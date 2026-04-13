Swans star Errol Gulden has made a trip to Europe as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury

Errol Gulden with his arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026 and (inset) alongside Turkey international Kenan Yildiz. Pictures: Phil Hillyard/@errolgulden21 Instagram

SYDNEY star Errol Gulden has headed to Europe for a short trip as the Swans grant him time away from the club during his shoulder injury recovery.

Gulden underwent a shoulder reconstruction after suffering the injury in round one against Brisbane, with the midfielder set to miss around four months of the season.

While still in the early stages of his recovery after surgery, the two-time All-Australian has jetted to Europe for a quick refresh before returning later this month to continue his program.

Gulden on Monday posted on his Instagram account a photo with Juventus player Kenan Yildiz from the Serie A, with the Swans gun swapping jerseys with the Turkey international.

Gulden had the club's blessing to head on the trip given his tough run of injuries, with this the second consecutive year Gulden has had his season interrupted by a significant setback, following last year's broken ankle.

The 23-year-old's older brother lives in Amsterdam and Gulden is spending time with him while in the early stages of his rehabilitation.

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"It's obviously been a bit of a frustrating 48 hours but the support has been great from everyone at the club and it is what it is," Gulden told Fox Footy shortly after the injury was confirmed.

Sydney struggled without Gulden in the first half of last season before he returned from injury, and has won two of its past three games this season with him sidelined, including Saturday's Gather Round win over Gold Coast.