expected, confirming King is progressing well in his recovery.

POWER v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

"Max King is coming on quick. Really quick," he said.

"(Liam) Henry's coming quick too. So there's a bit to add to this group.

"It's round 5. (King's return) won't be round six. We think all tracking well he will play round seven. Where he plays we don't know (VFL or AFL).

"He's an untapped prospect on our list."

Learn More 09:32

King's horror run with knee injuries sidelined him for the entire 2025 season, with his last AFL appearance coming in round 16, 2024.

The 25-year-old underwent further knee surgery in December, before suffering a calf injury when he integrated back into training in January.

King's estimated return has been listed as 'TBC' on the Saints' weekly injury update, but the after a 652-day absence, he is nearing a return.

The Saints re-signed King to a six-year deal in 2024, tying him to the club until 2032.

Learn More 08:13

Liam Henry (hamstring) is also close to returning after missing the opening six rounds of the season.

St Kilda will remain in Adelaide for the week before facing the Crows on Saturday night.