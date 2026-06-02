Jordan Dawson during the round two match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second straight week, the top score emerged from a Richmond match-up, this time thanks to Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,042,000), who produced an absolute monster performance.

The Swans star piled up 32 disposals, seven marks, seven tackles and five goals on his way to a massive 163. After posting scores of 92, 98 and 98 in the previous three rounds, Heeney took full advantage of the favourable match-up and blew past his previous season-best score of 145.

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Lachie Ash (DEF, $994,000) returned to his familiar half-back role and the Fantasy numbers followed, finishing with 131. Charlie Curnow (FWD, $604,000) also produced his best score of the season, delighting Draft coaches by booting eight goals on the way to 130 and recording just his second triple-figure score of the year.

One of Roy's top trade targets last week, Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $848,000) continued his hot streak with a starring role against the Western Bulldogs. The Magpies midfielder collected 30 disposals, 10 marks and a goal for 127, making it three hundreds in four outings which ensures he remains firmly on the radar despite an upcoming bye.

Popular captain Bailey Smith (MID, $1,151,000) responded strongly after a rare down week by his standards, tirelessly working his way to 126 from 35 disposals. Meanwhile, Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $898,000) continued to thrive in the absence of Dayne Zorko, posting another impressive score of 125.

This week we can start picking off players from Adelaide, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Gold Coast who are fresh off their bye.

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MOST TRADED IN

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,082,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $947,000)

Tom Anastasopoulos (FWD, $292,000)

Noah Anderson (MID, $956,000)

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $848,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam Flanders (FWD/DEF/MID, $897,000)

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $809,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $579,000)

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $745,000)

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000)

Learn More 02:24

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jordan De Goey (FWD/MID, $848,000) +$68,000

Billy Wilson (DEF, $513,000) +$53,000

Max Gruzewski (FWD, $420,000) +$46,000

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $594,000) +$45,000

Will Lewis (FWD, $439,000) +$44,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $577,000) -$66,000

Justin McInerney (MID/FWD, $802,000) -$56,000

Mark Blicavs (MID/RUC, $551,000) -$53,000

Luke Jackson (RUC, $1,001,000) - $53,000

Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $819,000) -$52,000

Justin McInerney is seen during Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Tom Anastasopoulos (FWD, $292,000) -1

Wil Parker (DEF, $327,000) 3

Jasper Alger (FWD, $268,000) 3

Bailey Macdonald (DEF, $272,000) 7

Cam Nairn (MID/FWD, $316,000) 7

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Luke Jackson (RUC, $1,001,000) 150

Archie Roberts (DEF, $1,081,000) 144

Lachie Neale (MID, $1,015,000) 143

Ollie Wines (MID, $747,000) 137

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,008,000) 137

Luke Jackson is tackled by Jai Newcombe during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,082,000)

The inspirational Crow is the pick of the premiums coming off the bye after leading into his week off in fine form with a three-game average of 123. There is a small flag this week that he cops a tag in the absence of Izak Rankine, but after that his fixture opens up with games against the Dees, Power, Eagles and Suns within the next five. He has a BE of 97.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $947,000)

Many coaches have had their hand forced this week and need to trade in the forward line and the safest and easiest answer is the star Suns recruit. His form has been solid without being outstanding, averaging 93 in his last three and on paper his fixture isn't friendly with games against the Lions, Cats, Hawks and Dockers in their next four, but he is all class and we need him at some stage.

Noah Anderson (MID, $956,000)

After a slow start to the year and having his appendix removed, the Suns ball-magnet has found his feet the last three games with an average of 116 in that time. It leaves him with a BE of 75 which reinforces his value, the only downside here is the undeniably tough draw which may include a hard tag against Geelong in a couple of weeks.

Noah Anderson in action during the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $863,000)

The 22-year-old has been a bit of a rollercoaster in recent times. Glass half full tells me he has three 120-plus scores in six weeks, glass half empty tells me he has three 60s in the last six weeks. His CBA count has been high and he has a good fixture which makes him worth the risk given his potential to hit ceiling scores.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $892,000)

The star Roo is in some nice form, averaging 103.3 in his last three on the back of an impressive 126 in his last outing. He is undeniable value with a BE of 78 with one of the best fixtures in the game following this week's match-up with the Dockers leading into games against the Eagles, Tigers, Bombers, Power, Pies, Dees and Saints.

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Sam Flanders (DEF/MID/FWD, $897,000)

After finding season best form across half-back, unfortunately the popular Saint has gone down with a season-ending injury. The newly crowned TPP will need to be moved on after averaging 91.9 for the season while making $181k.

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $809,000)

After a great season averaging 86 for the year, the 24-year-old is starting to bleed cash, dropping $30k following his score of 54 which leaves him with a three-game average of 69.3.

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $745,000)

As far as rage trades go, coaches are frustrated at the 28-year-old Lions star. After an interrupted start to the season, he has looked a shadow of the star we know, averaging 57 in his last three following his score of just 46 on the weekend which included a second half of four points. For those who decide to give him another shot, he has favourable match-ups with the Suns and Tigers leading into his bye.

Hugh McCluggage kicks a goal during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Grlj DEF/MID, $560,000)

The bye provides the perfect opportunity to thank the youngster for his 62.5 season average and $238k price rise. He has been a solid contributor but is starting to bleed cash with an increasing BE that currently sits at 65.

Patrick Retschko (MID, $579,000)

Although there is more cash to make given his BE of 48, the 20-year-old has got himself to a nice price which enables coaches to use him as part of a premium upgrade. He has increased an impressive $349k in seven weeks while averaging 69.

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