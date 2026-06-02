Sam Taylor is confident the Giants can make a charge to finish the season, but whether he would play Origin again remains to be seen

Sam Taylor runs out before Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Sam Taylor play AAMI AFL Origin again?

The star Greater Western Sydney defender admits he's torn about the prospect, having suffered a serious hamstring strain while playing for Western Australia during the match.

Taylor only just returned to football on Sunday, 15 weeks after the "high-grade" injury.

Matt Rowell badly broke a finger, Jacob Weitering busted some ribs (and took a trip to hospital), Cal Ah Chee and Mitch Georgiades both hurt their hamstrings, but no Origin injury was as severe as Taylor's.

"I don't have any regrets about playing the game, but the way I went about it and my preparation. It sucks missing footy, I hate missing footy, and hopefully if I get picked again, I'll do it a bit differently," Taylor told AFL.com.au after making his return.

"I've been told 'yes' and 'no' from teammates and coaches. I'll leave it to them, but I want to play. But I don't want to miss footy again.

Sam Taylor is seen on the bench during Western Australia's AAMI AFL Origin clash against Victoria on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've let them (the Giants) down this year, and I feel terrible about that – I'll leave it to the skip and the coach.

"It was a pretty surreal experience. It was a great bunch of fellas, and WA pride, there was a lot. You really felt it when you were out there, WA really got behind us as well. It was a pretty cool feeling."

Taylor came to the bench during the 49-point defeat of Melbourne on a few occasions, clutching that same hamstring, the body still adjusting to a return to football in the 27-degree Alice Springs heat.

"I knew it was cramp. I was pretty good, I was trying to calm a few of the boys down, a few of them came to me [worried], and the bench was just dead silent, but I was like 'I'm good, I'm good – I'm just cramping'. I was a bit relieved," he said.

Sam Taylor is seen during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re 2-0 here, so we don't mind coming here. It's been good to us, and hopefully now we can get on a roll and keep winning.

"It's two weeks in a row (after defeating Brisbane). We really harp on about consistency, and we haven't shown that this year. Hopefully now we can get some wins on the board, be a consistent team. We hate leaving ourselves in this situation. We want to become a more mature team, and we haven't shown that. But full confidence now to back up wins with wins. We've got 11 games left, and I'm pretty confident we'll win most of those."