Archie Roberts is tackled by Ben King during the Round 24 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium on August 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will be desperate to bounce back when it welcomes Essendon to People First Stadium on Saturday.

The Suns (3-2) have taken a couple of steps back after a blistering start to the season as they followed a shock loss to Melbourne by being outclassed by the ladder-leading Sydney.

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Gold Coast is still to prove that it is ready to take the next leap after a breakthrough finals victory last year but should relish the opportunity to tune up against the young yet improving Bombers.

Essendon (1-4) finally snapped a 323-day drought with an upset win over Melbourne that was as much a reward for the gains it has made in recent weeks as a breakthrough to savour.

The Bombers dismantled the Demons in all parts of the ground, but it was their midfield that led them on the path to victory and will now need to back it up against the deep-running engine room at the Suns.

Christian Petracca is back for the Suns after missing two matches with a hamstring injury, joined by Bailey Humphrey who has served a two-match suspension, along with Jake Rogers and Oscar Adams, as captain Noah Anderson (appendix) misses with Sam Clohesy, Lachie Gulbin and Alex Davies dropped.

The Bombers have made just one change, with Saad El-Hawli returning in place of Jaxon Prior (managed).

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Hawthorn is flying ahead of hosting Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawks (4-1) took a huge step towards proving their top-four credentials with a resounding victory over the previously undefeated, though admittedly undermanned, Western Bulldogs.

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The Hawks are putting together a formidable record to start the season with wins already over the Swans, Cats and Dogs, as well as the Bombers, but won't want to trip up against the stuttering Power.

Port Adelaide (2-3) took too long to switch on in the closing game of Gather Round, as St Kilda surged away to a 27-point lead before the hosts even hit the scoreboard.

The Power fought their way back into the contest and ended up dominating territory with +21 inside-50s, but must know it missed an opportunity before a horror run with games against the Hawks, Cats, Crows, Dogs and Suns.

The Hawks have handed a debut to father-son Will McCabe, while Calsher Dear also returns in place of the injured Mabior Chol and Jack Gunston.

For Port, Jack Lukosius will miss with a groin complaint, while Jack Watkins has been omitted. Christian Moraes and Dante Visentini are the inclusions.

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Two clubs hoping to play finals this year meet on Saturday night with 2-3 records as Adelaide takes on St Kilda.

Adelaide did what it needed to when keeping Carlton at arm's length to launch Gather Round in style with a hometown win that also snapped its own three-match losing streak.

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The Crows are still to prove that they can consistently beat the leading contenders but have mostly separated themselves in recent times from sides like the Saints that are trying to make their own move.

St Kilda could hardly have been more impressive as it burst out of the blocks and quickly silenced the Port Adelaide home crowd before stopping to a crawl as its ball movement was stifled and scoring dried up.

The Saints hung on for their second victory of the season, both coming in similar fashion, but still need to claim a bigger scalp to show they are ready to take the next step.

Crows captain Jordan Dawson will miss due to a family tragedy, while Jake Soligo (ankle), Mitch Hinge (hamstring) and James Borlase (omitted) are out, with Jordon Butts, Hugh Bond, Charlie Edwards and Luke Pedlar the inclusions.

There is just one change at the Saints, with Liam Stocker replacing Alix Tauru (managed).