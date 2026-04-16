Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round six

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the R1 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST week, coaches were asking … "will this ever end?" The answer is clear – no, it won't!

With only two trades each week, coaches are scrambling in round six, just trying to put a full team on the park after players dropped left, right and centre during Gather Round.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The most popular Fantasy players who were added to the injury list were Dayne Zorko (calf 2-3 weeks), Deven Robertson (ACL - season), Noah Anderson (appendix 1-3 weeks) and Connor Budarick (hamstring 3-5 weeks) … and sadly, they all must be traded, either this week or the next.

However, it's not all doom and gloom in the world of AFL Fantasy and hopefully we see the return of Christian Petracca and Milan Murdock.

When things seem dire, we need to remember this old story:

Two little mice fell into a bucket of cream. The first mouse quickly gave up and drowned. The second mouse wouldn't quit. He fought so hard that eventually he churned that cream into butter and crawled out. Coaches – we are that second mouse.

Learn More 07:27

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $993,000) – TREAT

If you are torn between Wanganeen-Milera and Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000) this week, consider the Saint as the better long-term play. Don't forget he averaged 111 last year and is coming off 139.

Callum Wilkie (DEF, $997,000) – TRAP

Wilkie is dominating at the moment and ranked as the second-best defender with an average of 111, but we've seen this all before. Nearly 1200 have traded him in - you have been warned.

Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $733,000) – TREAT

After dropping $182,000 from his starting price, Rankine is now prime for the picking with a breakeven of just 69. Could get tagged this week, but don't let that put you off. Cheap as he'll get.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $696,000) – TREAT

If you have dodged all the chaos then consider Coleman. With some good match-ups on the horizon and Zorko on the sidelines, Kiddy could be the No.1 man in defence for the Lions.

Bailey Williams (RUCK/FWD, $595,000) – TRAP

Sorry Roy – but as a responsible 'expert', someone needs to make a stand. Nearly 4500 coaches have traded in the big man and although I can see the positives in a time of need – I'm not on board!

Most traded in

Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000)

Archie Roberts (DEF, $956,000)

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000)

Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $852,000)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF/MID, $993,000)

The best 'cheap' option this week is Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000) and those coaches who don't have forced trades are grabbing the 22-year-old who has a breakeven of -23. Anderson scored 92 on debut and is named on the ball for Collingwood. Some may even say 'he's bound for glory'.

Is it too late to grab Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $517,000)? No, it's not.

Jacob Farrow handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Even though his price has risen $203,000, he is still carrying a breakeven of -25 and is coming off back-to-back 100s. If this Essendon style of play continues, he needs to be grabbed this week.

Most traded out

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000)

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000)

Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $694,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF/MID, $629,000)

Noah Anderson (MID, $940,000)

Trading out the injured is once again the main play for the week with four of the top five players bound for the sidelines. Some coaches have multiple players missing the coming weeks and, in this situation, it's all about who you have as cover and who can you trade these players to. Players with weak cover... need to be traded first.

Deven Robertson is seen with medical staff during the match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Nick Haynes (DEF) v Collingwood – Get on this now before your mates do. Haynes will be available in your draft league and plays Collingwood, the easiest team for defenders to score against, on Thursday night.

Elijah Tsatas (MID) v Gold Coast – After scoring 85 last week in his first game for the season, Tsatas is an option. The Suns give up plenty to midfielders and Tsatas sits in just 18 per cent of leagues.

Elijah Tsatas celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Peter Wright (RUCK/FWD) v Gold Coast – Wright is available in 75 per cent of draft leagues and as the main ruckman last week for the Bombers he attended 74 per cent of CBAs for his score of 108.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.