Keidean Coleman is seen during Brisbane's training session at the Gabba on May 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S injury crisis has deepened with three more players added to the list, including defender Keidean Coleman who is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Coleman suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's loss to Fremantle and scans revealed a lengthy rehabilitation for the 26-year-old.

He wasn't the only Lion hurt at the weekend, with Tom Doedee (calf) and Will McLachlan (quad) both injured in a VFL loss on Sunday.

Like Coleman, they are facing lengthy stints out of action, with Doedee looking at six weeks to recover, and McLachlan up to 10.

The setback continues a horror run for Doedee, who was on the cusp of a return to the AFL. Since heading north from Adelaide at the end of 2023, the intercepting defender has played just one senior game.

McLachlan played in the previous week's loss to Greater Western Sydney and responded to being omitted with seven goals at the lower level before being injured.

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The Lions have just 30 players available to choose from for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

Veterans Dayne Zorko (quad), Ryan Lester (calf) and Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring) have also suffered soft tissue injuries in recent weeks, while Eric Hipwood, Oscar Allen, Jack Payne and Daniel Annable are also missing.

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Experienced winger Jarrod Berry, who returned against the Dockers after missing the previous month with a calf injury, said it wasn't all doom and gloom for the two-time premiers.

"We took some positives out of the weekend," he said.

"We didn't get the four points, but we have made improvement and we've played some really good sides in the last month as well.

"It's important we keep trying to grow and get better and eventually it will turn for us."

Berry said it was important for his fellow leaders (he's part of an eight-man leadership group) to concentrate on playing their best footy, rather than concerning themselves with the rest of the team.

Cam Rayner and Jarrod Berry are seen at Brisbane training on May 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Co-captains Hugh McCluggage, Josh Dunkley and Harris Andrews, along with other leaders Cam Rayner, Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft, have all had their struggles with consistency this season.

"I don't think there’s a lack of effort," Berry said.

"On the weekend we actually went the other way where we tried too hard.

"Some of our leaders were trying to make an impact across the group and trying too hard to get that right.

"We learned this lesson back at the start of 2024 after we lost that (2023) Grand Final, we were trying to be leaders before we were footballers.

"Our most important asset to the team is actually performing and doing that well. We'll focus on that this weekend.

"Just keep it simple and know what your role is for the team and executing that as well as possible."