Check out our experts' mid-season All-Australian team after 12 rounds

Nick Watson, Murphy Reid and Max Holmes. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and Sydney's blistering starts to the season have been recognised in AFL.com.au's mid-year All-Australian team.

Seven reporters from four states have voted in AFL.com.au's mid-season side, with the Dockers and the Swans both having a League-high four players each in the team.

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Fremantle's 11-game winning streak has helped Josh Treacy, Murphy Reid, Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton into the side, while Sydney's 10-2 start sees Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey, Isaac Heeney and Justin McInerney make the cut.

The team would feature nine potential first-time All-Australians with McCartin, Treacy, Reid, Jackson and McInerney joined by fellow fresh faces Lachie Ash, Wayne Milera, Max Holmes and Nick Watson.

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The side would also mean a record ninth All-Australian blazer for Max Gawn, who has been named on the bench deputising for Jackson in the ruck.

A total of 12 clubs were represented in the team, with reigning back-to-back premier Brisbane surprising without a player selected in the side. Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, Richmond and West Coast were the other clubs not represented.

Apart from the Swans and Dockers, the other clubs to have multiple selections were Geelong (three), Hawthorn, Melbourne and Port Adelaide (two each).

Of the 23 players named, 12 were unanimous representatives in all seven of the selectors' sides.

Milera, Cal Wilkie, Blakey, Watson, Bailey Smith, Zak Butters, Holmes, Marcus Bontempelli, Bolton, Heeney, Nick Daicos and Jackson were the players named in all seven teams from the selectors.

AFL.com.au's mid-year All-Australian team

B: Lachie Ash, Cal Wilkie, Tom McCartin

HB: Wayne Milera, Aliir Aliir, Nick Blakey

C: Bailey Smith, Zak Butters, Max Holmes

HF: Shai Bolton, Josh Treacy, Isaac Heeney

F: Nick Watson, Jack Gunston, Murphy Reid

Foll: Luke Jackson, Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos

I/C: Justin McInerney, Kysaiah Pickett, Christian Petracca, Max Gawn, Jeremy Cameron