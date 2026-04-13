There is a fitness watch on several key Bulldogs players ahead of Friday night

Tom Liberatore tackles Brad Hill during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Tom Liberatore is expected to return against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night, while ruckman Tim English is a chance to play ahead of schedule.

Liberatore has missed the past fortnight after straining his hamstring against Adelaide in round two and playing out the game.

The 33-year-old made strong progress last week and just needs to be ticked off at training this week in order to face the Cats.

English missed the trip to South Australia for Gather Round after injuring his knee against Essendon on Easter Sunday.

Tim English is seen injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2023 All-Australian is dealing with a medial collateral ligament injury but is understood to be healing quickly. If he doesn't get to the line this week, he's expected to play against Sydney the week after, having initially faced an extended period on the sidelines.

Luke Beveridge's side was badly beaten in the ruck on Saturday night without English, with Hawthorn pair Lloyd Meek and Ned Reeves registering 21 hitouts to advantage compared just three from teenage Dogs debutant Louis Emmett.

Young Cat Mitch Edwards shouldered most of the ruck load against West Coast at Norwood Oval on Sunday, while Sam De Koning and Shannon Neale provided support as Mark Blicavs was managed ahead of his 300th game on Friday night.

Elsewhere for the Dogs, Ed Richards will need to prove his fitness at Mission Whitten Oval on Wednesday after being carried off Adelaide Oval with an ankle injury during the loss to the Hawks.

A scan back in Melbourne on Sunday cleared him of structural damage.

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The reigning Charles Sutton Medallist made a miraculous return on the weekend from a knee tendon injury before the latest scare on Saturday night.

Aaron Naughton is also in doubt for Friday night after injuring his hand against the Hawks. The key forward underwent a scan on Sunday and will be assessed in the next 48 hours.

Connor Budarick is also dealing with a lower leg injury out of Gather Round and is facing a stint on the sidelines.

Lachie Jaques was managed on the weekend after making his debut in Opening Round and playing the first month of the season at AFL level, so could be a chance to return.

Hawthorn ended the Western Bulldogs' unbeaten start to 2026 in Adelaide and now the Dogs face more tough assignments, with Sydney and Fremantle – both at Marvel Stadium – to come after Geelong.