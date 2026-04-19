Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's match against Port Adelaide in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a Swan is much more than just a support act, the Suns have a Mac Andrew problem plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round six of the 2026 season.

*This article will be updated after the West Coast v Fremantle match on Sunday night

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1) Sam Mitchell has a problem - a good problem

Hawthorn has a stack of key forwards they can rely on, but how can he fit them all into the same side? They exposed a new one on Saturday night in father-son recruit Will McCabe, who showed his quality with a brilliant first goal to help secure victory over Port Adelaide. Alongside him, Calsher Dear produced a performance that reminded the footy world of his immense talent. The 20-year-old had to bide his time at Box Hill to start this year after an interrupted summer, but starred at Marvel Stadium with 2.2 in a performance that should see him play a lot more senior football in 2026. Meanwhile, Mitch Lewis' stocks continue to rise by the week as he kicked another three goals, Jack Gunston will return in Launceston next weekend, while Mabior Chol is out for at least the next few weeks. And first-year player Aidan Schubert kicked 3.5 in the VFL to keep the pressure for spots fierce. How the Hawks fit them all in to the same side for the rest of the year, and how they hold onto all of them long term, will be a fascinating watch. - Josh Gabelich

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2) This Swan is no longer just a support act

With Errol Gulden sidelined, many wondered if Sydney's midfield play would drop off. Instead, Justin McInerney has exploded, maintaining his streak of recording 23-plus disposals and a goal in every game this season. His ability to work the corridor and run straight lines has turned him into a primary scoring threat rather than just a linkman. Continuing his bid for All-Australian selection against the Giants on Friday night, he again proved to be just as dangerous in front of the big sticks, pushing forward to finish with two majors, 26 disposals, and three clearances. He is the No.1 score involvement player in the competition by some margin and arguably one of the most improved players in the competition. – Emily Patterson

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3) Don't forget this Demon in the recruit of the year debate

A lot has been spoken about Jack Steele potentially being the recruit of the year, but there's another contender emerging in the red and blue. Former premiership Magpie Brody Mihocek has been instrumental to the rise of the fun and dangerous Dees, providing class, predictability and another aerial presence to Melbourne's forward line, something that the Dees have missed in the past few seasons. Since Mihocek's arrival, Melbourne's attack looks more connected and efficient. The fast ball movement combined with Mihocek's experience and football smarts has seen his forward line teammates thrive, particularly Jacob van Rooyen and Bailey Fritsch. It was on display again on Sunday in another impressive performance against the back-to-back premiers. - Phoebe McWilliams

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4) Cam Zurhaar can be a bona fide half-back

Given Cam Zurhaar's crash-and-bash efforts in the forward half, it's strange to think of him as a smooth-moving half-back, but that's exactly what the experienced Roo showed himself to be in his side's thumping win over Richmond. The experimental swap allowed youngster Colby McKercher to be far more threatening in the attacking half of the ground, with speed to burn closer to goal, while Zurhaar was calm and collected behind the footy. The 27-year-old finished with 23 touches (his influence diminishing as the Roos spent more time in attack), and took 11 marks with a game-high 645m gained, intercepting at will and sending the ball bounding back into the forward half. - Sarah Black

Cam Zurhaar during North Melbourne's game against Richmond in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Carlton needs a Harry helper

Even before Charlie Curnow departed Carlton during last year's Trade Period, there was an argument the Blues needed additional key forward support and Harry McKay is feeling the burden of that right now. The 2021 Coleman Medal winner is frequently left outnumbered, with opposition defenders able to swarm to him given there's no other legitimate marking targets in the Carlton forward line. Brodie Kemp and Mitch McGovern aren't traditional key position options, while McKay's concussion likely leaves the relatively inexperienced Hudson O'Keeffe as the side's primary target against Fremantle next week. While the 21-year-old has shown glimpses of his potential, he's still only kicked three goals in eight games of senior footy and shouldn't have to shoulder such a responsibility in the early parts of his career. Add this to the growing number of issues the Blues must solve. - Riley Beveridge

Harry McKay in action during Carlton's loss to Collingwood in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) Gold Coast has a Mac Andrew headache

Where does Damien Hardwick play Mac Andrew? It's a question the Gold Coast coach doesn't have a clear answer for at the moment, and one the young Sun isn't helping with as he continues to struggle for his best form. A defender for much of his 71-game career, Andrew hasn't been poor to start 2026 but also hasn't hit the heights he'd hope for early in season number five. Last week against Sydney, Hardwick threw Andrew into the ruck, and the spring-heeled 22-year-old shone at centre bounces. But when given a full-time chance as a forward-ruck against Essendon, he struggled to impact. Oscar Adams performed well in the backline and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is closing in on a club debut after five goals in the VFL, leaving Hardwick with a giant headache as to where to play his match-winning swingman in both the short and long term. – Michael Whiting

Mac Andrew during the R6 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

7) The Dogs' midfield is make or break

Even before an injury horror show for the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, which included an ACL injury to Sam Darcy, concussion for Tom Liberatore and a hamstring issue for James O'Donnell, there were alarm bells going off in the coaches' box. At their best, the Dogs' control the midfield and generate heavy attack off the back of it, but when unable to get a leg up around the ball, things become dire very quickly. The absence of Tim English in the last fortnight has coincided with the club's first losses of the season, and that was compounded on Friday by an effective tag on star Marcus Bontempelli, which limited him to just 14 disposals. When on the back foot in the middle, the backline becomes exposed, and problems accelerate from there. If the Dogs are any chance to threaten come September, getting the list fit is an important priority, while finding a way to win when losing the midfield battle is another. - Gemma Bastiani

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8) The Crows aren't up to their 2025 standard … yet

Adelaide’s nail-biting win over St Kilda on Saturday leaves last year’s minor premier sitting mid-ladder with a 3-3 record and looking far from ominous, but something’s happening. Taylor Walker wound back the clock and reminded himself what glory can taste like. Debutant Charlie Edwards came into a heavily depleted midfield and didn’t just look like he belonged but lay down a challenge for others to take his spot. Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele have levels to lift themselves into. Jordan Dawson and Jake Soligo should be back in the next couple of weeks, with a raft of other injured senior players to follow. The Crows’ slow start to 2026 looked like a hangover from a failed campaign, but they’re clearing their heads and getting back to work. Don’t write Adelaide off just yet. – Howard Kimber

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9) There is an (even bigger) defensive edge to Brayshaw's game

Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw has built a reputation as one of the best two-way midfielders in the game and made chasedown tackles one of his trademarks. The gun onballer is now being leaned on increasingly as an accountable option in the midfield, keeping track of opposition stars when the Dockers have their full complement of midfielders available. On Sunday it was Harley Reid that Brayshaw monitored in Western Derby 62, sharing responsibility with Matthew Johnson to make sure Reid never burst out the front of a stoppage where he can do maximum damage. Brayshaw copped a heavy knock to the leg early and finished with 15 disposals and three clearances. The defensive work he did on Reid should not be under-estimated, however, in a selfless midfield that included returning star Hayden Young, young dynamo Murphy Reid and three-time All-Australian Caleb Serong. – Nathan Schmook