Melbourne has produced a stunning upset over Brisbane in one of the games of the season at the MCG

Harvey Langford and Daniel Turner celebrate Melbourne's win over Brisbane in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUN and dangerous Dees have knocked off their biggest scalp so far this season with a thrilling two-point win over the reigning premiers Brisbane on Sunday afternoon at the MCG.

A huge tackle by Max Gawn and Jack Steele on dual Norm Smith Medallist Will Ashcroft was a defining moment late in the fourth quarter, the pair laying a crucial tackle in dying minutes to secure the win 16.8 (104) to 15.12 (102).

DEMONS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane clawed its way back in the last 10 minutes of the match with goals through Logan Morris and the brilliant Charlie Cameron to bring the deficit back to two points.

But a mark to revitalised key forward Jacob van Rooyen, who kicked three goals and took a number of huge contested marks, wound down the clock to eventually put the Lions out of the game.

Van Rooyen was one of many Demons who stood up against the Lions, while another was Harvey Langford, who played arguably his best game for the club to finish with three goals and 27 disposals on the wing.

Fellow winger Harry Sharp also kicked two goals and the Picketts, Kozzy and cousin Latrelle, provided moments of pure excitement and class when they delivered the ball with composure and care inside forward 50.

Brody Mihocek continued his solid form for his new club, booting two goals and providing a level head and experience for a young and exciting Demons outfit.

Brisbane was hampered with injury late in the game; Bruce Reville (cramp), who was one of the Lions' best, left the ground as did Noah Answerth (concussion) to join Jarrod Berry, who had been ruled out of the game in the second quarter with a calf injury.

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For the Demons, Harrison Petty left the ground in an unusual incident in the third term. After spraying a kick out of defence, Petty walked off with the assistance of trainers, with the club later ruling him out of the game with concussion symptoms.

The win means the Demons remain undefeated at their home ground this season, winning four from four at the 'G, in a stunning response to their shock loss to Essendon last weekend.

After Brisbane led by 16 points at half time, the momentum shifted in the third term. Melbourne came out after the main break and piled on five unanswered goals, putting the Demons in front for the first time since the first quarter.

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Melbourne's wingers Langford and Sharp, who kicked the Demons' first two goals of the match, also kicked the first two of the second half, and Bailey Fritsch scored two of his own to set up a dramatic final quarter.

The reigning premiers had remained in touch for the entire game and it looked like they were going to lift to another gear when Hugh McCluggage kicked the first goal of the fourth quarter to give the Lions back the lead. But the young Dees refused to yield as forwards van Rooyen and Kade Chandler put on two goals each to extend the lead to 16 points midway through the quarter.

Brisbane kept pushing and off the back of an exceptional individual goal by Cameron they found themselves within two points, But the Steele/Gawn tackle and van Rooyen's late mark chewed up the remaining time to seal the Demons' best win of the year.

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An Irish ear worm

Melbourne fans will be humming an Irish tune all the way home after Sunday afternoon's victory. After every Melbourne goal, a violinist played a short and sharp Irish jig that got Melbourne supporters out of their seats. The music was part of Jim's Game, in memory of Melbourne legend Jim Stynes. There were splashes of green across the MCG, with the Demons wearing green socks and with a green three leaf clover on their jumpers, whilst in the stands there were thousands of green hats worn by Melbourne supporters.

Melbourne supporters wave their green caps during the match between Melbourne and Brisbane in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Milestone men

Sunday afternoon's game was milestone match for three premiership Lions. Dual Brownlow Medallist and twice premiership player Lachie Neale played his 300th game, former Bulldog Josh Dunkley, known for his defensive work in Brisbane's star-studded midfield, notched up his 200th, and talented young forward Logan Morris played his 50th game. It didn't end in a victory, but the week was a fitting tribute to the trio.

Our Milestone Men today - 550 games and 7 premierships between them. Go well gents ❤️🦁 pic.twitter.com/I8oN0lcgnv — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) April 19, 2026

MELBOURNE 4.1 5.6 11.8 16.8 (104)

BRISBANE 4.1 8.4 10.8 15.12 (102)

GOALS

Melbourne: Chandler 3, Van Rooyen 3, Langford 3, Sharp 2, Mihocek 2, Fritsch 2, Steele

Brisbane: Morris 3, Cameron 3, Rayner 2, Fletcher, Allen, Draper, Lohman, W. Ashcroft, McCluggage, McCarthy

BEST

Melbourne: Langford, K Pickett, Steele, Mihocek, Fritsch, Langdon

Brisbane: Reville, Wilmont, W Ashcroft, Morris, Neale

INJURIES

Melbourne: Petty (concussion symptoms)

Brisbane: Berry (calf)

LATE CHANGES

Melbourne: Nil

Brisbane: Darcy Fort (illness) replaced in selected side by Zane Zakostelsky

Crowd: 41,629 at the MCG